Gordo on the NHL: Matthew Tkachuk rallies behind Brady in contract talks

"So hopefully it gets figured out, but who knows? My dad and I are definitely involved. Brady needs us to help him out with that stuff. He wasn’t as cutthroat as we were during it, but he’s starting to become more of a Tkachuk the later this goes.”

The Senators have an excellent young talent base that seems primed to do big things. But team also has one of the weakest owners in Eugene Melnyk, who ran off his previous cornerstone players.

Will Brady commit to that team for the long haul?

“He’s a great player, deserves to get everything he should,” Matthew said. “He’s the most important part of their team. The captain. Obviously all the stuff all of us know about him and he loves it there. Absolutely loves it there. So we’ll see what happens. But now being in Calgary I won’t be involved as much obviously.

“He’s a Tkachuk. That’s how we do it. I’m hoping it gets better soon, but I guess it can only get better by the sounds of it.”

On another front, Matthew expressed frustration with the Flames’ failure to rise into Stanley Cup contention.