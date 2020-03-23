Gordo on the NHL: Interim coaches twist in the wind during shutdown

Geoff Ward, Calgary Flames: He stepped in to replace head coach Bill Peters, who lost his job due to the disclosure of previous physical and verbal abuse of players. Ward has done an OK job, posting a 24-15-3 record, but the Flames sit right on top of the playoff bubble. They have ranked among the league’s disappointments this season after finishing with 107 points in 2018-19. Ward blasted the team during its February lull, saying this: “I thought we had it for a while. We’ve gotta find it again. We tried to be a scoring team last year. You saw what happened during playoff time. We’ve got to check in now and make sure we get back to our identity because we’re not there now. Collectively, we have to be better, we have to be more desperate, we have to compete harder, and we have to understand what our identity is and we have to start playing to it.” So it's debatable if he has the answers for this group.