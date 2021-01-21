Gordo on the NHL: Fast-starting Wild acquire Cole, strengthen blue line

So how did Keith Yandle get back into the Florida Panthers lineup after being marked down for sale? Sportsnet tells us that his teammates stood up to make the case for him. General manager Bill Zito is looking to the shake up the roster and coach Joel Quenneville wants better defensive play, so the offensively minded Yandle go in their crosshairs.

Yandle took offense to his character coming into question, which is why teammates rallied behind him. He remains on the trade block, though, and it will be interesting to chart his deployment as the Panthers start playing more games. He carried a $6.35 million cap hit through 2023 had he has no-movement protection.

Zito has his hands full. The team lost free agent forward Mike Hoffman to the Blues and Evgeni Dadonov to the Ottawa Senators. There are rumblings that cornerstone center Aleksander Barkov won’t re-sign in Florida after his contract expires in 2022, so that could make him a trade chip.

Zito is a big fan of center Pierre-Luc Dubois from their time together with the Columbus Blue Jackets. And Dubois wants out of Columbus. But if Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen decides to move Dubois this this season the Panthers could have trouble finding the cap space to make an offer.