Gordo on the NHL: Kreider re-signs with Rangers, Islanders, Hurricanes upgrade

Here are some other key assets to keep an eye on today:

Tomas Tatar, W, Canadiens: He offers peak trade value, so GM Marc Bergevin could reluctantly move him. Tatar is under contract through next season with a $5.3 million cap hit and he is on pace to score 65 to 70 points this season. The Canadiens are looking to retool, as Bergevin reminded us by moving Kovalchuk.

Tyson Barrie, D, Leafs: He is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He has been a disappointment this season. The Leafs have been a disappointment this season. TSN notes that many team are interested in Barrie, including Carolina, Calgary, Vegas and Vancouver. But injuries have depleted the Toronto defense, so Barrie’s departure would have to coincide with an addition or additions on defense.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks: He seems certain to move on now that the team removed him from the lineup to keep him healthy for GMs inquiring about him. The teams linked to Barrie could also make sense for Gustafsson.

Matt Dumba, D, Wild: Minnesota is still in the playoff hunt despite Sunday night's loss to the Blues, so it should take a ton to land Dumba — a strong all-around right-shot defenseman who carries a reasonable $6 million salary cap it through 2023.