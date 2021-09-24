Gordo on the NHL: Kaprizov signs, Eichel sits, Malkin heals as camps open

As expected, the Minnesota Wild and Karill Kaprizov figured it out.
Kaprizov is The Show for the Wild. He is a budding superstar who sells the tickets and gives that team a chance to reach the playoff bracket.
So he was going to get paid, period.
On the other hand, Kaprizov’s only leverage as a restricted free agent was to return home to Russia and play in the KHL. But that would be a colossal waste of his time.
Kaprizov wanted big money. The Wild wanted maximum term. The two sides compromised on a five-year, $45 million deal that got Karill the Thrill into camp without a major disruption.
The Wild still have work to do, since they lack proven playmaking ability at center. Their salary cap scenario will be tight the next few seasons after the pricey buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter.
Unless rookie Marco Rossi can break out quickly after surviving his COVID-19 ordeal, sturdy two-way pivot Joel Eriksson Ek could be miscast as the No. 1 center.
Still, the Wild should be in the thick of the very crowded Central Division playoff race.
As expected, the Buffalo Sabes and Jack Eichel did not figure it out. That melodrama played on as the Sabres opened training camp. Eichel flunked his physical thanks to his unresolved neck injury.
The Sabres want him to have disc fusion surgery. Eichel wants to replace it altogether, which would be an unusual surgery for a hockey player.
As the standoff continues, Eichel remains sidelined while collecting his $10 million salary on long-term injured reserve.
The Sabres stripped him of his captaincy Thursday. They want to trade him, but that market dried up as teams spent their cap dollars.
Also, the Sabres have been demanding a package of up to six players, prospects and draft picks for a player whose trade value diminishes by the week.
Which general manager is eager to trade big assets for a player still facing tricky surgery and recovery? Teams want to see him on the ice, but that won’t happen as long as the medical standoff continues.
Teams interested in Eichel might be ready to focus on Tomas Hertl instead. The Sharks center is entering the final year of his contract with a franchise that desperately needs to rebuild. At some point the Sharks may be ready to turn that page in exchange for a No. 1 pick plus a top prospect.
So around and around the Eichel standoff goes. With each passing day, doubts about Eichel playing at all this season grow.
Just when you think life couldn’t get any worse for long-suffering Sabres fans, that front offices digs deeper into its bucket of stupid.
Here is what else we learned as training camps opened:
- Restricted free agents Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) remained unsigned – but in each case big dollars have been on the table. Right now it appears to be just a matter of time before these three young stars sign. Contract term seems to be the hang-up with the Canucks players while contract structure could be the problem with Tkachuk.
- While Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby hopes to recover from wrist surgery early in the regular season, cohort Evgeni Malkin will miss a couple of months while recovering from knee surgery. So for now Jeff Carter is the No. 1 center in Pittsburgh. Uh, oh!
- Former Blues winger Mike Hoffman suffered a lower-body injury while preparing for the Montreal camp and he could be sidelined into the season. That is a big blow for a Canadiens team trying to rebuild chemistry after suffering heavy roster turnover.
- Also, former Blues goaltender Jake Allen will be the No. 1 Montreal goaltender through the preseason while Carey Price recovers from offseason knee surgery. Price may be eased back into action this season, which explains why the Habs did not want to lose Allen in the expansion draft.
- Our Town’s Ben Bishop is trying to work his way back from his lower-body injury in Dallas Stars camp, but his prospects for playing this season are iffy at best. That’s why the Stars added Braden Holtby to their goaltending pile for insurance.
- Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi refuses to get vaccinated, so he can’t travel to Canada for games there. He won’t be paid for those games he misses and his periodic absence undermines coach Jeff Blashill’s ability to lock Bertuzzi onto his top line with Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrana.