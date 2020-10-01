Gordo on the NHL: Lundqvist hits free agency, league-wide trade talk escalates

The New York Rangers bought out Henrik Lundqvist and put him in the crowded goaltender marketplace.
Will King Henrik retire rather than move on from his beloved New York City? Probably not, as long as an attractive team offers him the right inducement to keep going.
This is one more reason why Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was smart to move preemptively with his Jake Allen trade. Other teams looking to move a goaltender will either have to accept a low return, as Armstrong did, or end up keeping a player they either don’t want and can’t afford in their salary cap scenario.
Would Armstrong kick the tires on Lundqvist? Some pundits believe he would, but that seems unlikely, unless Alex Pietrangelo leaves as a free agent and Armstrong opts to invest some of his freed salary cap dollars on his backup goaltender.
Our guess is that King Henrik might listen to a contender, so the Washington Capitals could make sense with Braden Holtby likely to depart via free agency.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are another possibility. That team would like to move Matt Murray for a nice return and then pair Tristan Jarry with a right-priced veteran.
But Murray has arbitration rights that could land him an outsized cap number — and that hurts his trade value.
New Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is looking to add high draft picks, but it doesn’t seem like Darcy Kuemper could fetch him such a prize in this crowded goaltender market.
Speaking of Armstrong, there’s lots of trade chatter about defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He would have to approve any trade, but he might want a fresh start with the Coyotes facing a long-haul rebuild. OEL carries an $8.25 million cap hit, but Arizona might be willing to eat some of that to get the right return.
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that Armstrong may put Our Town’s Clayton Keller in play. That would be a bit puzzling, since Keller is the team’s best young forward, but perhaps Armstrong wants to move his eight-year, $57.2 million contract extension that kicks in next season.
Friedman reaffirmed that the Winnipeg Jets are willing to move scoring winger Patrik Laine to get a strong No. 2 center or a Top 4 defenseman. Laine has bristled at his second-line usage with the Jets.
And with Laine looking to strike gold on his next deal, the Jets might want to make a proactive cap-management trade now. Plenty of teams to use Laine’s pure goal-scoring ability but not many can meet Winnipeg’s asking price.
The Edmonton Oilers must upgrade their defense. With the news that Oscar Klefbom is pondering surgical repairs that could sideline him next season, the urgency has become even greater. Torey Krug, Tyson Barrie and rejuvenated former Blue Kevin Shattenkirk headline the potential free-agent defensive targets for them.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have serious salary cap issues. Besides losing Shattenkirk, the Bolts will have to move some contracts. Forwards Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde count a shade more than $10 million against the cap between them.
Johnson has four years left on his contract and Gourde has five. Both have no-trade protection, managing the cap in Tampa will be tricky.
Tyler Bozak carries a similar ($5 million) cap hit for the Blues, but he has just one year left and Doug Armstrong might be able move him if he needs the cap space for Pietrangelo.
Now that Bobby Ryan has his buyout money from the Ottawa Senators in hand, he would like to return home to suburban Philadelphia and play for the Flyers. Meanwhile the Flyers have other business, including shopping defenseman Shane Gostisbehere and pondering options for pricey winger James van Riemsdyk.
Gostisbehere has a manageable $4.5 million salary cap hit for the next three years, but van Riemsdyk carries a $7 million cap hit for the same period.
Many veterans who fell into disuse are the trade market, including defenseman Jack Johnson (Penguins), winger Andreas Athanisiou (Oilers), winger Alex Chaisson (Oilers), winger Anders Bjork (Boston Bruins), Kyle Turris (Nashville Predators), Matt Duchene (Predators), winger Ryan Donato (Minnesota Wild) and goaltender Devan Dubnyk (Wild).
