Gordo on the NHL: Playoff chase alters trade market ahead of deadline

IF the Preds and Coyotes back out of the market, that could give the New Jersey Devils more leverage if they put defensemen Sami Vatanen, Ryan Murray and Dmitry Kulikov into the trade portal.

The same goes for the reeling Columbus Blue Jackets, who could flip David Savard for future assets after their 1-5-0 road trip.

Also, the Blues could move into selling mode if they can’t pull their stuff together this week. Defenseman Vince Dunn would be an attractive chip for GM Doug Armstrong to use to restock his organizational depth chart.

Would that make the Blues more likely to lose a valued forward to Seattle in the expansion draft? Yes, but Armstrong is likely becoming less attached to his current roster by the day.

Winger Mike Hoffman could draw interest as a rental player with several teams looking for scoring help, led by the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders (after Anders Lee’s season-ending injury) and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Elsewhere on the trade front, the Devils sent a clear signal by holding forward Kyle Palmeiri out of action Sunday. He is heading to unrestricted free agency and teams are inquiring about him as a rental player. So the Devils have put him in bubble wrap.

Elsewhere on the trade front:

The rebuilding Anaheim Ducks could do some serious commerce, since scoring winger Rickard Rakell and defenseman Josh Manson have great trade value. Both Rakell ($3.8 million cap hit) and Manson ($4.1 million) have a year left on their contracts.

Many teams are looking for goaltending protection, led by the Colorado Avalanche due to Pavel Francouz’s injury. The Boston Bruins have Tukka Rask injured and back-up Jaroslav Halak out with COVID. The Washington Capitals could also use some insurance and the poor Buffalo Sabres just need goaltending, period. The Blue Jackets (Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins) and Carolina Hurricanes (James Reimer) have depth to trade

Speaking of the Sabres, they could still pull off a blockbuster rental trade by moving impending UFA winger Taylor Hall to a contender. The Sabres finally won a game, but that breakthrough didn’t lessen the need for an overhaul. Moving Eric Staal to the Canadiens was just the first step.

Like the Sabres, the Ottawa Senators figure to make several veteran available while continuing their eternal rebuild. Defensemen Erik Gudbranson and Mike Reilly might fetch middle-round draft picks. Maybe they could trade Ryan Dzingel yet again for future assets.

Now that the Vancouver Canucks are suffering a full-scale COVID-19 outbreak, their season is officially ruined. That should make GM Jim Benning even more eager to clear out to create salary cap space. The trouble is, most of his players are currently in protocol.

With the Chicago Blackhawks enduring a reality check, GM Stan Bowman could clear out forwards Carl Soderberg, Mattias Janmark and Lucas Wallmark, who cleared waivers Monday. And rather than spend draft picks or players to dump a bad contract as he has done in the past, Bowman could take on some dead money and collect future assets as his fee.

With hard-nosed Darryl Sutter running the bench in Calgary, marshmallow-soft Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau has been the subject of even greater trade speculation. Back in 2018-19 Johnny Hockey went off for 33 goals and 66 assists with a plus-18 rating. But in his last 109 games he slipped to 31 goals, 54 assists and a minus-12 rating.

With hard-nosed Brian Burke overseeing the Pittsburgh Penguins front office, look for the Flightless Fowl to add a couple of gritty players (like Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening) at the deadline.

