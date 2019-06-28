Not many teams are aggressively shopping for a goaltender. There are plenty of guys on the unrestricted free agent market.
So while the bidding for available forwards will be fierce, commerce on the netminder market will be measured. Florida is the odds-on favorite to land Sergei Bobrovsky, particularly in the wake of Roberto Luongo's retirement there.
The Panthers have been flirting with Bob for months. If he wants to go there in package with his buddy Artemi Panarin, Florida general manager Dale Tallon can try to make that happen.
But the New York Islanders offer another option for both players. Might Bobrovsky favor Long Island and the chance to play behind Barry Trotz's airtight defense?
We'll see. Bobrovsky controls the market right now. Once he signs, we'll know more about what happens to Robin Lehner and Petr Mrazek -- UFAs who have yet to receive compelling offers from their current teams, the Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes respectively.
Odds are the dollars won't get large for any of these guys.
Semyon Varlamov might be the third-most coveted netminder behind Bobrovsky and Lehner. Varlamov battled injuries and inconsistency in Colorado and lost his lead role to Philipp Grubauer. He is a Plan B or C for most shoppers.
After losing out to former Blues goaltender Brian Elliott for the No. 2 gig in Philadelphia, Cam Talbot zeroed in on Calgary. That move make sense for both sides with the Flames allowing the venerable Mike Smith to walk.
Columbus will likely sign somebody after losing Bobrovsky. Montreal is looking for a better back-up (exiting Hurricanes netminder Curtis McElhinney?) Edmonton is looking for a low-cost upgrade for its No. 2 slot; maybe Smith drive over from Edmonton.
Against this backdrop, the Blues are committed to a $4.35 million cap hit to Jake Allen for the next two seasons and they will have to buck up to sign restricted free agent Jordan Binnington.
If Allen wanted out of the STL, Blues GM Doug Armstrong would check around the league to see if there was interest. Given the cost of replacing Allen with another quality back-up, Armstrong would want to move Allen's entire cap hit to make the numbers work.
But Allen has handled Binnington's ascension remarkably well and there would be plenty of work for him next season if he stays.
It will be interesting to see how the goaltender market plays out. Beyond Bobrovsky, all the UFA netminders come with a warning label of some kind. They've all had ups and downs, as have trade candidates like Florida's James Reimer.
AROUND THE RINKS: There will be no restricted free-agent offer sheets for mid-level Leafs forwards Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen. Johnsson got a four-year, $13.4 million deal and Kapanen will get $9.6 million over the next three years . . . The Panarin sweepstakes appear to come down to the Panthers and both New York teams. The Islanders have room to work since captain Anders Lee is exploring the market and the Rangers could free space by moving winter Chris Kreider . . . Since the Sharks made their $92 million commitment to brittle defenseman Erik Karlsson, there may not be enough money in the Bay Area for Joe Pavelski. Among the teams pushing hard for the high-scoring winger are the Dallas Stars, who gained $7.5 million in cap space as Jason Spezza's contract expired . . . By ditching defenseman P.K. Subban's contract in a trade that yielded draft picks and prospects from New Jersey, the Predators moved into the lead for UFA center Matt Duchene. He could fix that team's power-play woes in a hurry. Columbus and Montreal are two other options for Duchene . . . With the Vegas Golden Knights facing a salary cap crisis, teams have an opportunity to add a nice defenseman in Colin Miller for picks and/prospects. Carolina exploited the Vegas scenario while landing center Erik Haula . . . The Penguins really, really want to trade Phil Kessel, but his no-trade protection rules out 23 teams unless he agrees otherwise. And there aren't that many teams interested in the enigmatic, aging and highly-paid winger . . . The Rangers appear close to signing defenseman Jacob Trouba to a new deal worth more than $50 million over seven years. Tyler Myers could get a similar contract in Vancouver as a UFA. That will help raise the bar for Alex Pietrangelo's next contract here. The Blues captain is substantially more valuable than those two.