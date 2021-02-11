Gordo on the NHL: Penguins hire new management, ponder uncertain future

The long-mighty Pittsburgh Penguins have reached their crossroads.
Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang are 33. Evgeni Malkin is 34. The Penguins are 5-5-1 after 11 games. They look very much like a team that needs a reset.
Currently their rebuilding blocks are forwards Jake Guentzel (26) and Kasperi Kapanen (24) and defensemen Mike Matheson (26), John Marino (23) and Pierre-Oliver Joseph (23).
They don’t have a first-, third-, fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and their prospect pool is shallow.
General manager Jim Rutherford abruptly quit after an apparently disagreement with team ownership. So the franchise hired Brian Burke as president of hockey operations and Ron Hextall as general manager.
(Blues fans will remember Hextall as one of the GMs who helped build the Stanley Cup winner here. He graciously traded Brayden Schenn to the Blues for the Ghost of Jori Lehtera and first-round picks who turned into Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. That trade will look better for Philly over time, but the Blues got a cornerstone player and a Cup to show for it.)
Will these two try to squeeze a few more playoff runs from Crosby, Malkin and Letang? Or will they take bold action to expedite the rebuild?
“Nothing's changed. We're the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we're here to win," CEO David Morehouse claimed during the introductory media session.
Well, we’ll see. Malkin and Letang have been subject to trade rumors for years. Neither enjoyed a strong start this season.
Burke, a long-time NHL GM who left his cushy TV job for one more crack at management, is an aggressive operator. Originally he was just assisting Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux and the rest of the franchise management team in the GM search.
Then that team decided that it need to hire its first president of hockey operations. Lemieux had been in that role on a de facto basis.
Hextall has helped engineer two long-haul rebuilds, first as general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers and most recently as assistant GM with the Los Angeles Kings.
But Hextall made it clear that he and Burke were not hired to drop the plunger on the team.
"We're looking to make the Pittsburgh Penguins the best team we can this year,” he said. “We'll see where it goes, we'll see how good we are, we'll see how our players respond and we'll address things as we go along," Hextall said. "You always have to look at the future, but you have to look at the present and the focus right now is on making the Pittsburgh Penguins the best we can right now until the end of the year."
Great, but Burke essentially wrote the Penguins off during a TV spot on Jan. 28.
“They don't have any picks coming up in the next draft,” he said. “They've tried to win, they tried to be competitive, they took on the Matheson contract. Clearly there's a split. For one, as much respect as I have for Jimmy (Rutherford), I don't have the Pittsburgh Penguins in the window. I think their time has passed with that group.”
If the Calgary Flames decide to move forward Sam Bennett, expect Burke to get in on that bidding. His has an affinity for Bennett from his Flames days and Sam's gritty style translates to strong postseason play.
If the Penguins don't make a playoff run this season, the team’s offseason could be quite the adventure. They could undergo big changes rather than minor tweaks.
AROUND THE RINKS
It took almost no time at all for new Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine to run afoul of taskmaster coach John Tortorella, to the surprise of zero people who follow the NHL. Torts benched him for the final 26:19 of Tuesday night’s game. "We talked about and we moved on," Laine said Wednesday.
Also, veteran Mikko Koivu’s tenure with the Jackets proved to be brief. He decided to retire. Oh, and there are rumblings that Torts has had enough of this gig. Good times!
Speaking of unrest, winger Anthony Mantha got scratched for a game by Jeff Blashill. Then he returned to action in the next game on the third line. So is he part of the team’s foundation or not?
Will the Minnesota Wild ever play again? Yes, they will, but it’s hard to imagine them completing a 56-game schedule. They are up to 12 players or staff on their COVID-19 list and they have already had six games postponed.
The same goes for New Jersey Devils, who had the first five games of February have been postponed. Ditto the Buffalo Sabres, who lost their first six games of his month to postponement.
The Vegas Golden Knights appear headed toward most postponements too. They shut down after their 5-4 victory over Anaheim Tuesday, canceling postgame media availability as well as their Wednesday practice and media availability. Uh, oh!
Defenseman Erik Karlsson is playing more than 26 minutes per night for the San Jose Sharks. And he has no goals, three assists, 18 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 11 games. And he carries an $11.5 million salary cap hit until 2027. The sad deal thing, just about anybody who has watched Karlsson play the last few years could have seen this coming.
The reeling Vancouver Canucks placed Loui Eriksson on waivers again while the rest of the league yawned. That team is generating lots of trade buzz lately, with forwards Adam Gaudette and Jake Virtanen in the middle of that.