To appreciate the steady success of the Blues prior to this season’s sudden collapse, consider the plight of the once-mighty Philadelphia Flyers.

They have won one playoff round since 2012. This year they will miss the postseason for the seventh time during that span.

Hapless Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher got the short haircut last week. Daniel Briere will take the helm on an interim basis while ownership maps out a front office makeover.

The franchise is looking outside for a president of hockey operations. While Briere seems likely to have a key role going forward, the team’s Council of Elders -- Paul Holmgren, Bobby Clarke, Dean Lombardi and Bill Barber – is in some peril.

The front office operation has been a mess, with infighting between the hockey and business sides and various ex-GMs and ex-coaches jockeying to maintain influence with ownership.

The franchise’s troubles predate Fletcher’s reign of error. For instance, the Flyers picked star-crossed Nolan Patrick over Nico Hischier in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Then-GM Ron Hextall traded Brayden Schenn to the Blues for the Ghost of Jori Lehtera, a first-round pick in 2017 (Morgan Frost) and a first-round pick in 2018 (Joel Farabee).

The hope was that Patrick and Frost would be the long-term 1-2 punch at center. But concussions ruined Patrick’s career and Frost has yet to develop into true Top 6 forward.

So, no, Schenn was not a superfluous player, as Hextall argued at the time.

That disastrous trade helped doom Hextall. Inexplicably, the Flyers replaced him with Fletcher – whom the Minnesota Wild fired for his uneven work in the State of Hockey.

Now the Flyers are in the similar spot as the Blues, but without a recent Stanley Cup to show for their current dilemma and without two young point-per-game forwards to rebuild around.

“We have to be careful. I want to make sure that 'rebuild' doesn't mean fire sale,” Briere said at his introductory news conference. “There’s a big difference between the two. So I want to make that clear. We're not going get rid of everybody. We have some good players here, some players that are in certain roles that we're going to keep as well.”

Fletcher took over in 2018, fired coach Dave Hakstol, then ran through coaches Alain Vigneault and former Blues coach Mike Yeo before rolling the dice on old school taskmaster John Tortorella.

Along the way he made some notable blunders:

He acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis and his $50 million, eight-year contract from Nashville. Ellis has played four games in two years and faces an uncertain future due to his multi-layered pelvic injury.

He spent a 2021 first-round pick (14 th overall!) and a 2023 second-round pick to get defensively-challenged defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo.

overall!) and a 2023 second-round pick to get defensively-challenged defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo. He spent a 2022 second-round pick to convince the Arizona Coyotes to take defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who subsequently revived his career.

He wasted a second-round pick in 2024, a third-rounder in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2022 just for the negotiating rights to defenseman Tony DeAngelo. Given DeAngelo’s extensive baggage, that was an excessive price to pay just to get first crack at him.

Fletcher failed to get a near-term premium draft pick for selling off Claude Giroux at the 2022 trade deadline. Florida gave up a conditional first-round pick that will come in either the 2024 NHL or 2025 NHL Draft. The Panthers also gave up a 2023 third-round pick and young forward Owen Tippett.

He failed to get anything for winger James van Riemsdyk and his expiring contract at the most recent trade deadline.

The Flyers aren’t getting a great return on their big contract investments. Ellis may spend the rest of his career on long-term injured reserve and the team hasn’t been getting full value from these contracts:

Sean Couturier ($62 million, eight years).

Kevin Hayes ($50 million, seven years).

Travis Sanheim ($50 million, eight years)

Ivan Provorov ($40.6 million, six years).

Farabee ($30 million, six years)

Ristolainen ($25.5 million, five years)

All of this spending left the Flyers unable to bid on free-agent forward Johnny Gaudreau, who grew up across the river from Philly in New Jersey. He somehow landed in Columbus instead.

Now the Flyers face tough road ahead. Carter Hart might or might not be the long-term answer in goal. Farabee, Frost and Tippett might or might not develop into impact forwards.

A healthy Couturier is a valuable two-way center, but will he ever get back to full speed? Hayes is a solid player, but how much value does he offer at that price?

Blues fans have been vexed by their team’s sudden downturn and painful sell-off, but it has the Jordan Kyrou/Robert Thomas tandem to build around and a pile of premium draft picks to retool with.

So it could be worse. Just ask Flyers fans.