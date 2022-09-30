Gordo on the NHL: Mounting casualties league-wide leave teams scrambling

The NHL is back to pre-pandemic norms while allowing teams to play a full slate of preseason games to prepare for the 82-game grind.

This thorough preparation comes with a cost. The Blues lost defenseman Scott Perunovich to an apparent hand/wrist injury, compounding the loss of defenseman Marco Scandella to a serious hip injury during offseason training.

Suddenly Tyler Tucker, a seventh-round pick in 2018, sees a path to some NHL work this season. He is a sturdy and willing competitor and his 90 AHL regular season and playoff games last season advanced his game.

And other teams are taking notable hits. Here is a rundown:

Vancouver Canucks wingers Brock Boeser and Ilya Mikheyev will start the season on the injured list. Boeser suffered a hand injury that required surgical repairs and Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury. Both are considered week-to-week. These injuries undermine coach Bruce Boudreau’s plan to build three scoring lines this season.

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras suffered an upper-body injury Wednesday night. Like Perunovich, he was undergoing more evaluation Thursday – so his recovery timeline remained uncertain. Ryan Strome will take over as the No. 1 center in his absence.

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares suffered an oblique strain that will cost him the first few weeks of the regular season. So coach Sheldon Keefe is auditioning stopgap No. 2 centers to get his team into November without losing too much ground in the playoff chase.

Also, the Maple Leafs lost some defensive depth due to injuries to Jordie Benn (groin) and Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder). Both could be sidelined into the season. Not coincidentally, Keefe is threatening to use explosive winger Mitch Marner as a situational defenseman to add a Cale Makar-like element to his team. Sounds like somebody realizes he is facing a win-or-get-fired season.

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier suffered a hamstring strain that will sideline him into the regular season. He had been anchoring the top line with Jesper Bratt and Tomas Tatar during the preseason.

Then there are the serious injuries carrying over from the offseason:

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined well into the season while recovering from surgical repairs. That is forcing new coach Jim Montgomery to move his pieces around. Newcomer Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk seem likely to flank top center Patrice Bergeron. David Krejci, back from Europe for one more NHL tour, will center David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall and also man the power-play point.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog remains sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. His recovery is expected to drag into the season.

Los Angeles Kings winger Viktor Arvidsson is still recovering from back surgery. He is still skating on his own and there is no ETA for his return to active duty.

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will miss the start of the season with his lingering back injury. Fortunately, doctors determined that he will not need surgical repairs at this time, so he is on the injured list on a “week-to-week” basis.

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is feeling frisky after hip surgery. He is vowing to play this season, but when? This team will open the season without him, Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (eye, lower body) due to significant injuries.

AROUND THE RINKS

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun wants no part of that team’s long haul tank-and-rebuild program, so he would like GM Bill Armstrong to finally trade him. The Ottawa Senators, looking to make their big move this season, figures to be one of the bidders. Chychrun opened the season on the injured list while recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries.

Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson remains unsigned and at home. He is a restricted free agent looking to exploit a marketplace that rewarded Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas quite nicely in the STL.

The rebuilding San Jose Sharks won’t discuss have contract talks with high-scoring winger Timo Meier until after the season. Meier will be a restricted free agent after this season, so he could build big-time bargaining leverage.

New Sharks GM Mike Grier unloaded the burdensome Brent Burns contract, but he must work around the long-term salary cap hits affixed to Erik Karlsson ($11.5 million through 2027), Tomas Hertl ($8.137 through 2030), Logan Couture ($8 million through 2027) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($7 million through 2026). Vlasic’s contract is easily the most problematic of the bunch.

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is a year removed from unrestricted free agency and there hasn’t been much chatter about another contract in Minnesota, given the team’s salary cap crunch. Should the Wild fall off the pace this season, he could be a valuable trade chip for GM Bill Guerin as he continues to retool on the fly.