Gordo on the NHL: Oilers zero in on Kane, Eichel hits ice for Vegas

Power forward Evander Kane went from being a pariah for the San Jose Sharks to a free agent with multiple bidders in the marketplace.
Kane’s lengthy list of off-ice issues (gambling, financial woes, ugly divorce allegations, fake vaccination card, etc) and poor teammate relations prompted the Sharks to bury him in the minors.
Then the Sharks terminated his contract and turned him loose. Kane’s camp is contesting that termination – doubtlessly seeking a significant financial settlement – while simultaneously shopping his services around the league.
The reeling Edmonton Oilers targeted him, pursuing him more aggressively than the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.
“When the situation doesn’t work out somewhere else, to give someone an opportunity? Do I believe in it?” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday. “The answer is yes.”
Kane is one of the best skate-and-shoot talents in the league. He can fly, he fires lots of shots on goal, and he uses his speed to body check with leverage. He can agitate and fight as well.
He could rack up lots of goals if he got to play with Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
But . . .
While the Oilers do need more scoring, they also have big needs in the nets and on defense. Their roster is a mish-mash. Holland has failed miserably to this point in Edmonton after leaving a big mess behind in Detroit for Steve Yzerman to clean up.
So of course he is willing to take this gamble, since Kane seems willing to sign for modest dollars for the rest of this season to get back into the NHL and rebuild his value.
But . . .
The Oilers have become an absolute mess under coach Dave Tippett – and now Kane could add a disruptive element to a team that came totally unglued.
THE CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES
On another front, teams are lining up to bid on Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong is seeking a big return as he rebuilds that financially-strapped franchise from scratch.
As the former Blues scouting czar, Armstrong knows the young Blues players well. And the Blues would have some surplus to deal from if they ever become reasonably healthy.
Bill Armstrong has professional rapport with Blues general manager Doug (No Relation) Armstrong, who could like to add another Top 4 defenseman – a need that Colton Parayko’s COVID-19 absence will surely underscore.
Doug Armstrong is not afraid to make a big move, so the Blues are the subject of much speculation on this front. But the bidding for Chychrun will become fierce since every team could use a Top 4 defender just entering his athletic prime.
AROUND THE RINKS
Another defenseman who could land on the trade block is John Klingberg, who is not pleased by his inability to get a new deal with the Dallas Stars. Klingberg is a viable offensive defenseman and a power-play quarterback, but he will head into his 30s on his next contract. The Stars are caught between rebuilding and trying to win with veterans Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, so it’s not hard to see why the Stars are hesitant to commit to Klingberg even as they prepare to cycle out veterans like Alexander Radulov and Anton Khudobin. If the Stars fall from the playoff race, Klingberg could get moved as a rental player.
Goaltender Tuukka Rask is stepping up his comeback with the Boston Bruins. He’ll start out as Linus Ullmark’s backup after signing a new deal, but if his repaired hip holds up he could take over as the starter soon enough. The Bruins may have a second-half charge in them now that David Pasternak's Dunkin' Donuts cold brew has finally kicked in.
Center Jack Eichel is stepping up his comeback from disc replacement surgery with the Vegas Golden Knights. He has joined the team in practice with a non-contact sweater, so he is still be weeks away from returning. With Max Pacioretty on long-term injured reserve after wrist surgery, the Golden Knights should be able to make their salary cap work numbers– at first at least. But that will be another team to watch in the trade market.
Center Evgeni Malkin’s comeback from knee surgery is off to a flying start. He scored twice in his first game back for the Penguins, who might just have one more Stanley Cup run in them. They will be a team to watch at the trade deadline.
Agent Rich “Nuclear” Winter would not be surprised if the Seattle Kraken traded defenseman Mark Giordano back to the Calgary Flames before the trade deadline. The Kraken aren’t happening this season and Giordano is beloved in Calgary. Giordano could fetch a nice return in the trade market and lord knows the Kraken need more assets after whiffing on their expansion draft.
Former Blues defenseman Nate Prosser has called it career. He was a favorite of Mike Yeo in his head-coaching stints with the Wild and Blues. Prosser became a classic organizational soldier who relished each of the 360 NHL games he appeared in.