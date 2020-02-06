Gordo on the NHL: Kreider drives up value as trade deadline nears

Winger Chris Kreider is doing his best to drive up his trade value for the New York Rangers in the near term and his value in free agency in the longer term.
Kreider, 29, has 13 goals and 11 assists in his last 23 games, spent mostly on the top Rangers line. He is filling the stat sheet while playing with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.
He also turned heads in the fastest-skater competition during the All-Star Weekend at Enterprise Center.
NHL insiders believe the Blues will on the short list of bidders for Kreider — if the Rangers decide to move him and if the Blues decide to target a Top 6 forward.
Those are two pretty big ifs. If Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko gets on track to return from shoulder surgery before season’s end, that changes the equation. That No. 91 was back at practice on Thursday was a good sign, but not definitive proof of a quicker time line.
So could the play of young forwards Zach Sanford, who has been impressive lately, and Jordan Kyrou, who is still finding his way.
As for Kreider, New York Post columnist Larry Brooks wondered why the team isn’t making a bigger push to extend him and to keep him from free agency. Couldn’t he help lead that rebuilding team back to contention?
Brooks wrote:
You’ll know what Rangers management believes about the rebuilding timeline by the decision on Chris Kreider.
Because if president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton believe the Blueshirts can be legitimate playoff contenders (or more) in a volatile NHL within the next two or three years, then trading Kreider, rather than signing No. 20 to an extension, wouldn’t make the slightest bit of sense.
Because there is nothing the Rangers could get in return for Kreider that will make them a better team over the next one, two or three seasons.
On the other hand, it the front office believes the future won’t arrive for another four or five seasons, then they might as well deal Kreider by the Feb. 24 deadline in exchange for another prospect and another draft choice.
The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche are also possible fits for Kreider.
Another looming free agent that a contender could rent is Mike Hoffman of the Florida Panthers. He has 19 goals in 52 games this season and he scored 36 times last year.
The Panthers are looking to stabilize their blue line, so there could be a fit for the Blues if Florida believes they can’t squeeze Hoffman under the salary cap for the long haul.
WHAT WILL BECOME OF BIG BUFF?
Dustin Byfuglien has been one of the NHL’s most unique talents. He’s a big, physical puck-moving defenseman. He’s also a power forward who can park in front of the net on the power play.
He turns 35 in March and hockey has taken a toll on him. He departed the Winnipeg Jets before the season, earning a team suspension, and then underwent ankle surgery.
The way the NHL Players Association sees it, Byfuglien was injured and deserved to keep collecting his salary. The way the Jets saw it, he was healthy enough to play at the start of camp. Hence his suspension without pay.
Now the two sides are working on a contract termination. Byfuglien seems unlikely to play this season, since he hasn’t been skating, but he could mount a comeback elsewhere next season.
By resolving their Byfuglien dilemma, the Jets could have $7.6 million in salary cap space to work with before the trade deadline. That will come in handy when the team tries to add defensive help.
AROUND THE RINKS
• The Toronto Maple Leafs developed a desperate need for goaltending help when Frederik Andersen got hurt and back-up Michael Hutchinson faltered. So the team spent Trevor Moore and two third-round draft picks — one of which can become a second-rounder — for Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jack Campbell and winger Kyle Clifford. (The draft pick upgrade occurs if Campbell wins six regular-season games or the Leafs re-sign Clifford after qualifying for the playoffs.)
That could be the first of several moves for the rebuilding Kings, who are also expected to trade winger Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Alec Martinez. Toffoli will be a fall-back option for teams that can’t secure Kreider.
The Leafs could also make additional moves. Winger Kasperi Kapanen is at odds with coach Sheldon Keefe and recently served a team suspension. He could move along as Toronto seeks additional help on the blue line.
• The Calgary Flames are in a tough fight to make the playoffs, so the loss of bulwark defenseman Mark Giordano to a leg injury was definitely not good news.
• Montreal Canadiens winger Tomas Tatar has been producing at nearly a point-per-game pace all season, so naturally his name in the rumor mill with the Habs fading. He would look great with the Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, but would Montreal GM Marc Bergevin want to move him?