Gordo on the NHL: Key injuries, virus concerns foreshadow dicey playoffs

Many prominent NHL players have missed practice time due to injury or coronavirus concerns.
This all-star list of absentees reminds us that the 2020 playoffs could become a war of attrition. Look at the top players who have missed time:
First Team Absentees
- David Pastrnak, F, Bruins: Reportedly quarantined, not sick.
- Sidney Crosby, F, Penguins: Missed scrimmage time, but is OK.
- Steven Stamkos, F, Lightning: Easing back from lower-body injury.
- Cale Makar, D, Avalanche: Missed multiple work days.
- Charlie McAvoy, D, Bruins: Missed multiple work days.
- Carter Hart, GT, Flyers: Left Tuesday’s practice early.
Second Team Absentees
- Jakub Voracek, F, Flyers: Missed time after inconclusive test.
- Max Domi, F, Canadiens: Reported late, underlying medical issues.
- Jonathan Toews, F, Blackhawks. Left Tuesday’s practice early.
- Colton Parayko, D, Blues: Missed early practice, then returned.
- Vince Dunn, D, Blues: Missed multiple work days.
- Marc-Andre Fleury, GT: Missed the first three days of camp.
Honorable mention: GT- Corey Crawford, Blackhawks; F- Patric Hornqvist, Penguins; F-Nick Foligno, Blue Jackets; F-Zach Hyman, Maple Leafs; D- Connor Murphy, Blackhawks.
At this writing, most of these players are either back or expected to be back in time for postseason play. But we’re reminded that ghe situation is fluid.
Players will be coming and going from active duty as these unusual playoffs unfold.
The teams that stay reasonably healthy will have the best chance of advancing. And the teams that have dealt with multiple injuries – like the Penguins – have the best chance of adjusting on the fly.
"It's something that we've done all this year," Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin told reporters. "It seems like we've never really had a full lineup throughout this whole year. Always at some point, someone was injured. A lot of the times, you don't even have time to think about it, just with the busy schedule or anything. I think it's going to be the same this time, whether a guy gets injured or someone gets sick. I think it's important for us to just stay focused and maintain our direction.”
AROUND THE RINKS
The Buffalo Sabres are sitting on $34 million in salary cap space. Some of that will go to restricted free agents Sam Reinhart and Victor Olofsson, but new GM Kevyn Adams could exploit the salary cap dilemmas many team will face due to the flat $81.5 million salary cap. But will he get permission to take on salary?
Similarly, the Red Wings have more than $35 million in salary cap space with just 11 players under contract. Former Blues forward Robby Fabbri did enough to earn another contract and fellow restricted free agents Todd Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha figure to cash in with big long-term deals. Presumably Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will invest some of that cap space for a goaltender to replace Jimmy Howard.
Before jumping to the Edmonton Oilers for big money, GM Ken Holland left a massive clean-up job got Yzerman in Motown. He threw his replacement a bone by sending two second-round picks to the Red Wings for forward Andreas Athanasiou last season. Athanasiou brought speed and skill to Alberta, but he failed to click with Connor McDavid last season. Coach Dave Tippett tried him with Leon Draisaitl on the Phase 3 camp . . . and that didn’t work either. So now Holland must decide whether to cut his losses or re-sign Athanasiou and hope that he can drive a third scoring line.
The New Jersey Devils tapped Lindy Ruff as its new coach despite his reputation for offensive-minded coaching. He is pretty much the antithesis of the defensive-minded philosophy the Devils embraced for much of their history. Ruff’s inability to instill tight defensive discipline in previous stops makes him an interesting choice to salvage the spectacularly undisciplined P.K. Subban.
The Ottawa Senators have nearly $40 million in cap space at the moment, but cheap ownership committed to a long-haul rebuild. So after trading away veterans for draft picks and prospects, the Senators could take on some bad salary cap hits while collecting more draft picks and prospects in the process. There could be several targets with front-loaded contracts that left them with much higher cap hits than actual salary.
