Gordo on the NHL: Oilers zero in on Kane, Eichel hits ice for Vegas

Doug Armstrong is not afraid to make a big move, so the Blues are the subject of much speculation on this front. But the bidding for Chychrun will become fierce since every team could use a Top 4 defender just entering his athletic prime.

AROUND THE RINKS

Another defenseman who could land on the trade block is John Klingberg, who is not pleased by his inability to get a new deal with the Dallas Stars. Klingberg is a viable offensive defenseman and a power-play quarterback, but he will head into his 30s on his next contract. The Stars are caught between rebuilding and trying to win with veterans Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, so it’s not hard to see why the Stars are hesitant to commit to Klingberg even as they prepare to cycle out veterans like Alexander Radulov and Anton Khudobin. If the Stars fall from the playoff race, Klingberg could get moved as a rental player.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask is stepping up his comeback with the Boston Bruins. He’ll start out as Linus Ullmark’s backup after signing a new deal, but if his repaired hip holds up he could take over as the starter soon enough. The Bruins may have a second-half charge in them now that David Pasternak's Dunkin' Donuts cold brew has finally kicked in.