Gordo on the NHL: League wards off Blues retribution by punishing Kadri

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for. That's awful to see."

Perhaps Kadri’s most famous cheap shot was cross-checking Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in the face after DeBrusk took a run at Patrick Marleau during the 2019 playoffs.

If Kadri wanted to fight DeBrusk, fine, everybody would have understood his desire to stand up for his teammate. But that would have required actual courage.

Rather than dropping his stick, Kadri used it as a weapon instead and got banned for the rest of first round.

Some of his earlier highlights included running over goaltender Niklas Backstrom, dropping Matt Fraser with a blind-side head shot, cross-checking Luke Glendening in the face, and sending Tommy Wingels into the boards head first.

This is the sort of behavior that used to put teammates in harm’s way. If someone is taking liberties with your players, then responding in kind was the traditional response.

Avalanche stars Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar would have been wearing targets on the ice. Gabriel Landeskog would have had his hands full defending his troops.