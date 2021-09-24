Gordo on the NHL: Kaprizov signs, Eichel sits, Malkin heals as camps open

The Sabres want him to have disc fusion surgery. Eichel wants to replace it altogether, which would be an unusual surgery for a hockey player.

As the standoff continues, Eichel remains sidelined while collecting his $10 million salary on long-term injured reserve.

The Sabres stripped him of his captaincy Thursday. They want to trade him, but that market dried up as teams spent their cap dollars.

Also, the Sabres have been demanding a package of up to six players, prospects and draft picks for a player whose trade value diminishes by the week.

Which general manager is eager to trade big assets for a player still facing tricky surgery and recovery? Teams want to see him on the ice, but that won’t happen as long as the medical standoff continues.

Teams interested in Eichel might be ready to focus on Tomas Hertl instead. The Sharks center is entering the final year of his contract with a franchise that desperately needs to rebuild. At some point the Sharks may be ready to turn that page in exchange for a No. 1 pick plus a top prospect.

So around and around the Eichel standoff goes. With each passing day, doubts about Eichel playing at all this season grow.