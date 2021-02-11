Gordo on the NHL: Penguins hire new management, ponder uncertain future

Will these two try to squeeze a few more playoff runs from Crosby, Malkin and Letang? Or will they take bold action to expedite the rebuild?

“Nothing's changed. We're the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we're here to win," CEO David Morehouse claimed during the introductory media session.

Well, we’ll see. Malkin and Letang have been subject to trade rumors for years. Neither enjoyed a strong start this season.

Burke, a long-time NHL GM who left his cushy TV job for one more crack at management, is an aggressive operator. Originally he was just assisting Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux and the rest of the franchise management team in the GM search.

Then that team decided that it need to hire its first president of hockey operations. Lemieux had been in that role on a de facto basis.

Hextall has helped engineer two long-haul rebuilds, first as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers and most recently as assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings.

But Hextall made it clear that he and Burke were not hired to drop the plunger on the team.