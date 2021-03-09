Gordo on the NHL: Flames bring back Darryl Sutter, hit reset button

“How do you rebuild that? You do it a shift at a time,” Sutter told FlamesTV. “It’s not a quick fix or a magic thing. You do it a shift at a time and a period at a time and a game at a time and a player at a time.”

With Ward gone, the Canadian media focus shifted to Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green. Fortunately the Canucks steadied themselves with a three-game winning streak after their brutal 9-15-2 start.

Canucks GM Jim Benning did his best to keep the media wolves at bay during the first half of the season.

"I think we have to just keep trying to figure out how to get better from within and to make all of our players better," Benning told reporters. "That's the mindset that we have, and that's the way Travis is attacking this whole thing.

"We're going to have to have patience when you talk about drafting, developing, and, when these players are ready to play, stepping in.

"Last year, we made the playoffs. We had some success in the bubble. And then, you know, things have changed with the pandemic and the flat cap moving forward, and these young players that we're going to have to re-sign after this year. The circumstances, you know, didn't stay the same."