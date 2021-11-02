Gordo on the NHL: Golden Knights step up their bidding on Eichel

The eternal Jack Eichel standoff may finally be nearing an end.
The injury-battered Vegas Golden Knights appear to be laser-focused on acquiring Eichel, who remains sidelined from the Buffalo Sabres while awaiting the neck surgery of his choice.
The Sabres have refused to let Eichel have that disc replacement procedure, deeming it unreliable for a hockey player. So he has remained on long-term injured reserve while collecting his $10 million in annual compensation.
The Golden Knights had a glaring need at center even before losing William Karlsson to a broken foot. Now with Karlsson and top wingers Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alex Tuch all on the shelf with multi-week injuries, they are truly depleted up front.
If the Golden Knights are able to land Eichel this week, he might not be ready to play until after the Olympic break. First he will need to finally have his procedure, then he must recover, then he regain his playing shape.
But Eichel could fill a long-haul need for Vegas and his recovery period would allow Golden Knights to make the needed adjustments to solve their salary cap puzzle.
So what would be a reasonable trade package for Eichel? Tuch, defenseman Shea Theodore, a first-round pick and some conditional picks based on Eichel’s recovery seems fair.
Since the Sabres don’t want to retain any of Eichel’s salary, they will need to take back salary to make the numbers work. The Sabres covet top Golden Knights forward prospect Peyton Krebs, but Vegas would prefer to keep him out of the swap.
The Golden Knights would like to trade Reilly Smith and his expiring contract instead of Tuch, since the team isn’t likely to re-sign Smith due to its cap concerns.
If the Sabres took Smith back in an Eichel deal, GM Kevyn Adams would have to be believe he can flip Smith for picks and prospects to a contender in a rental trade.
Meanwhile the Calgary Flames are among the other teams trying to keep a foot in the Eichel trade door.
AROUND THE RINKS
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveladyoff was an underling in the Chicago Blackhawks hockey operation when that team mishandled the Kyle Beach sexual abuse issue. But NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has concluded that Cheveladyoff was not culpable and the Jets ownership is firmly behind him – so Cheveldayoff will keep his job.
Bettman’s news conference on the Beach matter received failing grades from critics. They lambasted his refusal to shoulder more responsibility for the league’s non-response.
Also, the NHL Players Association will conduct an investigation of its own non-response to the Beach matter in 2010. That could eventually lead to the exit of NHLPA czar Donald Fehr.
Former Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk seemed to being a slow fade out of the NHL. Then he piled up 10 points in his first 10 games this season to help the Anaheim Ducks gain some traction in the Pacific Division. The Ducks are shooting 20 percent with him on the ice during 5-on-5 play, so that scoring pace is not sustainable. Still, it’s great to see one of the sport’s good guys enjoy a fast start.
Remember when Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield was a Calder Trophy candidate for this season? Those were good times. Caufield flashed promise in the playoffs last season, but he never got going this year. In 10 games he had one assist and no goals on 22 shots. Now he will try to regain his scoring touch in the AHL.
On a much more positive note for the Habs, goaltender Carey Price is nearing a return to the team after spending time in the players assistance program. It appears he won’t need much more than the mandatory 30 days away from the team.
The enriching of top young NHL defenseman continued with Adam Fox getting a seven-year, $66.5 million contract from the New York Rangers. One by one, every elite young puck-rushing defenseman has cashed in big. Like true No. 1 centers and high-end goaltenders, these D-men are precious commodities.
That’s why defenseman Morgan Rielly got an eight-year, $60 million contract from the Toronto Maple Leafs. That could force the Leafs to trim some payroll around the edges moving forward to stay salary cap compliant.
The Blues may catch the San Jose Sharks with a COVID-19-depleted lineup later this week. Coach Bob Boughner and a big chunk of the team’s roster ended up on protocol after a team outbreak.
Is John Tortorella the right guy to replace Joel Quenneville as coach of the high-flying Florida Panthers? His connection to Florida GM Bill Zito makes him a natural pick, but Tortorella’s time in Columbus ended badly. He ran off key players and coached the Blue Jackets into the ice. Could he make nice with Aleksander Barkov and Co. in Florida while trying to build on Coach Q’s work? Or would he ruin a good thing?
The Arizona Coyotes intend to build around cornerstone defenseman Jakob Chychrun. But first the team will lose a ton of games, which will wear on Chychrun. He had zero points and a minus-15 (!) rating in his first nine games this season.