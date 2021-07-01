Gordo on the NHL: Nugent-Hopkins' re-signing helps set market prices

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins helped set the free-agent marketplace in this flat salary cap world.
He look less salary – $5.125 million cap number, down from $6 million in his previous deal – but got the maximum eight-year term from the Oilers to stay.
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows that the last year or two of that contract could be hard on the franchise, but his mandate is to win while he has Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl piling up points.
“The next four or five years … this is the prime years of lots of players on this team,” Holland told reporters. “I know Nuge, he knows us. He likes being an Oiler. I know what he can bring to the team. We found a solution that made him comfortable, and us comfortable.”
Nugent-Hopkins is 28, so he could have gained better contract structure from another team. But rather than chase better structure, as Alex Pietrangelo did last summer while leaving the Blues, he worked out a compromise to stay.
“No contract is perfect,” Holland told reporters. “I’m sure Ryan would like to have a bigger cap number, and I’d like to have less term. If Ryan goes to market on July 28, I have no doubt he (makes more money). He’s giving there. He wants to be an Oiler, he loves living here, and he wants to be an Oiler his entire career.”
There were some Blues fans hoping Nugent-Hopkins would go to market and land in St. Louis. He is an excellent two-way player who play center and left wing, kill penalties and rack up power-play points.
So, sure, he would have been a great fit here.
But ultimately Nugent-Hopkins valued continuity and stability. It will be interesting to see if this impacts other free agents.
With Nugent-Hopkins taking a salary cut, that could give Jaden Schwartz some hints about his market value. There's not a lot of money out there with the flat cap and Schwartz is coming off of a poor offensive year.
AROUND THE RINKS
Now that the Vladimir Tarasenko trade speculation has gotten louder -- with reports that No. 91 has given Blues GM Doug Armstrong a list of teams he would go to -- it appears to be in everyone’s best interest to make a trade happen.
Do the Blues want to bring him back and have the issue hanging over the team? Getting Tarasenko’s buy-in had been challenging enough lately. Imagine where his mindset could go after being dangled to other teams all summer.
Ah, but would the Blues have to eat some of his cap hit to make a trade? And could Armstrong get a decent return for him? He is not dealing from a position of strength here. We never underestimate Armstrong, given some of his miraculous earlier trades, but he faces a heavy lift here.
The Chicago Blackhawks will get one cornerstone from their Stanley Cup runs back, but they may trade another.
Captain Jonathan Toews is ready to stage a comeback after missing last season due to chronic immune response syndrome. But defenseman Duncan Keith has signaled a willingness to relocate to Western Canada to finish out of his career, since his family settled in British Columbia.
Keith has two years left on his contract with a $5.54 million cap hit, so the Blackhawks may have to eat some of that money to move him. His actual salary is only $3.6 million, so that helps. The Blackhawks must make adjustments to bring Toews off long-term injured reserve and fit him under the cap.
The Blackhawks are also looking to invest more money on their blue line with the remainder of the Brent Seabrook contract parked on LTIR. And this is a great time to be shopping for top-end defensemen.
Dougie Hamilton could become an attractive free-agent target, Columbus is looking to move Seth Jones and Arizona would like to move Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Also, the Rangers appear ready to buy out Tony DeAngelo, who could become a worthy reclamation project.
Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong, the former Blues’ scouting czar, signaled his tank-and-rebuild intention by hiring Andre Tourigny to replace Rick Tocchet as head coach. Tourigny is a former NHL assistant coach whose more recent work has come at the junior hockey level. Clearly the Coyotes are playing the long game now.
Ekman-Larsson, Phil Kessel, Conor Garland, Darcy Kuemper . . . there could be lots of talent on the block this summer. Not coincidentally it appears Arizona will operate with a lower payroll next season.
The Jack Eichel sweepstake haven’t heated up. The Buffalo Sabres want a big stack of long-term assets in exchange for him. The Los Angeles Kings could have met that price, but they just spent second- and third-round draft picks to get winger Viktor Arvidsson out of Nashville.
The New York Rangers are very well-equipped to deal, but the Sabres may be understandably reluctant to trade with their downstate rival. The Vegas Golden Knights have a crying need at center, but do they have good enough pieces to move? The Anaheim Ducks have stacked up some pretty good young talent, so they could be a great fit.