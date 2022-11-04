Gordo on the NHL: Even Cup-proven teams can lose their edge, fall hard

The proud captain was as baffled as anybody after his team lost its sixth consecutive game.

His team featured multiple Stanley Cup winners with collective success together. And yet the team seemed devoid of confidence a few weeks into the season.

“You've got to build it," the captain said. “There's no secret. In a situation like this, it just comes down to finding your way and being determined. It's work and finding a way to get out of it. We can't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves.”

This captain was not Ryan O’Reilly of the Blues, whose team buckled, again, during the second period of their 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

No, this captain was Sidney Crosby talking after the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a come-from-ahead loss to the previously terrible Buffalo Sabres.

Like the Blues, the Penguins started well this season before plunging into a six-game losing streak.

Like the Blues, the Penguins proved that even a team with Cup-proven veterans can lose its edge and take a hard fall into today’s NHL.

Several seasons of flat or nearly flat salary caps have improved the league’s competitive balance. Many teams that successfully rebuilt and are now taking off.

The modern game is played at breakneck speed. To sustain constant pressure at that pace -- as the Blues did while making their unlikely Cup run -- requires persistent effort, physical sacrifice and lockstep coordination.

And, of course, a team needs red-hot goaltending that can steal games when all else fails.

The Blues feature none of that these days.

The Penguins took a more traditional path to their championships, surrounding a handful of driven superstars with a sturdy supporting cast and plugging them into a winning system.

Like the Blues, the Penguins are trying to firm up their crumbling team structure to prevent a complete collapse. That’s not easy to do in the current hypercompetitive climate.

Good luck finding an easy game on the schedule these days.

Reporters asked Crosby to describe his team's state of mind.

“It’s what you'd expect for a team that's blown a couple of leads on back-to-back nights and winless in six,” Crosby said. “I mean, it's not a great feeling and we've got to find a way to get out of it.”

The Penguins haven’t suffered a losing season since 2005-06, Crosby’s first NHL season. So this is as low as Crosby has seen his team in a long, long time.

“Yeah, it’s hard to compare different points, but it’s disappointing,” Crosby said. “We’ve had the lead the last couple of nights. Just haven’t found a way to finish the game off.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan sounds a lot like Blues coach Craig Berube these days.

“That first part of the game, I thought we did a pretty good job of just creating offense off of defense,” Sullivan said after the Buffalo loss. “We got a number of 2-on-1s, odd-man rushes just by defending hard and making good decisions, winning the wall battles, getting pucks behind their defensemen and getting in foot races. And then I thought the third period or the second part of the game, we just didn't do as good a job at beating the pressure on the walls and just recognizing danger and just making simple plays.”

The baffling Penguins struggles don’t make Blues fans feel better about the season-threatening slump that befell their team, but it does show that such funks can afflict even the most accomplished franchises.

All either team can do is work harder and work smarter to start earning some breaks and building momentum game by game.

AROUND THE RINKS

The Toronto Maple Leafs eased some pressure by handling the depleted Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. That ended a 0-3-2 downturn that had the Canadian media worked into a frenzy.

While the Leafs’ scenario hasn’t been as bad as what the Blues and Penguins faced, it was sufficiently concerning to put coach Sheldon Keefe and GM Kyle Dubas on the hot seat.

Keefe is a less-than-commanding presence on the bench, as he illustrated earlier this season while walking back some mildly critical comments he made about his top players. Then Keefe tried to muscle up by benching struggling star Mitch Marner.

Keep an eye on that situation.

Meanwhile the Toronto media is talking up Barry Trotz as Keefe’s potential successor. This got the attention of Flyers coach John Tortorella, who was only too glad to play the “third man in” role to defend Keefe.

“You guys don't know anything,” he told Toronto reporters. “See, I coach against Sheldon. I think coaches know other coaches. You guys don’t what he's done for that team. I’ve watched from afar. I’ve coached him. We’ve had conversations as a young coach in this league.

“You guys chuck darts at him because you want some results. I guess, it is. It’s always the coach that gets the darts chucked at him. I know in watching him and coaching against him, I think he's a terrific coach. I hope he jams it to you all, quite honestly.”

The San Jose Sharks are ready to wave the white flag. It didn’t take long for new general manager Mike Grier to realize that it’s time to start the long-overdue retooling.

His top asset is power forward Timo Meier, who will seek huge money as a restricted free agent after this season. It may take the Sharks a while to retool, so dealing Meier now to a maximum return could make more sense that giving him a contract for, say, eight years and $75 million.

While center Tomas Hertl is the cornerstone the team can build upon, center Logan Couture and defenseman Erik Karlsson are veterans who might interest other teams – IF the Sharks are willing to eat much of their massive contract dollars to make deals happen.

The Ottawa Senators are officially for sale. The franchise is seeking a buyer at the same time it is trying to finalize a downtown arena deal, so the time is right for fresh capital to come into play.

The death of owner Eugene Melnyk created some estate complications and the quest for a downtown area has encountered all sorts of turbulence over the years. What long-suffering Senators fans need is a billionaire owner or ownership group to ride to the rescue.