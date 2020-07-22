Gordo on the NHL: Key injuries, virus concerns foreshadow dicey playoffs

Honorable mention: GT- Corey Crawford, Blackhawks; F- Patric Hornqvist, Penguins; F-Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets; F-Zach Hyman, Maple Leafs; D- Connor Murphy, Blackhawks.

At this writing, most of these players are either back or expected to be back in time for postseason play. But we’re reminded that ghe situation is fluid.

Players will be coming and going from active duty as these unusual playoffs unfold.

The teams that stay reasonably healthy will have the best chance of advancing. And the teams that have dealt with multiple injuries – like the Penguins – have the best chance of adjusting on the fly.

"It's something that we've done all this year," Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin told reporters. "It seems like we've never really had a full lineup throughout this whole year. Always at some point, someone was injured. A lot of the times, you don't even have time to think about it, just with the busy schedule or anything. I think it's going to be the same this time, whether a guy gets injured or someone gets sick. I think it's important for us to just stay focused and maintain our direction.”

AROUND THE RINKS