Gordo on the NHL: Intrigue builds as trade deadline arrives

Tyson Barrie, D, Leafs: He is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He has been a disappointment this season. The Leafs have been a disappointment this season. TSN notes that many team are interested in Barrie, including Carolina, Calgary, Vegas and Vancouver. But injuries have depleted the Toronto defense, so Barrie’s departure would have to coincide with an addition or additions on defense.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks: He seems certain to move on now that the team removed him from the lineup to keep him healthy for GMs inquiring about him. The teams linked to Barrie could also make sense for Gustafsson.

Matt Dumba, D, Wild: Minnesota is still in the playoff hunt despite Sunday night's loss to the Blues, so it should take a ton to land Dumba — a strong all-around right-shot defenseman who carries a reasonable $6 million salary cap it through 2023.

Jonas Brodin, D, Wild: He has another year left on his deal at a very reasonable $4.167 million. If the Wild doesn’t move Dumba for a big return, perhaps Brodin could be the chip that yields a big return.