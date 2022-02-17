Gordo on the NHL: Flyers, Blackhawks draw interest as trade market heats up

With Tyler Toffoli off the NHL trade market, all eyes on are Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.

He carries an $8.25 million cap hit, but he is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He scheduled a confab with mistake-prone Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher to discuss his future.

The Flyers hope to execute a quick retooling – not a long-haul rebuild – and trading Giroux for young, but NHL-ready talent would make sense.

The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers are in it to win this season and both teams have young players the Flyers should covet.

The good news for the Flyers: Other than James van Riemsdyk’s $7 million cap hit for next season, the franchise doesn’t have much in the way of burdensome contracts.

Wingers Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny carry a combined $10.375 million cap hit through 2025. Defenseman Ivan Provorov has a $6.75 million cap hit through ’25.

But all three of these Flyers are useful players in their prime and all three could have real trade value.

The bad news for Philly: They don’t have much high-end talent in their pipeline. Former No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick was supposed to be a cornerstone, but injuries derailed his career and Philadelphia finally gave up on him.

(He moved on to the Golden Knights in a three-way deal . . . and he just went down again, this time after Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon delivered a full-tilt head shot. He has become the poor man's Eric Lindros).

Center Morgan Frost, one first-round pick gained in the Brayden Schenn trade, has not developed into a Top 6 forward. The other first-rounder gained in that deal, winger Joel Farabee, looks like a solid building block.

Fletcher has dispatched former NHL standout Danny Briere to scout several teams ahead of the March 21 trade deadline, so expect the Flyers to be active.

THE BLACKHAWKS BLUES

The Chicago Blackhawks have caught the attention of peer franchises while casting a wide net in their general manager search. The franchise has to rebuild its hockey operation from the ground up after the Kyle Beach scandal and it is considering candidates from other sports. This is quite a departure from the way “Dollar Bill” ran things back in the day. The Blackhawks were the oldest of the old-school operations.

While the front office is in flux, the downtrodden Blackhawks are the subject of much speculation. If goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury requests a trade to a contender, the team will reportedly oblige him. But the Flower’s $7 million cap hit could limit his options.

Defenseman Calvin DeHaan seems certain to move in a trade, given the number of teams shopping for defensive-minded defensemen, and the club would like to offload forwards Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik as part of the painful overhaul that looms.

Patrick Kane, 33, could become an unrestricted free agent after next season. With the team facing a rebuild, he would be an interesting trade chip in the summer.

Battered captain Jonathan Toews, also 33, and his $10.5 million cap hit could vanish after next season, making the rebuild easier.

Also, the team has to decide whether to re-sign restricted free agent winger Alex DeBrincat after next season. He will command a big raise from his $6.4 million contract.

AROUND THE RINKS

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot will return soon from his bruised foot, so the bidding on him will resume. The Blues face plenty of competition in this pursuit. With Marco Scandella shelved by a short-term injury, the Blues had a chance to dust off potential trade chip Jake Walman and showcase him to other teams.

The New Jersey Devils have forward Pavel Zacha heading to restricted free agency, which puts him line to make real money. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, but he never developed into a high-impact player. The Devils have invested heavily in centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, plus defenseman Dougie Hamilton, so the team may opt to move Zacha to a team that sees untapped potential in him.

The Vancouver Canucks could collect a nice return on looming UFA J.T. Miller, one of the league’s better all-around forwards. The new Canucks front office is looking to engineer a full reset and target younger forwards to rebuild around. The Rangers would be a great fit for Miller, but is that team ready to spend future assets on a rental player?

Add the injury-depleted Washington Capitals to the list of team shopping for scoring help. Losing Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha for long stretches exposed their lack of offensive depth.

