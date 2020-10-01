Gordo on the NHL: Lundqvist hits free agency, league-wide trade talk escalates

New Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is looking to add high draft picks, but it doesn’t seem like Darcy Kuemper could fetch him such a prize in this crowded goaltender market.

Speaking of Armstrong, there’s lots of trade chatter about defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He would have to approve any trade, but he might want a fresh start with the Coyotes facing a long-haul rebuild. OEL carries an $8.25 million cap hit, but Arizona might be willing to eat some of that to get the right return.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Armstrong may put Our Town’s Clayton Keller in play. That would be a bit puzzling, since Keller is the team’s best young forward, but perhaps Armstrong wants to move his eight-year, $57.2 million contract extension that kicks in next season.

Friedman reaffirmed that the Winnipeg Jets are willing to move scoring winger Patrik Laine to get a strong No. 2 center or a Top 4 defenseman. Laine has bristled at his second-line usage with the Jets.

And with Laine looking to strike gold on his next deal, the Jets might want to make a proactive cap-management trade now. Plenty of teams to use Laine’s pure goal-scoring ability but not many can meet Winnipeg’s asking price.