Gordo on the NHL: Pietrangelo intrigue builds as free agency edges closer

Finally, there is the full no-movement clause — something Pietrangelo will want if he stays in the STL and something that Armstrong hates to yield.

All of this reminds us that there is much, much more to getting a deal done than agreeing to contract length, total dollars and annual average value. The structure of the contract is just as important and that's where there is likely friction between Armstrong and Pietrangelo’s team at Newport Sports Management.

Armstrong is not only guided by his own bargaining principles, he must work within the financial limitations the pandemic placed on the Blues franchise. NHL teams took a big economic hit this season and they face great uncertainty moving forward, especially in smaller markets like this one.

Bigger market teams or owners willing to deficit-spend will have a big advantage in this environment, since other teams will operate under a self-imposed salary cap lower than the NHL’s flat cap of $81.5 million.

Toronto, Las Vegas and Florida are among the markets most-discussed as possible destinations for Pietrangelo. Only the Blues can sign him to an eight-year deal and that right goes away once the free agent marketplace opens.