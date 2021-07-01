Gordo on the NHL: Nugent-Hopkins' re-signing helps set market prices

There were some Blues fans hoping Nugent-Hopkins would go to market and land in St. Louis. He is an excellent two-way player who play center and left wing, kill penalties and rack up power-play points.

So, sure, he would have been a great fit here.

But ultimately Nugent-Hopkins valued continuity and stability. It will be interesting to see if this impacts other free agents.

With Nugent-Hopkins taking a salary cut, that could give Jaden Schwartz some hints about his market value. There's not a lot of money out there with the flat cap and Schwartz is coming off of a poor offensive year.

AROUND THE RINKS

Now that the Vladimir Tarasenko trade speculation has gotten louder -- with reports that No. 91 has given Blues GM Doug Armstrong a list of teams he would go to -- it appears to be in everyone’s best interest to make a trade happen.

Do the Blues want to bring him back and have the issue hanging over the team? Getting Tarasenko’s buy-in had been challenging enough lately. Imagine where his mindset could go after being dangled to other teams all summer.