Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland struggled toward the end his tenure in Detroit, burdening the Red Wings with one terrible contract after another when a full-fledged rebuild was called for.
Former Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman returned home to Motown to clean up that mess and Holland cheerfully accepted a five-year, $15 million contract to take on the eternal Edmonton Oilers rebuild.
Holland made two great moves right away. He hired Dave Tippett as coach and signed goaltender Mike Smith, who did some of his best work playing for Tippett earlier in his career.
The Oilers rolled to a 10-4-2 start and they will be handful Wednesday night for the Blues.
“I’m 100 per cent sure it’s going to be like a playoff game,” Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom told the Edmonton Journal. “It’s going to be tight, probably a one-goal game. It’s going to be tough. They’re a good team, they won for a reason. They know how to play the game the right way and they know how to win. We have to be prepared.”
And . . .
“We’re off to a good start, everybody is feeling good, but these are the games, against some top contenders, that are really important for us. It will give us a lot of confidence to know that we can play some hockey with those really good teams.
And . . .
“Against the good teams we’ve been playing some solid hockey. We stayed with Washington and came out with two points. This is going to be another big test for us and I’m really excited to play.”
Connor McDavid is the NHL's most dynamic scorer and Leon Draisaitl is not far behind. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a strong second-line center and winger James Neal has revived his career in Edmonton.
Also keep an eye on Klefbom, who produced nine points in his first 16 games.
“I have to be a threat to score, not just pass," he told Sportsnet. "What if one of Connor or Leon gets hurt? I have to be able to help.”
Holland still has a LOT of work to do. Disgruntled Oilers winger Jesse "The Body" Puljujarvi opted to play in Finland while waiting for his trade demand to be met.
Puljujarvi, the fourth-overall pick in 2016, is drawing interest from the Rangers and other NHL teams. The Oilers need help at every position, so at some point Holland must make his best trade for him and move on.
Holland needs to upgrade his bottom six formers and his third pairing. He will explore all avenues, including Russian free agents. He is among the GMs tracking Konstantin Okulov, who scored 20 goals in 48 games for CSKA Moscow last season.
AROUND THE RINKS: The top Blues forward prospects are waving their hands down in the AHL. Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist and Jordan Kyrou had two assists as the San Antonio Rampage stepped on the Texas Stars 8-2 Saturday. Kostin has seven points in 11 games this season and Kyrou is back in action after recovering from knees surgery. Defensive prospect Jake Walman has seven points and a plus-3 rating in 11 games. He had 13 points and (gulp) a minus-31 rating in 66 games last season.
Bulwark defenseman Dustin Byfuglien walked away from the Jets and underwent ankle repairs. The team suspended him without pay while he pondered his future, but it seems the NHL Players Association believes he should be on long-term injured reserve and collecting his full pay instead. Will Byfuglien play again? And if so, will it be with the Jets?
With the Devils off to a shockingly bad start, Taylor Hall may be less inclined to eschew free agency and sign a contract extension. And GM Ray Shero may be more inclined to deal Hall as a rental player for prospects and a high draft pick as he keeps building around former top NHL draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. Hall plans to meet with Shero soon to discuss his situation.
The Islanders let goaltender Robin Lehner jump to the Blackhawks in free agency and they haven't missed a beat. They have won 10 consecutive games with newcomer Semyon Varlamov and holdover Thomas Greiss playing well in goal.
The Blackhawks recently lost six of their last eight games. Defensemen Brent Seabrook has played his way into some benchings and Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, has just two goals and four assists in his first 14 games. Toews produced 81 points last season, his best output since the 2010-11 campaign, so this offensive collapse came as a surprise.
Former Blues captain David Backes braced himself for a hit from Scott Sabourin of the Senators Saturday. He did nothing wrong, but the collision knocked out Sabourin and the scary aftermath brought an army of medical personnel onto the ice. Backes was visibly upset and his Bruins teammates gathered with the Senators as Sabourin was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Sabourin suffered a broken nose, but otherwise avoided serious injury.