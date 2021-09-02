Gordo on the NHL: Islanders end mystery, keep their band together

Carolina reported tried to trade for Kotkaniemi earlier this summer. So the Hurricanes do have interest in his long-term potential. But committing $6.1 million to him this year would be questionable use of cap flexibility.

Sabres center Jack Eichel switched agents while trying to engineer a trade out of Buffalo. Well-respected Pat Brisson is representing him now, so the odds of Eichel changing places before camp are much better. Brisson is working behind the scenes to help construct a swap.

Would the Blues take on Eichel’s neck injury risk to move Tarasenko? Well . . . maybe. Blues GM Doug Armstrong is not afraid to make the big play and this would be a big play. But each day that Eichel does not address his neck injury – he wants to undergo disc replacement surgery – pushes his return to play a day later.

How much hockey is Eichel going to play this season? How does that impact his trade value?

With the KHL season kicking off this week, Wild winger Karill Kaprizov remains unsigned. Playing back in Russia this season seems like a last resort, but his negotiations with Minnesota have not gotten far.