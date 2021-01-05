Gordo on the NHL: Once-proud Blackhawks appear ready to tank their season

Blues fans won’t get to see the Chicago Blackhawks this season as the NHL realigns and shifts to division-only play during the pandemic.
That’s a shame because the Blackhawks could be terrible. The Blues would have had a chance to kick their arch-rival — over and over and over again — while it was down.
Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman opted to use the COVID-19 crisis as cover to launch into a tank-and-rebuild approach.
He traded away goaltender Robin Lehner last season, then let goaltender Corey Crawford walk as a free agent after the season, then decided not to sign or trade for a competent replacement.
He explained that he didn’t want to put a veteran goaltender in position to block a promising young goaltender. The thing is, the Blackhawks don’t have a can’t-miss prospect at that position.
Malcolm Subban is on his third franchise. Collin Delia didn’t embarrass himself in previous NHL action and Kevin Lankinen has shown some promise in the AHL, but this is easily the most dubious goaltending scenario in the league.
Bowman also traded away winger Brandon Saad, the player he reacquired for superstar Artemi Panarin in a swap that almost made then-coach Joel Quenneville’s head explode.
The Blackhawks were hoping their shift to a youth movement would give center Kirby Dach his chance to break out, but he suffered a broken wrist at the World Junior Championships. He is unlikely to play this year.
Adding to that pain was the loss of winger Alex Nylander to major knee surgery. While Nylander has been a major draft bust (failing to live up to his selection eighth overall by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft) Bowman still held out hope for him. Nylander is also out for the season.
The Blackhawks have also lost Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, for an unknown period of time due to an undisclosed illness that left him feeling lethargic. This apparently is something worse than him just looking at the new depth chart and feeling ill.
The only good news lately is that center Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract as a restricted free agent, so he and newcomer Carl Soderberg will give the Blackhawks two NHL-caliber centers.
Both are No. 3-type centers rather than a No. 1 or No. 2, but at least Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat will get a bit of help trying to drive play in what could be a very long season.
AROUND THE RINKS
So what kind of money could Blues defenseman Vince Dunn expect after this one-year bridge deal? The Pittsburgh Penguins gave John Marino a six-year extension with an average annual value of $4.4 million.
Dunn is in the same spot Joel Edmundson once reached with the Blues. With his bigger payday coming, his performance will either convince Blues general manager Doug Armstrong that he is worth larger coin ... or it will inspire him to deal Dunn and save that budget allocation for other things.
The Blues ended up moving Edmundson and other assets for veteran defenseman Justin Faulk. Edmundson eventually got his bigger pay ($14 million over four years) in Montreal.
Former Blues executive Jarmo Kekalainen’s struggles with player relations in Columbus continues. Center Pierre-Luc Dubois is supposed to be his cornerstone forward. He just signed a two-year bridge deal for $10 million, but he has also signaled that he wants out.
Kekalainen is known for his hard bargaining as GM of the Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, his team is located in Columbus. That’s a fine Midwestern city, but not a natural draw for high-end players.
Previously the Blue Jackets lost Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky to free agency. Contentious bargaining with winger Josh Anderson ultimately led to his relocation to Montreal.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are under a lot of pressure to finally live up to their hype in their hockey-crazed market. The North Division will be no joke this season with all Canadian teams aligned and only Ottawa in rebuilding mode.
So is Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe serious about playing 900-year-old Joe Thornton on the wing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner?
We’re big Jumbo Joe fans in this corner of cyberspace, but we have a tough time imaging the old guy steaming up and down the wing on a top line.
When the Vegas Golden Knights signed former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo as a free agent, they had to trade away his former Blues teammate Paul Stastny to make the numbers work.
Stastny was actually thrilled to return to Winnipeg because he loved his short time there after the Blues traded him (and his expiring contract) to the Jets.
He can right back in with wingers Patrik Laine and Nikolai Ehlers on a team with postseason expectations.
“Winning takes care of everything,” Stastny told Sportsnet. “When you’re winning, you don’t worry about the individual stuff. If you look at any team that wins, all of those individuals have their best year. All of those guys end up getting contracts.
“As you get older and if you play for other teams and talk to other guys, you realize how lucky some guys are to be in situations they are. Sometimes, you think the grass is greener on the other side, but it’s not. When you’re put in a position to succeed, you have to take advantage of it because it’s crazy how fast things change. You just don’t know what is going to happen next.”