Gordo on the NHL: Hall to Bruins, Foligno to Leafs in active trade market

The NHL trade deadline upon us and players are flying off the board.

The Boston Bruins landed the biggest name on the trade block, Buffalo Sabres winger Taylor Hall. There had been some buzz with the Blues on that front, back when it seemed general manager Doug Armstrong was firmly in “buy” mode.

The Bruins spent a second-round pick and forward Anders Bjork to get Hall and forward Curtis Lazar.

Hall signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres hoping to boost his stock for a long-term deal in 2021 free agency. Instead, he struggled – scoring just two goals in 37 games – while the Sabres season turned into a raging dumpster fire that filled the air with toxic smoke.

The Sabres retained half of Hall’s money to make the deal. Now the Bruins will see if Hall can come back to life flanking David Krejci on their struggling No. 2 forward line.

If the Blues want to trade winger Mike Hoffman, he is now the Best Available Scorer in the marketplace. Despite the fact he just scored twice to help the Blues win a critical game against the Minnesota Wild, he's not fitting into the team's style of play.

Elsewhere on the trade front:

The Toronto Maple Leafs filled two needs, adding both grit and scoring depth by acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno. They paid a big price for that, spending their 2021 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2022 while also adding forward Stefan Noesen from the San Jose Sharks in the three-way trade. (The Sharks used their salary cap space as the grease to make this trade work.) Foligno has an expiring contract, so it will be interesting to see where free agency takes him after the season. He's a winger who can bang bodies, check and score some tough goals.

Earlier, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen got a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning for seady Top 4 defenseman David Savard. So Jarmo is loaded with draft assets as he plots out his complete franchise overhaul. Kekalainen (a former Blues draft czar) is having the sort of trade deadline success that Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong (another former Blues draft czar) needs to have in the desert as he rebuilds that franchise. The Detroit Red Wings got a fourth-round pick for essentially letting the Lightning use some of their salary cap space to make this happen.

The Pittsburgh Penguins added scoring depth by getting veteran forward Jeff Carter from the rebuilding Los Angeles Kings. The Penguins spent a 2022 conditional third-round pick and a 2023 conditional fourth-round pick to get Carter, whose contract runs through next season. (The third-round pick can become a second-round if the Penguins play for the Cup with Carter playing at least half the games.) He carries a $5.272 million cap hit, but the Kings are eating half of Carter’s remaining salary. Carter has long been a favorite of Penguins GM Ron Hextall, who was in the Philadelphia Flyers front office when that team drafted him and the Kings front office when that team traded for him. As ESPN notes, Carter may retire to sunny SoCal after this season rather than play for his actual salary of $2 million in 2021-22.

The Toronto Maple Leafs spent a 2022 third-round pick to land goaltender “Big Game Dave” Rittich from the Calgary Flames. No. 1 goaltender Fredrik Andersen is hurt and the Leafs, who have Stanley Cup aspirations, have been leaning hard on Jack Campbell. Rittich was displaced in Calgary by pricey free agent Jacob Markstrom.

The Bruins also fortified their blue line by acquiring Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 third-round pick. While the Hall trade was a gamble, this swap was a no-brainer. The Senators also sent defenseman Braydon Coburn to the New York Islanders for a 2022 seventh-round pick and they will likely move defenseman Eric Gudbranson today.

The Sabres got a third-round pick for sending solid defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers – who needed help after losing defenseman Aaron Ekblad to an ugly leg fracture.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk is awful, but he keeps getting traded. This time it was the Sharks sending him to the Colorado Avalanche to provide insurance behind Philip Grubauer.

