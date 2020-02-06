Gordo on the NHL: Kreider drives up value as trade deadline nears

WHAT WILL BECOME OF BIG BUFF?

Dustin Byfuglien has been one of the NHL’s most unique talents. He’s a big, physical puck-moving defenseman. He’s also a power forward who can park in front of the net on the power play.

He turns 35 in March and hockey has taken a toll on him. He departed the Winnipeg Jets before the season, earning a team suspension, and then underwent ankle surgery.

The way the NHL Players Association sees it, Byfuglien was injured and deserved to keep collecting his salary. The way the Jets saw it, he was healthy enough to play at the start of camp. Hence his suspension without pay.

Now the two sides are working on a contract termination. Byfuglien seems unlikely to play this season, since he hasn’t been skating, but he could mount a comeback elsewhere next season.

By resolving their Byfuglien dilemma, the Jets could have $7.6 million in salary cap space to work with before the trade deadline. That will come in handy when the team tries to add defensive help.

AROUND THE RINKS