Gordo on the NHL: Many factors could force Dunn onto trade block

The Blues have developed defenseman Vince Dunn into an emerging NHL talent. The organization sees a bright future for him.
Ah, but where will that play out? Dunn was the target of trade speculation before top prospect Scott Perunovich signed his first pro contract and before Torey Krug signed as a free agent.
The addition of those two skilled puck-moving defenseman created a defensive puzzle featuring some duplicate pieces. That created more speculation, as did Dunn’s protracted contract negotiations.
Mobile D-man Jake Walman used a strong training camp to finally move into that picture as well. The development of rangy stay-at-home defender Niko Mikkola gives coach Craig Berube a better fit for his pairings.
Mikkola has the size Berube favors and the potential to replace at least some of Alex Pietrangelo’s penalty killiing minutes, which is a critical need.
All of these developments created more speculation about Dunn. And when you add in his ugly early-season defensive breakdowns . . . well, you can see why the NHL insiders are buzzing about potential trades.
Sportsnet reported that the Blues have been seeking a first-round pick for Dunn. Such a trade would make sense, since it would allow the Blues to gain some salary cap breathing room while adding another prospect to the pile.
Dunn still offers major upside. He could become a regular 40- to 50-point scorer if he can play 20 minutes a night while logging significant power-play time.
That opportunity is unlikely to come in the STL, giving this team’s surplus of puck-moving defensemen. The numbers game doesn't favor him.
With Marco Scandella holding up nicely in his shutdown role and Justin Faulk reinventing himself as a reliable Top 4 defender, general manager Doug Armstrong must think ahead to the expansion draft and his ability to protect just one defenseman aside from Krug and Colton Parayko.
So, yes, this scenario bears monitoring.
AROUND THE RINKS
Former Blues executive Jarmo Kekalainen has struggled to retain his top players during his tenure as Blue Jackets general manager. But he is quick to defend Columbus as a desirable market to work in.
“The one thing I know, there’s misconception that there’s something wrong with Columbus,” he told Sportsnet. “This is a great city. I could live here for the rest of my life…. We’ve got great fans, we have a great building, great ownership here and people are excited about hockey. It can give you the small city, safe feeling… with great schools and some of the best golf courses in the United States if you love that. I can’t say enough about Columbus, how great it is here.”
The Golden Knights have a heck of a team, but they appear to be weak down the middle with William Karlsson, Chandler Stephenson and Cody Glass leading the way. They had to move No. 2 center Paul Stastny along with productive defenseman Nate Schmidt to create the salary cap space to sign Pietrangelo. And mind you, they already had Shea Theodore breaking out as star on the blue line –so it’s not like they needed a defensive cornerstone.
NHL insiders did not see the resignation of Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford coming. Although he soon turns 72, Rutherford insisted this move wasn’t health-related. Nor did Rutherford commit to retiring. The Penguins face challenging times ahead as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang reach their twilight years. Other than winger Jake Guentzel, there’s not much young talent there to get excited about.
The New York Rangers are on the spot. They are 1-4-1 heading into their Thursday night game at Buffalo. No. 3 center Filip Chytil will miss the next several weeks with an upper-body injury and key forwards Mika Zibanejad (two points, minus-1), Chris Kreider (two points, minus-2) and Ryan Strome are off to poor starts, as is defenseman Tony DeAngelo (no points, minus-5 in four games). This is not what former Blues president John Davidson had in mind for his Blueshirts this season.
On the bright side for the Rangers: Young defenseman K’Andre Miller looks like the real deal. He and Adam Fox give the Rangers a bright defensive future, even if team is forced to move on from DeAngelo.
The Canucks were also on the hot spot after losing five of their first seven games. Finally they got a chance to beat up on the hapless Senators with a timely three-game set. Cornerstone forward Elias Pettersson posted dreadful possession metrics early on this season, but he broke out for a goal and an assist Wednesday night's 5-1 victory over Ottawa.
Speaking of the Senators, nobody can figure out what they are doing. Rather than ride out the rebuild for another year while playing young guys – a reasonable plan, since they were doomed in the North Division – they added some veterans on the down side of their career.
Now they have guys like Derek Stepan, Artem Anisimov, Braydon Coburn, and the ever-enigmatic Alex Galchenyuk adding little to nothing the group while guys with long-term upside (Logan Brown, Erik Brannstrom, Lassi Thomson, Alex Formenton) are suffering developmental stall.
Pricey goaltender Matt Murray has been lit up for this slapdash outfit. Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk might start feeling restless at some point – although he’s at least playing with prospects Josh Norris and Drake Batherson quite a bit, giving him a glimpse into his potential future.