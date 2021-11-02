Gordo on the NHL: Golden Knights step up their bidding on Eichel

Former Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk seemed to being a slow fade out of the NHL. Then he piled up 10 points in his first 10 games this season to help the Anaheim Ducks gain some traction in the Pacific Division. The Ducks are shooting 20 percent with him on the ice during 5-on-5 play, so that scoring pace is not sustainable. Still, it’s great to see one of the sport’s good guys enjoy a fast start.

Remember when Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield was a Calder Trophy candidate for this season? Those were good times. Caufield flashed promise in the playoffs last season, but he never got going this year. In 10 games he had one assist and no goals on 22 shots. Now he will try to regain his scoring touch in the AHL.

On a much more positive note for the Habs, goaltender Carey Price is nearing a return to the team after spending time in the players assistance program. It appears he won’t need much more than the mandatory 30 days away from the team.

The enriching of top young NHL defenseman continued with Adam Fox getting a seven-year, $66.5 million contract from the New York Rangers. One by one, every elite young puck-rushing defenseman has cashed in big. Like true No. 1 centers and high-end goaltenders, these D-men are precious commodities.