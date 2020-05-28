Gordo on the NHL: Lightning oppose expanded playoffs, fear early exit

“I think Jeff has done a good job,” he told reporters in teleconference. “I think it’s been a difficult position in his tenure here. The Red Wings are in a rebuild and have been for a while, and for the last two, three trade deadlines, the team has traded good players, valuable players, for future assets. And Jeff has, with his head held high, diligently worked hard, done a good job in coaching this team in a difficult situation throughout that.”

• The Minnesota Wild hoped to get elite forward prospect Kirill Kaprizov out of the KHL for the 2020-21 season. But with the pandemic turning the sports upside down, it appears Kaprizov may stay home in Russia for another year.

• Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill kept his job despite his team’s enduring futility. He can turn out a bunch of forwards with expiring contracts – including useless former Blue Vladimir Sobotka – while hoping to get more out of young forward like Tage Thompson, the former Blue who suffered a shoulder injury this season.

"It's a situation where I think I touched on before, we have to do a better job of creating more offense throughout our four lines, of having more depth scoring throughout the entire lineup," Botterill told reporters this week. "As a GM, I have to give our coach Ralph Krueger the ability to change different lines up, to have more depth through his four groups. ... And I will certainly always support and I truly believe in a lot of our young players that we have within our system here."

