Gordo on the NHL: Islanders end mystery, keep their band together

The New York Islanders finally wrapped up the bulk of the contract business by locking in Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas, Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin.
Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello still hasn’t announced his Zach Parise signing yet, but he should have about $2.25 million in cap space to use with defenseman Johnny Boychuk headed back to long-term injured reserve.
Despite this news, there isn’t much buzz in New York about the Islanders trading for Vladimir Tarasenko now that their cap picture is clearer.
Could the Islanders still trade for No. 91? Sure, there are some player-for-player, money-for-money swaps that could work now that each team knows the other’s cap scenario.
But the Islanders still must add another veteran defenseman to replace the departed Nick Leddy.
Lamoriello is positioned to do that after securing four key players for reasonable dollars:
- Palmieri got $20 million over four years in unrestricted free agency. So the Islanders will have both him and Anders Lee attacking the net as power forwards this season. With Lee injured, Palmieri played a key role in the Islanders’ deep postseason run.
- Sorokin, the team’s 1B goaltender behind 1A Semyon Varlamov, got $12 million for three years in restricted free agency. That deal could allow Sorokin to take the lead role in goal as the contract unfolds.
- Lamoriello bought one year of Beauvillier’s unrestricted free agency with a three-year, $12.45 million deal. That’s a good deal for both sides as Beauvillier tries to take that Next Step as a Top 6 winger.
- Cizikas, the team’s valued energy line center, got the term (six years) while sacrificing some average annual value ($2.5 million). He told reporters that he wants to "die as an Islander," but fans hope he doesn't take his gritty play to that extreme this season.
Lamoriello still has some cap management to complete, since checking winger Leo Komarov has one year left on his deal with an excessive $3 million cap hit. While Lamoriello has some affinity for Uncle Leo – he even gave him limited no-trade protection – that cap space could be put to better use.
Would Zdeno Chara like to return to Long Island where it all started for him in 1997?
AROUND THE RINKS
The Hurricanes’ $6.1 million offer sheet to Canadiens prospect Jesperi Kotkaniemi would eat up cap space that Montreal could better spend on a plug-and-play acquisition or an in-season upgrade. That why the Canadiens would be stupid to match it.
To put that $6.1 million into perspective, the Blues just locked cornerstone defenseman Colton Parayko in for an average annual value slightly higher than that.
Although Kotkaniemi was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, he has produced just 62 points in 171 games and he was scratched in the final two games as the Canadiens played for the Stanley Cup.
Montreal should let Kotkaniemi walk, take the compensatory first- and third-round picks and spend the cap space more wisely. If the Hurricanes end up with Kotkaniemi, they could secure him to a long-term deal with a lower AAV after this season to get their cap usage in line.
Carolina reported tried to trade for Kotkaniemi earlier this summer. So the Hurricanes do have interest in his long-term potential. But committing $6.1 million to him this year would be questionable use of cap flexibility.
Sabres center Jack Eichel switched agents while trying to engineer a trade out of Buffalo. Well-respected Pat Brisson is representing him now, so the odds of Eichel changing places before camp are much better. Brisson is working behind the scenes to help construct a swap.
Would the Blues take on Eichel’s neck injury risk to move Tarasenko? Well . . . maybe. Blues GM Doug Armstrong is not afraid to make the big play and this would be a big play. But each day that Eichel does not address his neck injury – he wants to undergo disc replacement surgery – pushes his return to play a day later.
How much hockey is Eichel going to play this season? How does that impact his trade value?
With the KHL season kicking off this week, Wild winger Karill Kaprizov remains unsigned. Playing back in Russia this season seems like a last resort, but his negotiations with Minnesota have not gotten far.
Kaprizov is franchise-caliber player, so he’s going to get paid one way or another. Maybe the Wild will have do this in two steps, starting with a shorter-term deal that will give Kaprizov UFA leverage as he hits his athletic prime.
Similarly, Canucks building block Elias Pettersson appears headed toward some sort of bridge deal as an RFA coming off his injury-ruined season. Like Kaprizov, he has the potential earn an eight-digit AAV at some point.
But how much is he worth now and how many years will he commit to?
The Canucks appear more likely to see a long-term RFA contract for defenseman Quinn Hughes. The team does NOT want him to reach unrestricted free agency and head to New Jersey to play with his brothers.