Gordo on the NHL: Once-proud Blackhawks appear ready to tank their season

So is Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe serious about playing 900-year-old Joe Thornton on the wing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner?

We’re big Jumbo Joe fans in this corner of cyberspace, but we have a tough time imaging the old guy steaming up and down the wing on a top line.

When the Vegas Golden Knights signed former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo as a free agent, they had to trade away his former Blues teammate Paul Stastny to make the numbers work.

Stastny was actually thrilled to return to Winnipeg because he loved his short time there after the Blues traded him (and his expiring contract) to the Jets.

He can right back in with wingers Patrik Laine and Nikolai Ehlers on a team with postseason expectations.

“Winning takes care of everything,” Stastny told Sportsnet. “When you’re winning, you don’t worry about the individual stuff. If you look at any team that wins, all of those individuals have their best year. All of those guys end up getting contracts.

“As you get older and if you play for other teams and talk to other guys, you realize how lucky some guys are to be in situations they are. Sometimes, you think the grass is greener on the other side, but it’s not. When you’re put in a position to succeed, you have to take advantage of it because it’s crazy how fast things change. You just don’t know what is going to happen next.”

