Gordo on the NHL: Flames bring back Darryl Sutter, hit reset button

The Calgary Flames brought this upon themselves. Their uneven play in the (Great White) North Division forced general manager Brad Treliving to act.
Out went coach Geoff Ward. Back from his farm in Viking, Alberta, came Darryl Sutter for a second tour behind the Flames bench.
He assumed his duties Tuesday after clearing COVID-19 protocol.
“I’ve played for Darryl before and I know what’s coming in,” Flames winger Milan Lucic said. “It’s going to be a big wake-up call for all of us to be more consistent and better on a day-to-day basis.”
Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy, a former Blues center, expects the team to undergo an immediate attitude change.
“I think the moment Darryl got to the rink, you could instantly feel that he’s the boss. He’s in charge of this thing. Everything stops with Darryl,” Conroy said. “You feel that within five minutes of when he first walks in that locker-room.”
Sutter came out of retirement to take on a big job. The immediate goal for the Flames is to reach postseason play, but longer-term goal is to regain the competitive urgency the team was once known for.
The hard-driving Sutter will accept nothing less. He is refreshed from his time away from coaching and he is ready for one more ride.
“How do you rebuild that? You do it a shift at a time,” Sutter told FlamesTV. “It’s not a quick fix or a magic thing. You do it a shift at a time and a period at a time and a game at a time and a player at a time.”
With Ward gone, the Canadian media focus shifted to Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green. Fortunately the Canucks steadied themselves with a three-game winning streak after their brutal 9-15-2 start.
Canucks GM Jim Benning did his best to keep the media wolves at bay during the first half of the season.
"I think we have to just keep trying to figure out how to get better from within and to make all of our players better," Benning told reporters. "That's the mindset that we have, and that's the way Travis is attacking this whole thing.
"We're going to have to have patience when you talk about drafting, developing, and, when these players are ready to play, stepping in.
"Last year, we made the playoffs. We had some success in the bubble. And then, you know, things have changed with the pandemic and the flat cap moving forward, and these young players that we're going to have to re-sign after this year. The circumstances, you know, didn't stay the same."
Also getting management support this week is Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins, whose rebuilding team is 2-5-3 in its last 10 games.
“I've got total confidence in Dallas,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said, according to the Orange County Register. “I think he's doing a pretty good job right now with everything that's going on. I have no issues whatsoever. I have no problem with Dallas. I think he's doing a great job this year.”
AROUND THE RINKS
Murray also shot down rumblings that he would move veteran center Ryan Getzlaf and his expiring contract in a rental trade. He said he would only trade him if Getzlaf requested the chance to play for a contender this spring.
The Blues aren’t the only West Division team struggling with injuries. The Colorado Avalanche have been sputtering with star center Nathan MacKinnon, top defenseman Cale Makar and forward JT Compher among their wounded. The ‘Lanche are just 6-5-1 since returning from their pandemic pause.
The Blue Jackets hoped Max Domi could bolster them down the middle. But his failure to produce at center -- combined with the trade of No. 1 center Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mikko Koivu’s retirement -- has left Columbus with a glaring weakness. Domi has fallen into a third-line winger role as his career continues down the wrong path.
Teams are lining up to take advantage of Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, whose team is dead in the water. Even with the flat cap and the COVID-19 restrictions, rival GMs sense an opportunity to pick at that carcass. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Sam Reinhart will be among the trade targets, assuming that the Sabres don’t dare trade either Jack Eichel or Rasmus Dahlin.
Speaking of Eichel, he has looked like a guy playing through an injury. He’s finished doing that for this god-awful team. Eichel won’t be in the lineup Tuesday and there are league-wide rumblings that he could be out long-term.
The New York Rangers still have no update on winger Artemi Panarin, who has taken personal leave to deal with off-ice issues. He has denied sexual abuse allegations made against him in Russia.
With forward Jake DeBrusk a healthy scratch Tuesday, expect the rumor mill to whirl in Boston. He has been a familiar name in NHL trade speculation.