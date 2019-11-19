This would be a good time for the sputtering Blues to relocate their offense. Also, this would be a good time for them to play smothering team defense.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in town and they are starting to resemble last season's 128-point juggernaut. They won three consecutive games before falling to the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Saturday.
Former Blues Pat Maroon and Kevin Shattenkirk are flourishing in their first seasons with them. Maroon scored three goals during the Lightning's recent three-game homestand while continuing to flex his muscle.
Shattenkirk, a bargain signing after his Rangers buyout, enjoyed a recent five-game points streak with a goal and seven assists.
Lightning forward Steven Stamkos brings a five-game points streak (two goals, six assists) into this game. He scored his career 400th goal Saturday.
“He’s an elite player in this league and that’s why he’s continued to do what he does every single season," Maroon said. "I’m happy I’m on the other end of it because it stinks when he’s teeing them up and scoring goals when you’re facing him."
Maroon joked that he might not have scored 400 goals in his life, dating back to his pee-wee days.
"He did it at the highest level that you can play at," Maroon said. "What an amazing accomplishment. And what a pure goal scorer, him and (Alexander) Ovechkin are probably the best pure goal scorers in the League, and he proves it every single night, he proves he's a natural goal scorer and that's why teams try to lock him up every single night."
Nikita Kucherov has points in his last four games (two goals, five assists) after being held pointless in seven of Tampa Bay's first 13 games.
Last year Kucherov tore up the NHL with 41 goals and 87 assists. Stamkos scored 45 times and added 53 assists.
Brayden Point broke out too, with 41 goals and 51 assists. He scored 35 points on the lethal Lightning power play.
This year he has just one power-play point in his first 14 games back from the injured list. At some Point the Lightning offense will operate at full capacity again.
The Blues hope that sometime is not tonight.
AROUND THE RINKS: With the general managers meetings, we can expect to hear more league-wide scuttlebutt as struggling teams mull their options. The Blues aren't the only team to take a big injury hit -- the current list of casualties include Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Kris Letang (Penguins), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche), Torey Krug (Bruins), John Klingberg (Stars), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) and Jonathan Drouin (Canadiens).
Toronto is the center of the NHL universe and the Maple Leafs have been a major disappointment. Will team president Brendan Shanahan and GM Kyle Dubas take giant step of firing coach Mike Babcock? Would Dubas trade forward Michael Nylander, despite earlier his promise that he wouldn't?
Would he trade disappointing defenseman Tyson Barrie as a rental in the final year of his contract? Barrie had just one power-play assist in his 20 games this season after producing 23 PP last season in Colorado.
The Maple Leafs need grit, defensive help and a batter back-up goaltender. Also, the entire team needs a spark after falling into a five-game winless streak.
The Flames are another team facing a possible shakeup. Their 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights featured top-liners Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan coming in at minus-5. Calgary is 4-8-1 on the road this season and overall the Flames have trailed for 647 minutes.
The Kings have decided to move on from yesteryear goal-scorer Ilya Kovalchuk. But that team is on the hook for his $6.25 million salary cap hit for this season and next. Getting any team to take on any of that money will be a chore.
On the other, the Kings might fetch some assets for forward Tyler Toffoli and goaltender Jack Campbell if the franchise expedites its overdue rebuild.
Former Blues netminder Carter Hutton suffered a nasty downturn (0-4-2, 3.83 goals-against average, .876 save percentage) and lost ground to teammate Linus Ulmark -- who is 2-2-0 with better ratios (2.77, .917) during the same span.
With Taylor Hall no closer to a contract extension for the reeling Devils, trade speculation will keep swirling around him. He is heading toward unrestricted free agency and a potential $11 million-per-season deal. The Canadiens have the assets to trade for Hall and the cap space to extend him, so keep an eye on that.