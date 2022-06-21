Gordo on the NHL: Golden Knights, Stars, Flyers make logical coaching hires

As the NHL coaching carousel whirls, veteran coaches are finding sensible fits with new teams.

Peter DeBoer working on a deal with the Dallas Stars and Bruce Cassidy landing with the Vegas Golden Knights will only make the Western Conference tougher.

The Stars refuse to concede that a total makeover is needed. They got big production from Joe Pavelski in the twilight of his career and at least some help from yesteryear stars Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin – who carry a combined salary cap hit tops $19 million.

They can cycle out winger Alexander Radulov and goaltender Braden Holtby with expiring contracts. Earlier they bid adieu to goaltenders Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin, albeit with a $2.2 million cap hit for next season in the latter case.

The Stars can rebuild around talented young forwards Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz and budding defensive star Miro Heiskanen. Jake Oettinger might be their future in goal, so there is a promising nucleus of long-term talent forming.

Benn’s contract runs until 2025 and Seguin’s doesn’t expire until 2027, so this team will transition toward a new look over the next several years. Having a respected veteran coach to lead that effort makes sense.

The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are in win-now mode. They made their first salary cap maneuver of the summer by moving winger Evgenii Dadonov to the Montreal Canadiens for the contract of injured defenseman Shea Weber.

Vegas can park Weber’s $7.9 million salary cap hit on injured reserve and create operating space. They had to give away Dadonov to do that, but he was an extraneous forward the team tried to dump at the trade deadline.

Cassidy will have a loaded team if the Golden Knights get healthy. That’s a big if, since forwards Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone spent much of last season on the shelf and super-sized goaltender Robin Lehner ended up there.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Flyers hired a coach that fit their longstanding image: the gruff and tumble John Tortorella. The Flyers have a lot of money sunk into underachieving veterans James van Riemsdyk ($7 million cap hit for one more season), Kevin Hayes ($7.1 million cap hit until 2026) and Rasmus Ristolainen ($5.1 million until ’27).

Taskmaster Torts stands ready to challenge them and their teammates to do more. Philly fans are ecstatic with this hire, given the stylistic fit for the franchise.

Writing for The Defector, Ray Ratto had this team on the Flyers:

They still have an old guard, mostly made up of executives and franchise icons Bobby Clarke and Paul Holmgren, who have as their mandate making sure the old Flyer verities of toughness and problematic goaltending are never strayed from in any meaningful way. They had some say in this, as did general manager Chuck Fletcher and his more modern management team, and even Comcast Spectacor CEO Dave Scott, who can hear a dollar bill hit a patch of slush. Therein lies at least part of what ails the Flyers—too many folks with something to say. That they all congealed around Tortorella is an accomplishment of sorts, as his flinty profile and his 21 years running an NHL team meshed well with what the Flyers want to emulate. They always like to think that Dave Schultz, Moose Dupont, and Battleship Kelly are walking through that door even though they’re all in their 70s now.

But the Flyers also are skittish with coaches; the last one to serve four full years was Mike Keenan 34 years ago, and we know what a barrel of laughs he was. Since then, they have put 15 people behind the bench, an average of two seasons and 11 games per tenure. You know who’s been there longer than that?

Yep. Gritty. The team’s one attempt at comedy has been a bigger hit than the team itself, and when Tortorella and Gritty make their first public appearance together (and you know it’s coming), it will be a clash of styles. A stylish but stern glare to make it known that this is serious business, and a googly-eyed seven-foot-tall Swiffer to make it known that this is anything but. It’s must-see stuff, because you know at some point Tortorella will try to pull Gritty’s head off. Or he will actually pull Gritty’s head off, only to discover that inside Gritty’s head is a smaller Gritty head, like a hellish Russian doll imagined by Hieronymus Bosch.

Elsewhere on the coaching front, Manitoba native Barry Trotz is being courted by the Winnipeg Jets and others. He recently bought a home in Nashville, prompting speculation that he could duck out of coaching and land a soft consulting gig back with the Predators. Calgary Flames assistant coach (and former Blues aide) Kirk Muller would be a solid Plan B for Winnipeg.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is casting a wide net. Once the Stanley Cup Final is done, Tampa Bay assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Derek Lalonde could both get an interview in Motown. Yzerman has already kicked the tires on former Rangers coach David Quinn.

The Chicago Blackhawks have looked at many candidates, including Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson and Vancouver Canucks assistant (and former Blues aide) Brad Shaw.

The Boston Bruins seem to be targeting up-coming-coaches like Windsor Spitfires coach (and former Blues assistant) Marc Savard, a former Bruins forward.

The Florida Panthers have also targeted several candidates, including Trotz, current TV analyst Rick Tocchet and Finland national coach Jukka Jalonen.

