Gordo on the NHL: Kraken take Schwartz from Blues, Grubauer from Avs

Seth Jones is a top-pairing defender who could his career back on track after suffering some slippage with the terrible Blue Jackets. Johnson is still a useful supporting cast forward with a Stanley Cup pedigree.

The Blackhawks got a whole lot better while taking advantage of Jones’ trade demand in Columbus and the cap crunch facing the Golden Knights and Lightning.

They added a whole lot of talent while giving up little beyond Keith, who requested a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his son.

THE GOALTENDER GO-ROUND

The mad netminder scramble unfolded as expected. The Carolina Hurricanes turned the page on Petr Mrazek, who in turn sought a three-year, $11.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs to team with Jack Campbell.

Carolina lined up former Leaf Frederik Andersen (two years, $9 million) to replace Mrazek, so the teams effectively made a trade. The Hurricanes also gained the rights to Jonathan Bernier in a trade that sent Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit, but Bernier signed in New Jersey instead for two years and $8 million.

The Hurricanes shrugged and zeroed in on former Arizona Coyote Antti Raanta on a two-year, $4 million deal.