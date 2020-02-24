Gordo on the NHL: Kreider re-signs with Rangers, Islanders, Hurricanes upgrade

It’s go time for NHL general managers. The trade deadline is upon us and contenders are fortifying their rosters.
Perhaps the big news was a non-trade -- the Rangers locked Chris Kreider into a new contract and took the potential unrestricted free agent off of the trade market. He got the term he wanted (seven years) while the Rangers got the annual cap hit ($6.5 million) management could live with.
That signing helps explain why some forwards on the market fetched such high prices. Kreider has been the top target of many teams, including Boston and Colorado.
He had been linked to the Blues, too, until the team had to acquire defenseman Marco Scandella to replace Jay Bouwmeester. Also, increased offense from emering forwards Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou along with Vladimir Tarasenko's push to return from shoulder surgery convinced general manager Doug Armstrong to end his quest for a Top 6 forward.
Here are the notable trades to date:
- The Hurricanes landed former 75-point scorer Vincent Trocheck from Florida in a semi-blockbuster. He has two years left on his contract with a modest $4.75 million cap hit. They gave up Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie and Eetu Luostarinen to get that offensive upgrade.
- The lslanders got center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators for first-and second-round picks plus a conditional third-rounder. Pageau is a handy third center who can win faceoffs and chip in with some points, but that was a huge price to pay. The Islanders will try to justify that deal by keeping him out of free agency with a new contract.
- The Capitals acquired 900-year-old winger Ilya Kovalchuk from Montreal for a third-round pick. Kovalchuk, 36, came to life with the Canadiens (13 points, 62 shots in 22 games) after laboring in Los Angeles.
- Speaking of old guys, the Penguins spent a conditional third-round pick to rescue Patrick Marleau from the Sharks collapse. He is playing for $700,000 this season and he still has good wheels, so several contenders were in on this bidding.
- The Oilers obtained defenseman Mike Green from Detroit. Injuries have taken a toll on Green over the years, but he can still move the puck and Edmonton needed help after losing Oscar Klefbom to injury.
- The Avalanche got depth forward Vladislav Namestnikov from the Senators for a fourth-round pick. That should fortify Colorado's bottom six forwards group at a modest cost. With goaltender Philipp Grubauer injured, the Avalanche also added insurance by acquiring goaltender Michael Hutchinson from Toronto for defenseman Calle Rosen.
- The Flyers got depth forwards Nate Thompson from Montreal for a fifth-round pick and Derek Grant from Anaheim for a fourth-round pick and Kyle Criscuolo.
- The struggling Sabres acquired rugged winger Wayne Simmonds from New Jersey for a fifth-round pick that can become a fourth-rounder. He will some badly needed toughness and leadership.
- The Blue Jackets are making a play for talented Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou, who struggled with injuries and poor defensive play (minus-45 in 46 games!) this season. But can really skate and he pumped in 30 goals last season. It would be interesting to see what Columbus taskmaster John Tortorella can do with him. Or to him.
Here are some other key assets to keep an eye on today:
Tomas Tatar, W, Canadiens: He offers peak trade value, so GM Marc Bergevin could reluctantly move him. Tatar is under contract through next season with a $5.3 million cap hit and he is on pace to score 65 to 70 points this season. The Canadiens are looking to retool, as Bergevin reminded us by moving Kovalchuk.
Tyson Barrie, D, Leafs: He is headed toward unrestricted free agency. He has been a disappointment this season. The Leafs have been a disappointment this season. TSN notes that many team are interested in Barrie, including Carolina, Calgary, Vegas and Vancouver. But injuries have depleted the Toronto defense, so Barrie’s departure would have to coincide with an addition or additions on defense.
Erik Gustafsson, D, Blackhawks: He seems certain to move on now that the team removed him from the lineup to keep him healthy for GMs inquiring about him. The teams linked to Barrie could also make sense for Gustafsson.
Matt Dumba, D, Wild: Minnesota is still in the playoff hunt despite Sunday night's loss to the Blues, so it should take a ton to land Dumba — a strong all-around right-shot defenseman who carries a reasonable $6 million salary cap it through 2023.
Jonas Brodin, D, Wild: He has another year left on his deal at a very reasonable $4.167 million. If the Wild doesn’t move Dumba for a big return, perhaps Brodin could be the chip that yields a big return.
Kyle Palmeiri, W, Devils: New GM Tom Fitzgerald doesn’t seem eager to move his most accomplished winger, since recent first overall draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes need scorers to pass the puck to. But this team dealt Taylor Hall, so it’s safe to say an extremely strong offer could pry Palmeiri out of Newark.
Mike Hoffman, W, Panthers: Florida hasn’t given up on the playoffs, so moving Hoffman as a rental to fetch prospects and picks doesn’t seem likely. As noted earlier, the Panthers are seeking immediate defensive help.
Brandon Saad, W, Blackhawks: Remember when Chicago GM Stan Bowman traded Artemi Panarin for Saad? Man, that was stupid. Saad isn’t terrible, but Panarin is an offensive monster and that trade expedited the Blackhawks’ plunge from relevance. Now Saad is said to be on the move again.
Robin Lehner/Corey Crawford, GT. Blackhawks: Both goaltenders are headed toward unrestricted free agency and the franchise is unlikely to bring both of them back. Depending on the severity of injuries to Petr Mrazek and James Reimer — who both went down in Toronto Saturday night — Carolina could pay a premium for one of these fellows.
Joe Thornton, C, Sharks: Jumbo Joe actually scored a couple of goals to remind GMs that he is still alive. He seems intrigued by the possibility of finishing out the season with a contender. Colorado, Boston (welcome back!) and Tampa Bay are teams that would pique his interest.
Craig Anderson, GT, Sharks: Teams seeking protection in goal, like Colorado, could do worse. The Senators should do him a solid by sending him to a contender for a middle-round pick. He has suffered enough.