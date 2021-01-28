Gordo on the NHL: Many factors could force Dunn onto trade block

On the bright side for the Rangers: Young defenseman K’Andre Miller looks like the real deal. He and Adam Fox give the Rangers a bright defensive future, even if team is forced to move on from DeAngelo.

The Canucks were also on the hot spot after losing five of their first seven games. Finally they got a chance to beat up on the hapless Senators with a timely three-game set. Cornerstone forward Elias Pettersson posted dreadful possession metrics early on this season, but he broke out for a goal and an assist Wednesday night's 5-1 victory over Ottawa.

Speaking of the Senators, nobody can figure out what they are doing. Rather than ride out the rebuild for another year while playing young guys – a reasonable plan, since they were doomed in the North Division – they added some veterans on the down side of their career.

Now they have guys like Derek Stepan, Artem Anisimov, Braydon Coburn, and the ever-enigmatic Alex Galchenyuk adding little to nothing the group while guys with long-term upside (Logan Brown, Erik Brannstrom, Lassi Thomson, Alex Formenton) are suffering developmental stall.

Pricey goaltender Matt Murray has been lit up for this slapdash outfit. Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk might start feeling restless at some point – although he’s at least playing with prospects Josh Norris and Drake Batherson quite a bit, giving him a glimpse into his potential future.

