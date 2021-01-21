Gordo on the NHL: Fast-starting Wild acquire Cole, strengthen blue line

The Minnesota Wild are off to an encouraging 3-1-0 start this season — and they got stronger with the acquisition of former Blues defenseman Ian Cole from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for defenseman Greg Pateryn.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin was assistant GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins when Cole played there, so he knows what he’s getting — another upgrade for his blue line.
Cole played 17:31, blocked two shots and earned a plus-1 rating in his debut for the Wild, a 3-2 victory at Anaheim Wednesday night.
Minnesota is working around some offensive deficiencies in the midst of its retooling, but coach Dean Evason likes what he sees on the defensive side.
"It's nice to get rewarded," Evason said after the Wild beat the Ducks. "It's nice to reinforce what we're doing. There's reinforcement of adverse situations and negativity in some spots too, and we'll teach off of both as a staff. It's just nice to get rewarded and feel good and hopefully carry that momentum forward."
The Wild could be the fight for a playoff spot with the San Jose Sharks while the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes (1-2-1), Anaheim Ducks (1-2-1) and Los Angeles Kings (0-1-2) sink to the bottom of the West Division.
But if the Wild fade from the hunt this season, Cole and his expiring contract could become a valuable trade chip if contenders come looking for help on defense. Cole is a two-time Stanley Cup winner who has become a reliable stay-at-home defender.
Meanwhile the Avalanche gained about $1.2 million in cap relief even after keeping about $800,000 of Cole’s money on their books. That takes them off the cap ledge and gives GM Joe Sakic the flexibility to deal with injuries and such.
The Avalanche have promising young defensemen Connor Timmins and Bowen Byram pushing for ice time. Also, Pateryn is a player they can run through waivers and place on their taxi squad.
So this deal, done within the division, was a win-win for both teams.
AROUND THE RINKS
Former Blues goaltender Carter Hutton became the default starter for the Buffalo Sabres when Linus Ullmark sat out two games for personal reasons. Then Hutton took an elbow to the head from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and exited a 3-0 loss. Jonas Johansson was next in line despite his shaky camp, so the 1-3 Sabres are facing an early-season crisis.
Another former Blues goaltender, Brian Elliott, started well for the Philadelphia Flyers. He blanked the Sabres in that 3-0 victory after seeing mop-up duty in relief of usual starter Carter Hart the night before.
The cap-challenged Vegas Golden Knights would like to offload goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at some point, but Fleury has modified no-trade protection and he carries a $7 million cap hit through next season.
So how did Keith Yandle get back into the Florida Panthers lineup after being marked down for sale? Sportsnet tells us that his teammates stood up to make the case for him. General manager Bill Zito is looking to the shake up the roster and coach Joel Quenneville wants better defensive play, so the offensively minded Yandle go in their crosshairs.
Yandle took offense to his character coming into question, which is why teammates rallied behind him. He remains on the trade block, though, and it will be interesting to chart his deployment as the Panthers start playing more games. He carried a $6.35 million cap hit through 2023 had he has no-movement protection.
Zito has his hands full. The team lost free agent forward Mike Hoffman to the Blues and Evgeni Dadonov to the Ottawa Senators. There are rumblings that cornerstone center Aleksander Barkov won’t re-sign in Florida after his contract expires in 2022, so that could make him a trade chip.
Zito is a big fan of center Pierre-Luc Dubois from their time together with the Columbus Blue Jackets. And Dubois wants out of Columbus. But if Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen decides to move Dubois this this season the Panthers could have trouble finding the cap space to make an offer.
The cap-challenged Maple Leafs subtracted depth scorers Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson from last year’s team and inexplicably added 900-year-old Joe Thornton. The bearded wonder produced a goal and assist during his first five games, but he suffered an apparent upper-body injury Wednesday during a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
The New York Rangers lost two of their first three games while getting subpar efforts from numerous players. Coach David Quinn benched 53-point defenseman Tony DeAngelo for two games (and counting?) after his messy season debut.
General manager Ken Holland made a mess of the Detroit Red Wings, then got big money to run the Edmonton Oilers. He is making a mess of that team, too. The Oilers started the season 2-3 in the ever-challenging North Division.
Oilers Goaltender Mike Smith is on long-term injured reserve and goaltender Mikko Koskinen was struggling until his 3-1 victory Wednesday. Holland gave the god-awful Jimmy Howard a call, but the long-time Red Wings netminder is eyeing retirement.
The Winnipeg Jets are looking to swap disgruntled forward Jack Roslovic, who has failed to crack their Top 6 up front. The Pittsburgh Penguins have shown some interest.