Gordo on the NHL: Matthew Tkachuk rallies behind Brady in contract talks

Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk can agitate off the ice as well as on it. And when the Calgary Flames' power forward does that, Blues fans pay attention.
The son of former Blues standout Keith Tkachuk made strong comments on two fronts as NHL teams prepare to open their training camp. He weighed on the stalled negotiations between his brother and the Ottawa Senators.
Brady Tkachuk, a restricted free agent, is looking to lock in a long-term deal with the Senators. He is the cornerstone of that franchise’s painful rebuild, however, and he is seeking top dollar.
While negotiations have dragged on, Brady Tkachuk joined Blues players in their pre-camp skate here in the STL.
That caused a stir, as did Matthew’s assertion that he is on his brother's bargaining team.
“I’m in the mix. I’m always there,” Matthew told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 31 Thoughts podcast. “It’s a family business. Nobody wants to deal with the Tkachuks in this. But we do it by committee.
“Brady might be . . . he’s doing great. He might be pulling a classic Tkachuk right now. Dad held out, Matthew held out, and Brady looks like he’s on his way right now. So hopefully it can get figured out here. But it’s just a lot of fake stuff out there regarding this. They’re not too close.
"So hopefully it gets figured out, but who knows? My dad and I are definitely involved. Brady needs us to help him out with that stuff. He wasn’t as cutthroat as we were during it, but he’s starting to become more of a Tkachuk the later this goes.”
The Senators have an excellent young talent base that seems primed to do big things. But team also has one of the weakest owners in Eugene Melnyk, who ran off his previous cornerstone players.
Will Brady commit to that team for the long haul?
“He’s a great player, deserves to get everything he should,” Matthew said. “He’s the most important part of their team. The captain. Obviously all the stuff all of us know about him and he loves it there. Absolutely loves it there. So we’ll see what happens. But now being in Calgary I won’t be involved as much obviously.
“He’s a Tkachuk. That’s how we do it. I’m hoping it gets better soon, but I guess it can only get better by the sounds of it.”
On another front, Matthew expressed frustration with the Flames’ failure to rise into Stanley Cup contention.
"It's kind of enough is enough right now," he said at the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on Friday. "Time is ticking, and average isn't fun, and that's what we've been. We've been making playoffs, missing playoffs, make the playoffs, lose first round, it's not been fun. It's time for us to really do something, take that next step, but I think guys really have to dig in and do it from the start."
Matthew is in the final year of a contract carrying a $7 million salary cap hit. He will become a restricted free agent after this season, raising doubts about his long-term future in Calgary.
Will he lock into a long-term deal there? Will he balk at that, forcing the Flames to trade him rather than lose him to unrestricted free agency down the road?
Blues fans will be monitoring that closely.
ASSESSING NEAL, FROLIK
The Blues made two interesting additions for training camp, bringing in veteran wingers James Neal, 34, and Michael Frolik, 33, for tryouts. Either player could sign on as depth forward if the Blues suffer preseason injuries or trade away one of the incumbents to create salary cap flexibility.
At the very least they could provide more camp competition as the Blues. In particular, Zach Sanford faces a pivotal career year after taking a step back last season.
Sanford is headed toward unrestricted free agency after this season and he carries a $2 million cap hit. Is Sanford destined for bigger things . . . or will he end up bouncing around the NHL as a depth guy?
Neal scored 11 goals in his first 14 games for the Edmonton Oilers in 2019-20, then faded with 13 goals in 70 games through the end of that season and the 2020-21 campaign.
Back in the day Neal was one of the NHL’s better power forwards. He is an 11-time 20-goal scorer who peaked with 40 goals in 2011-12.
Frolik enjoyed a long run as one of the league’s better two-way wingers. He scored 15 or more goals seven times while carving out a career as classic third-line forward and penalty killer.
He took a step back during the 2019-20 season while splitting time between the Flames and Buffalo Sabres. He landed a depth forward role for the Canadiens last season but played in just eight games.
It will be interesting to see if Frolik has any jump left.
AROUND THE RINKS
Robert Thomas is an Adopted Tkachuk and he remains without a contract for this season. This helps explain why Flames fans wonder if Calgary will extend an offer sheet to him, since the Blues would rather sign Thomas to a “prove it” contract after his unfortunate 2019-20 season.
There was some wishful chit-chat about the Blues landing Zdeno Chara to bolster their blue line this season, but he has landed with the New York Islanders instead as his career went full circle.