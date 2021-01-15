Gordo on the NHL: Pietrangelo enjoys Golden Knight in his Vegas debut

The Vegas Golden Knights gave former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo a big workload during their 5-2 victory over the outmanned Anaheim Ducks.

His free-agent signing created salary cap complications for the team, which led to the trading of No. 3 center Paul Stastny and Top 4 defenseman Nate Schmidt. And on their Opening Night the Golden Knights had to deploy just five defensemen and 13 forwards to make the numbers work.

Pietrengelo led the Vegas skaters with 25:30 in ice time and the other four D-men played 22:05 or more. Alex earned one assist and a plus-2 rating.

So how did it feel debuting with a new team?

"A little different without the fans, obviously," Pietrangelo said. "I feel like I've adjusted well.”

And . . .

“So far so good,” he said. “We played well tonight; the team did a good job out there. I enjoyed myself out there. It's a fun group to be a part of."

Pietrangelo isn’t burdened with the team captaincy in Las Vegas. That task falls to winger Mark Stone, who led the charge against Anaheim with a goal, an assist and his typically strong all-around play.