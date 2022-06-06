Gordo on the NHL: Kadri feels the pain of playoff cheap shot

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri built a bad reputation by playing recklessly on the ice.

He earned an eight-game suspension during the previous postseason by knocking Blues defenseman Justin Faulk out of the playoffs with a gutless blind-side hit away from the puck.

His absence helped undermine Colorado’s Stanley Cup quest, since the Avalanche fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round.

“I watched us struggle in the next round against Vegas, and it killed me,” Kadri later said in the Players’ Tribune. “At night I was anxious, I was restless. I wanted to be out there. I live for playoff hockey. I sat at home and watched us lose our second-round series.”

This season he went bowling into Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington with his deliberate attack on the goal. That collision knocked Binnington from the playoffs with a knee injury.

Previously Kadri earned playoff suspension for boarding Tommy Wingels in 2018 and cross-checking Jake DeBrusk on the face in 2019. God forbid that he actually drop his gloves while retaliating against DeBrusk’s hit on Patrick Marleau.

So when Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane sent him awkwardly into the end boards, leaving him with an apparent thumb injury, Kadri wasn’t getting much sympathy in St. Louis or other NHL markets.

“He’s out, he’ll be out for the series at least, if not longer,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “The hit, it’s the most dangerous play in hockey. He puts him in head-first from behind, eight feet from the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”

Added Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog: “I don't like it. Those are the ones that kind of give you the chills down your spine, and you're taught from a young age that you don't do that, and especially in that distance from the boards. It's a dangerous play, and, yeah, I don't know what else to say.”

It doesn’t appear that Kadri suffered a severe concussion, as Faulk did when Kadri hit him last spring. Bednar ruled him out of the Edmonton series, which the Avalanche should easily close out without him, given their 3-0 advantage.

“You lose a guy of Naz’s stature and the role that he plays, someone has to step up, if not multiple guys,” said Bednar. “His role will be filled by committee. I mean, that's how big of a player he is for us. It could be one guy one night and a different guy the next. I'm comfortable with it. Obviously it's a huge loss but it's out of our control.

“So we’ve got to move on and next man up mentality and we've been doing that all year.”

The Oilers will play Game 4 without Kane, who got a one-game NHL suspension for the hit.

If Kadri comes back to play for the Cup, he would likely be somewhat limited by the injury. Colorado is already missing Top 4 defenseman Samuel Girard and goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to injuries, so that is notable.

As for Kane, another player with few friends around the league, he offered this explanation for the hit:

“I was just coming in on the backcheck. Puck went wide, kind of dribbled into the corner. I know he likes to reverse hit. I was just trying to get a bump on him, that’s really all I did. Unfortunately he went into the boards awkwardly and hurt his hand.”

BRUINS FEELING BRUISED

Like the Blues, the Boston Bruins have stayed in the playoff chase year after year after. But that could be difficult for the Bruins next season when you consider:

Winger Brad Marchand will miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgical repairs on both hips.

Top defenseman Charlie McAvoy will also be sidelined for months after requiring shoulder surgery.

No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron is pondering retirement at 36. He is recovering from elbow surgery, but would be ready for the season’s start if he plays.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is expected to miss the start of the season after shoulder surgery.

Defenseman Mike Reilly is recovering from ankle surgery, but there’s a good chance he will be ready for the start of the season.

The hockey gods may be telling the Bruins that the time has come for years-long retooling.

AROUND THE RINKS

The Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ AHL affiliate, are tied 1-1 with the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference Finals. Charlie Lindgren suffered a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the series. Joel Hofer is 5-0 with a 1.36 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage in postseason play.

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a tough spot with fading center Jonathan Toews earning gigantic dollars ($10.5 million cap hit) this season on his legacy contract, thus causing salary cap complications. Insiders suggest the team could move explosive winger Alex DeBrincat before he commands giant long-term money, but trading him and/or turning out Toews after next season could prompt Patrick Kane to elect to finish his career elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem committed to keeping their Big Three together, which means Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin could get new deals to stay. But that team will have to dump payroll to make that happen, leaving serious questions about roster depth.

Back in 2018, the Minnesota Wild drafted defenseman Filip Johansson 24th overall, right before the Blues took Dominik Bokk, aka the Deutschland Dangler. The Blues dealt the rights to Bokk to Carolina in the successful Justin Faulk trade while the Wild never signed the disappointing Johansson. Bokk took a couple of unproductive spins through the AHL for the Hurricanes before returning to play in Europe.

