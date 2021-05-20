Gordo on the NHL: League wards off Blues retribution by punishing Kadri

In hockey’s medieval era, a predatory hit like Nazem Kadri flying blind-side head shot on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk would have triggered mayhem.
The first round of the playoffs used to be quite combative. Cheapjack goon tactics abounded and retribution came swiftly.
If a team got down two goals late, it would “send a message” by softening up its foe rather than bidding for an improbable last-minute comeback.
If that trailing team had a grievance to resolve – such as Kadri’s dangerous cheap shot – then surely payback was coming. Rather than just swarm Kadri after the hit, as the Blues did Wednesday night, they would have looked to punish him.
There were some memorable postseason skirmishes in the (Chuck) Norris Division days. The apty-named Garth Butcher didn't just cross the line for the Blues, he ignored it completely.
The NHL prefers to see these matters handled by the Department of Player Safety, which is why the league will step on Kadri, again, to maintain order.
The league offered Kadri a hearing, so his third career first-round playoff suspension could be significant.
The fact that Kadri is a famously reckless player makes this situation more volatile. Over and over and over he has shown no regard for opponents.
"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for. That's awful to see."
Perhaps Kadri’s most famous cheap shot was cross-checking Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in the face after DeBrusk took a run at Patrick Marleau during the 2019 playoffs.
If Kadri wanted to fight DeBrusk, fine, everybody would have understood his desire to stand up for his teammate. But that would have required actual courage.
Rather than dropping his stick, Kadri used it as a weapon instead and got banned for the rest of first round.
Some of his earlier highlights included running over goaltender Niklas Backstrom, dropping Matt Fraser with a blind-side head shot, cross-checking Luke Glendening in the face, and sending Tommy Wingels into the boards head first.
This is the sort of behavior that used to put teammates in harm’s way. If someone is taking liberties with your players, then responding in kind was the traditional response.
Avalanche stars Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar would have been wearing targets on the ice. Gabriel Landeskog would have had his hands full defending his troops.
But vigilante justice is frowned upon these days, given all that we have learned about head injuries. Also, the players have generally resolved to showed more respect for each other's careers.
So the Blues played 6-on-5 hockey while down 5-3 instead and gave up a second empty-net goal.
The Blues need to play more physically with the series shifting to Enterprise Center. They need to pick where they left off in Game 2 while staging their late rally.
The league does not want decorum to deteriorate, so the officials figure to call a tight game Game 3. The Blues will need to respond to the Kadri incident (and Tyson Jost's elbow to Robert Bortuzzo's head) with vigorous but clean body checks.
So, no, they won't send out rambunctious rookie Klim Kostin and ask him to go all Ivan Drago on the Avalanche. They will be focused on fighting their way back into the series instead.
That may not be emotionally satisfying for the fan wearing a game-worn, blood-stained Tony Twist sweater to the rink, but that's how the game is played today.