Gordo on the NHL: Pietrangelo intrigue builds as free agency edges closer

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo is quite the hot topic around the NHL these days, as you would expect.
NHL insider Nick Kypreos claimed the Blues have put $64 million over eight years on the table for the potential unrestricted free agent, which sounds like the sort of good-faith offer that might convince him to stay.
But . . .
TSN insider Frank Seravelli noted that agents are pushing some unique contract structure proposals this year, due to the impact of the pandemic. Not only are players facing salary deferrals and hefty escrow, but they are also facing the possibility of pro-rated salaries for a shortened 2020-21 season.
So players will want to middle-load their contracts, putting the biggest salaries and bonuses in the middle of the deal to give them the best chance to collect the most money. Seravelli cited former Blue Joel Edmundson’s contract in Montreal as an example of that.
Also, there could be some back-loading on longer-term deals to minimize the impact of a potential buyout.
Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has thus far refused to give a veteran player a bonus-driven contract like the one he inherited with Ryan O’Reilly in his epic trade with the Buffalo Sabres.
Finally, there is the full no-movement clause — something Pietrangelo will want if he stays in the STL and something that Armstrong hates to yield.
All of this reminds us that there is much, much more to getting a deal done than agreeing to contract length, total dollars and annual average value. The structure of the contract is just as important and that's where there is likely friction between Armstrong and Pietrangelo’s team at Newport Sports Management.
Armstrong is not only guided by his own bargaining principles, he must work within the financial limitations the pandemic placed on the Blues franchise. NHL teams took a big economic hit this season and they face great uncertainty moving forward, especially in smaller markets like this one.
Bigger market teams or owners willing to deficit-spend will have a big advantage in this environment, since other teams will operate under a self-imposed salary cap lower than the NHL’s flat cap of $81.5 million.
Toronto, Las Vegas and Florida are among the markets most-discussed as possible destinations for Pietrangelo. Only the Blues can sign him to an eight-year deal and that right goes away once the free agent marketplace opens.
If the Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Panthers want to go eight years with Pietrangelo to make the cap dollars work better, they would have to strike a sign-and-trade deal with the Blues.
Armstrong would consider that route if Pietrangelo’s camp rejects his last and best offer. He would rather get something for Alex than lose him for nothing, as LeBrun notes.
If that happens, perhaps Armstrong could flip his return on that trade as part of a package for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who, at 29, is younger than Pietrangelo. OEL has seven years left on a contract with an $8.25 million cap hit, so there would be a bit less long-term liability.
New Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong is looking to cut payroll and add draft picks. He also knows the Blues prospects better than anybody, so it’s a thought. Also, Bill might be willing to keep some of Ekman-Larsson's money if the Blues offered enough long-term assets.
However the Pietrangelo negotiation plays out, Doug Armstrong will look to reduce some more payroll for salary cap and budgeting purposes. Buying out Alexander Steen is one unpleasant option, but it could free up more than $2 million in salary cap space next season.
AROUND THE RINKS
• The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to continue their shake-up by trading winger Patric Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Matheson. The Panthers would add grit while taking risk with Hornqvist’s age (he turns 34 in January) and injury history.
The Penguins would be gambling that Matheson, 26, can raise his game to the level of his cap hit — which is $4.876 million through 2026. Hornqvist carries a $5.3 million cap hit through 2023.
Sportsnet reports that new Florida GM Bill Zito will want to make sure that Hornqvist is insured against another major injury. Also, there is the matter of Patric’s no-trade protection to work through.
As the Penguins look to upgrade their defense, Chris Tanev is another possibility. The Vancouver Canucks are facing a cap crunch, so Tanev could go to market and join his brother Brandon in Pittsburgh.
• To nobody’s surprise, the Otttawa Senators told franchise mainstays Craig Anderson and Mark Borowiecki that they will not be getting contract offers. Anderson could land elsewhere as a back-up goaltender and Borowiecki will draw interest from teams looking to adding toughness to their blue line.
