Gordo on the NHL: Kraken take Schwartz from Blues, Grubauer from Avs

The Seattle Kraken weren't terribly aggressive in the expansion draft. They didn't make side deals to add extra picks and prospects, as the Vegas Golden Knights did, and they passed on most of the high-priced players left unprotected.
Kraken GM Ron Francis saved his energy and salary cap space for free agency, then got busy.
As expected, he signed Blues mainstay Jaden Schwartz -- giving him $27.5 million over five years.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is a big Schwartz fan. But he couldn't afford to pay that sort of money for an injury-plagued winger coming off an eight-goal season.
In surprise move, the Kraken poached goaltender Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer with a six-year, $35.4 million deal. The Avs were willing to pay $5 million per year, but they could not go this far.
"They had their time and they had their opportunity but in the end we couldn't get it done in time," Grubauer told TSN.
"We’re excited to add a goaltender of Philipp’s caliber, especially coming off of a season where he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy," Francis said.
So now the Avalanche will have to look elsewhere for a netminder, which is less than ideal for a team with Cup aspirations.
The Kraken also added center Alexander Wennberg to their Top 6 forwards after his bounce-back season for the Florida Panthers. He got three years and $13.5 million.
BLACKHAWKS INTO WIN-NOW MODE
With captain Jonathan Toews ready to resume his career after missing last season due to illness, the Blackhawks are seizing the opportunity to move forward.
Look at what they have done:
- Dumped Duncan Keith’s salary cap hit on the Edmonton Oilers while adding defenseman Caleb Jones.
- Acquired Caleb’s brother Seth from the Columbus Blue Jackets and locked him into a long-term deal while seeking to fortify their blue line.
- Acquired goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and his $7 million cap hit in a salary dump by the Vegas Golden Knights.
- Traded Brent Seabrook and his long-term injured reserve money to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tyler Johnson, his $5 million cap hit and a second-round draft pick.
- Signed former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe for four years and $16 million.
- Offloaded extraneous defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Calgary Flames, who are looking to toughen up. They got a third-round pick in return.
Whew! If Fleury plays for the Blackhawks this season – after threatening to retire to stay home in Las Vegas – they will be a handful.
Seth Jones is a top-pairing defender who could his career back on track after suffering some slippage with the terrible Blue Jackets. Johnson is still a useful supporting cast forward with a Stanley Cup pedigree.
The Blackhawks got a whole lot better while taking advantage of Jones’ trade demand in Columbus and the cap crunch facing the Golden Knights and Lightning.
They added a whole lot of talent while giving up little beyond Keith, who requested a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his son.
THE GOALTENDER GO-ROUND
The mad netminder scramble unfolded as expected. The Carolina Hurricanes turned the page on Petr Mrazek, who in turn sought a three-year, $11.4 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs to team with Jack Campbell.
Carolina lined up former Leaf Frederik Andersen (two years, $9 million) to replace Mrazek, so the teams effectively made a trade. The Hurricanes also gained the rights to Jonathan Bernier in a trade that sent Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit, but Bernier signed in New Jersey instead for two years and $8 million.
The Hurricanes shrugged and zeroed in on former Arizona Coyote Antti Raanta on a two-year, $4 million deal.
The Vancouver Canucks bought out Braden Holtby, with an eye on former Blue Jaroslav Halak -- who signed a one-year deal for $1.5 million plus an equal amount in potential bonuses. Halak became the odd man out in Boston, even with Bruins mainstay Tuukka Rask possibly missing time next season after surgical repairs.
In turn, Holtby landed in Dallas on a one-year contract -- possibly bumping Anton Khudobin. Also, injury-battered Ben Bishop may not be able to play this season.
The San Jose Sharks bought out Martin Jones, adding him to the free-agent pile. Former Hurricane James Reimer went West to replace him. As for Jones, he landed in Philadelphia with a one-year, $2 million contract.
Former Blue Brian Elliott got a soft landing in Tampa Bay for $900,000 this season. Another former Blue, Carter Hutton, moved on to Arizona for one year and $700,000.
Former Jet Laurent Brossoit landed in Vegas (two years, $4.65 million) to back up Robin Lehner.
IN OTHER NEWS
The top free-agent defenseman available, Dougie Hamilton, moved on from the Hurricanes to the suddenly relevant New Jersey Devils on a seven-year contract worth more than $60 million.
Forward Blake Coleman, a player who would have fit nicely with the Blues, landed with the Flames with a six-year contract for a shade under $30 million. That will make coach Darryl Sutter very, very happy.
The Avalanche quit fooling around and secured captain Gabriel Landeskog with an eight-year, $56 million contract that seems fair to both sides. Landeskog took a bit of a hometown discount and ‘Lanche came way up from GM Joe Sakic's early lowball numbers.
The Lightning lost a lot of talent off their Cup team, but they locked in Brayden Point with an eight-year extension with a $9.5 million cap hit.
As expected, the Dallas Stars landed long-time Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter with a four-year contract worth $3.65 million per year. He still has some mileage left after his buyout from the Wild.
The Los Angeles Kings bucked up and secured former Canadiens center Phillip Danault with a six-year, $33 million contract. The Kings also landed Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler for one year and $3.5 million.
The Winnipeg Jets addressed their defensive depth by acquiring Nate Schmidt from the Vancouver Canucks and Brenden Dillon from the Washington Capitals. Both Schmidt and Dillon were cap casualties with their respective clubs. The Jets also re-upped former Blue Paul Stastny at the reduced rate of $3.75 million.
Defenseman Tony DeAngelo will try to rebuild his career with the Carolina Hurricanes after a tumultuous stint with the New York Rangers. He signed a one-year, $1 million to play for no-nonsense coach Rod Brind'Amour.
The Hurricanes also added defenseman Ethan Bear from the Oilers in a trade for forward Warren Foegele. This move came after the Oilers kept offensive defenseman Tyson Barrie out of the market with a three-year, $13.5 million contract.
That's a critical retention since defenseman Oscar Klefbom remains shelved after major shoulder surgery. But did he also need to give $13 million over four years to defenseman Cody Ceci?
Oilers GM Ken Holland also coughed up $38.5 million over seven years for grinding winger Zach Hyman, who became an excellent role player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. That contract could age badly, just as several of the contracts he gave with the Detroit Red Wings aged badly.
Alex Ovechkin is serious about scoring another 165 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL career record. He re-upped with the Capitals for five years and $47.5 million. That's real money for an old guy.
After locating his scoring touch in the KHL, former Blue Dmitrij Jaskin returned to the NHL with a one-year, $3.2 million deal with Arizona. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is the former Blues scouting czar.
After fading badly in Ottawa, winger Evgenii Dadonov and his $5 million cap hit moved on to the Golden Knights in a trade for defenseman Nick Holden.
The Philadelphia Flyers continued their defensive makeover by adding defenseman Keith Yandle on a $900,000 bargain deal. The Florida Panthers turned him loose with a buyout.
With captain Shea Weber looking unlikely to play next season, the Montreal Canadiens added David Savard on a four-year, $14 million contract.
The Wild lost center Nick Bonino to the Sharks (two years, $4.1 million), but added defenseman Alex Goligoski for one year and $5 million.
Mikael Granlund got a four-year, $20 million deal to stay in Nashville. That took one more potential scorer off the market.
Physical defenseman Patrick Nemeth relocated to the New York Rangers on a three-year, $7.5 million contract.
Faceoff specialist Sean Kuraly got four years and $10 million to head back home to Ohio to the rebuilding Blue Jackets.
The Boston Bruins filled the resulting depth need by landing Erik Haula for two years and $4.75 million.
To nobody's surprise, Ryan Getzlaf was able to work a deal to remain with the Anaheim Ducks.
Former Blues defensemen Ian Cole (one-year, $2.9 million in Carolina) and Michael Del Zotto (two years, $4 million in Ottawa) are getting fresh starts.