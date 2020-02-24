Gordo on the NHL: Intrigue builds as trade deadline arrives

It’s go time for NHL general managers. The trade deadline is upon us.
A great deal of wheeling and dealing occurred well before today’s deadline — including the trades that sent winger Ilya Kovalchuk from Montreal to Washington and defenseman Mike Green from Detroit to Edmonton on Sunday night — but some intriguing possibilities remain.
Here are some key assets to keep an eye on:
Chris Kreider, W, Rangers: Against all odds the Blue Shirts are making a run at a playoff berth even while continuing their long-haul makeover. So the Rangers could still move this pending unrestricted free agent rather than lose him to market this summer. Boston, Colorado and the New York Islanders are obvious possibilities.
Tomas Tatar, W, Canadiens: He offers peak trade value, so GM Marc Bergevin could reluctantly move him. Tatar is under contract through next season with a $5.3 million cap hit and he is on pace to score 65 to 70 points this season. The Canadiens are looking to retool, as Bergevin reminded us by moving Kovalchuk for a third-round pick.
Vincent Trocheck, C, Panthers: Florida is looking for a Top 4 defenseman and Trocheck, a former 75-point scorer, could offer the needed trade leverage. He has two years left on with a modest $4.75 million cap hit.
Tyson Barrie, D, Leafs: He is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He has been a disappointment this season. The Leafs have been a disappointment this season. TSN notes that many team are interested in Barrie, including Carolina, Calgary, Vegas and Vancouver. But injuries have depleted the Toronto defense, so Barrie’s departure would have to coincide with an addition or additions on defense.
Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks: He seems certain to move on now that the team removed him from the lineup to keep him healthy for GMs inquiring about him. The teams linked to Barrie could also make sense for Gustafsson.
Matt Dumba, D, Wild: Minnesota is still in the playoff hunt despite Sunday night's loss to the Blues, so it should take a ton to land Dumba — a strong all-around right-shot defenseman who carries a reasonable $6 million salary cap it through 2023.
Jonas Brodin, D, Wild: He has another year left on his deal at a very reasonable $4.167 million. If the Wild doesn’t move Dumba for a big return, perhaps Brodin could be the chip that yields a big return.
Kyle Palmeiri, W, Devils: New GM Tom Fitzgerald doesn’t seem eager to move his most accomplished winger, since recent first overall draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes need scorers to pass the puck to. But this team dealt Taylor Hall, so it’s safe to say an extremely strong offer could pry Palmeiri out of Newark.
Mike Hoffman, W, Panthers: Florida hasn’t given up on the playoffs, so moving Hoffman as a rental to fetch prospects and picks doesn’t seem likely. As noted earlier, the Panthers are seeking immediate defensive help.
Brandon Saad, W, Blackhawks: Remember when Chicago GM Stan Bowman traded Artemi Panarin for Saad? Man, that was stupid. Saad isn’t terrible, but Panarin is an offensive monster and that trade expedited the Blackhawks’ plunge from relevance. Now Saad is said to be on the move again.
Robin Lehner/Corey Crawford, GT. Blackhawks: Both goaltenders are headed toward unrestricted free agency and the franchise is unlikely to bring both of them back. Depending on the severity of injuries to Petr Mrazek and James Reimer — who both went down in Toronto Saturday night — Carolina could pay a premium for one of these fellows.
Jean Gabriel-Pageau, C, Senators: Ottawa is in full rebuild mode. Pageau is a handy third center who can win faceoffs and chip in with some points. Presumably a team seeking depth scoring will part with a second-round pick and something else to get him.
Wayne Simmonds, W, Devils: While he hasn’t regained his old scoring touch in New Jersey, his size and toughness make him attractive to playoff-bound teams. He is far more likely to move before than deadline than Palmeiri.
Joe Thornton, C, Sharks: Jumbo Joe actually scored a couple of goals to remind GMs that he is still alive. He seems intrigued by the possibility of finishing out the season with a contender. Colorado, Boston (welcome back!) and Tampa Bay are teams that would pique his interest.
Patrick Marleau, W, Sharks: Unlike Thornton, he hasn’t slowed to a snail’s pace in his twilight years. Since he's playing for free (OK, $700,000) and is known as a high-character player, many contenders seem interested.
Craig Anderson, GT, Sharks: Teams seeking protection in goal, like Colorado, could do worse. The Senators should do him a solid by sending him to a contender for a middle-round pick. He has suffered enough.
Vladislav Namestnikov, Senators: He is a classic depth forward, good enough to play with skilled linemates but more likely to settle on the third or fourth line. Ottawa will almost certainly move him for a draft pick.