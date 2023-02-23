Now that Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has extra first-round draft picks to play with, he can bid on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jacob Chychrun.

He can also make offers for San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier, a looming restricted free agent who will command giant money on his next contract.

Armstrong figures to add to his draft capital when he trades forward Ivan Barbashev, who continues to draw interest from multiple playoff contenders.

So Armstrong remains a very prominent figure as the NHL trade deadline nears.

He has signaled his desire to retool quickly. Rather than play the long game and reload entirely through the draft, he will look to add key young veterans to the new core group headed by Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas.

Realigning his defensive corps will be a top priority. Chychrun is an obvious target, given his successful rebound from his injury-ruined 2021-22 season.

But as colleague Jim Thomas noted, major near-team roster change will require subtracting at least one of the veteran defensemen under contract deep into their 30s.

But that’s doable, since capable defensemen are always in demand and history tells us that some players with no-trade protection are open to a fresh start elsewhere. So the Blues will continue generating intrigue before the trade deadline and then leading up to the NHL Draft.

TSN insider Elliotte Friedman noted Torey Krug’s successful past with Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy. That franchise is always in “win now” mode and it has no trouble attracting players.

While Blues fans bash Colton Parayko relentlessly, many teams are intrigued by his potential availability. He would have to agree to any move. Now that the party is over in St. Louis, a fresh start elsewhere could become appealing.

Here is what is happening around the league:

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane was hoping to land with the New York Rangers if he agreed to a trade. While he dragged his skates on deciding whether to move, Armstrong made a preemptive strike and sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the Big Apple. So Kane is still deciding whether to make a move, with Dallas and Carolina expected to lead the bidding. A complicating factor is his nagging hip issue, which may require some clean-up.

While Kane wrestles with all of this, Meier remains a top trade target – especially for teams looking to acquire him and sign him to a new long-term deal. The New Jersey Devils have long been the favorite to get Meier, but analysts are paying attention to the Blues now that Armstrong has draft capital to play with.

The Sharks would love to move defenseman Erik Karlsson to gain a massive trade haul while also offloading some of his money. The Edmonton Oilers are intrigued, but that $11.5 million salary cap hit is a massive obstacle.

Teams looking for moderately-priced defensive help are targeting Vladislav Gavrikov (Columbus Blue Jackets), Luke Schenn (Vancouver Canucks) and Jake McCabe (Blackhawks).

With the Canucks in town, keep an eye on winger Brock Boeser – because a lot of scouts will be doing the same, given the team’s desire to move him as part of its retooling on the fly.

The aging Pittsburgh Penguins need to freshen up their roster, which is why veterans like defenseman Jeff Petry could be available.

Looking to create salary cap space, the Boston Bruins are shopping useful middle six forward Craig Smith around the league. He could be a nice under-the-radar add for a team seeking scoring depth.

As the Minnesota Wild continue their rebuild, big winger Jordan Greenway has played his way onto the trade market with a poor season. Also, the team’s cap issues make a new contract for Matt Dumba unlikely – so he could draw the attention of a team seeking significant defensive help.

The Nashville Predators are fading, so that could put a number of players into play -- including sturdy Top 4 defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who could fetch an excellent return.

Since the Winnipeg Jets have just another season of control over center Pierre Luc-Dubois. He has already warned the team he will test free agency, hoping to land in Montreal, so the Jets are one of the few good teams willing to take on long-term money.

Teams looking for a big winger who can hit and score some goals should stay in touch with the Montreal Canadiens, who could move Josh Anderson.

Among the goaltenders to watch are Cam Talbot (Ottawa Senators), Thatcher Demko (Canucks) and John Gibson (Anaheim Ducks).

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews ongoing health concerns have taken him off the trade market. He would have been attractive to teams that missed out on acquiring Ryan O’Reilly from the Blues. Chicago is willing to move just about anybody, but doesn’t anybody care?