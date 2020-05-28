Gordo on the NHL: Lightning oppose expanded playoffs, fear early exit

The Tampa Bay Lightning will step into the NHL’s expanded playoff bracket grudgingly.
The Lightning voted “no” on the 24-team postseason proposal. So did the Carolina Hurricanes.
All the other teams bought in. So what was the Lightning’s beef?
They piled up 92 points in 70 games this season. They resented the fact that eight extra teams reached postseason play, thus diminishing the value of regular-season success.
When the pandemic hit, some of those eight extra teams appeared unlikely to reach the usual 16-team bracket.
So why should they get a second chance? Also, the losers in the play-in round also get a shot (however long) in the NHL Draft Lottery.
More critically, Lightning players aren’t looking forward to playing their first-round series against a team that just won a play-in series and gained momentum in the process.
They know what it feels like to get caught flat-footed. Last season the Lightning rolled to a 128-point finish. They went weeks without playing a meaningful game.
Then the playoffs started and the scrappy Columbus Blue Jackets swept them in four first-round games. The Lightning were eliminated before they could find their postseason gear.
This season the Lightning earned a bye as one of the top four finishers on each side of the league. These top four will play each other in round-robin series of tune-up games while the other teams are playing elimination games.
So the Lightning are in the same boat as the Blues, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.
These top teams must get up to speed quickly . . . or else.
AROUND THE RINKS
• The Montreal Canadiens went 31-31-9 through the 71 games. They were 10 points out of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket when the pandemic hit. GM Marc Bergevin was focused on the NHL Draft and potential trades to speed his ongoing rebuild.
And then the NHL gifted the Canadiens a play-in postseason slot – even though the team made bail-out moves ahead of the trade deadline.
If Montreal goaltender Carey Price plays like his old self, the Habs could pull an upset. “I think our chances are as good as any of the other eight teams that have been awarded a playoff spot, to be honest with you,” Bergevin said,
• Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman elected to give coach Jeff Blashill another year despite the team’s dismal 17-54-5 finish. The Red Wings will continue their youth movement in the 2020-21 season and Yzerman sees Blashill as a worthy mentor.
“I think Jeff has done a good job,” he told reporters in teleconference. “I think it’s been a difficult position in his tenure here. The Red Wings are in a rebuild and have been for a while, and for the last two, three trade deadlines, the team has traded good players, valuable players, for future assets. And Jeff has, with his head held high, diligently worked hard, done a good job in coaching this team in a difficult situation throughout that.”
• The Minnesota Wild hoped to get elite forward prospect Kirill Kaprizov out of the KHL for the 2020-21 season. But with the pandemic turning the sports upside down, it appears Kaprizov may stay home in Russia for another year.
• Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill kept his job despite his team’s enduring futility. He can turn out a bunch of forwards with expiring contracts – including useless former Blue Vladimir Sobotka – while hoping to get more out of young forward like Tage Thompson, the former Blue who suffered a shoulder injury this season.
"It's a situation where I think I touched on before, we have to do a better job of creating more offense throughout our four lines, of having more depth scoring throughout the entire lineup," Botterill told reporters this week. "As a GM, I have to give our coach Ralph Krueger the ability to change different lines up, to have more depth through his four groups. ... And I will certainly always support and I truly believe in a lot of our young players that we have within our system here."
