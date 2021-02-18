Gordo on the NHL: Predators could face makeover if struggles persist

When the Blues reunite with the Nashville Predators in the Central Division next season, their longtime rival could have a new look.
The Preds staggered to a 6-9-0 start this season. Aside from winger Filip Forsberg, who produced seven goals and seven assists, nobody is playing particularly well in Smashville.
Sometimes teams when a nucleus has been in place for a while. Here are a few particulars:
- Center Matt Duchene has eight points and a minus-9 rating in 15 games. Given his regression last year (13 goals. 29 assists in 66 games), his performance is a cause for concern. Duchene has scored 23 or more goals eight times in his career and he scored 140 points from 2017-19.
- Center Ryan Johansen had no goals and four assists in 10 games before getting hurt. He, too, is coming off of disappointing production (14 goals, 22 assists in 68 games) last season. Back in 2013-14 he scored 33 goals, but that seems like 100 years ago.
- Winger Victor Arvidsson put 48 shots on goal in 15 games, but he scored just twice for a 4.2 shooting percentage. Arvidsson scored just 15 goals in 57 games last season after scoring 94 goals in his previous three season.
- Goaltender Juuse Saros was supposed to take the lead role this season, but he is 3-4-0 with a 3.66 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage.
- Franchise fixture Pekka Rinne is 3-5-0, but at least he has better ratios (2.74, .907). Rinne, 38, is in the final year of a contract that carries a $5 million cap hit – so the Preds were hoping to phase him out this season and use the cap savings to address other needs.
Given this struggle, many NHL insiders are wondering when Predators hockey czar David Poile will sell out some assets and retool.
Forwards Mikael Granlund (three goals, four assists in 12 games) and Erik Haula (four assists in 14 games) are among the rental players other teams could target. Granlund has been playing more than 20 minutes a night, so teams seeking scoring depth (like Toronto) have had plenty of opportunity to check him out.
Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (three assists in 12 games before getting hurt) could also be an attractive asset to bid on.
Meanwhile coach John Hynes hopes extra practice time this week due to three postponements this week pays off for his reeling team.
"Some guys need rest; some guys could be banged up but playing through some things," Hynes told reporters. "Any time you get extra rest that can always help, particularly a schedule like this.
"You have the opportunity to focus a little bit more on your team, you have quality practice time, which I think is always needed, particularly in a shortened schedule."
AROUND THE RINKS
Cash-flow problems with Arizona Coyotes has been persistent. The NHL hoped billionaire Alex Meruelo would solve that when he bought the team, but the franchise has had myriad issues on his watch: late payments to players, disputes with vendors, and wholesale personnel changes in the organization. A report in The Athletic painted a grim picture of the operation and an unflattering portrait of new general manager Bill Armstrong, the former Blues assistant general manager.
The team recently terminated assistant general manager Steve Sullivan, who was working on a four-year contract. The NHL will have to settle that dispute. It will be interesting to see if Gary Bettman subjects the Coyotes to a thorough review.
And . . . since the Coyotes are still stuck playing out in the fringe suburb of Glendale, the franchise’s long-term future remains uncertain. It desperately needs a more centrally located arena to prosper in the Valley of the Sun.
There’s hope for winger Klim Kostin after all. After an unproductive start in his KHL season, he’s up to six goals and 11 assists for Omsk Avangard. Meanwhile Alexei Toropchenko has seven goals and four assists in 40 games for Kunlun Red Star. Since the Blues don’t have their own AHL team this season – and that league is playing just a partial campaign – the Blues are glad to have these two taking regular shifts in a good league.
The Winnipeg Jets had to store Pierre-Luc Dubois for two weeks in quarantine after acquiring him from Columbus. So it’s not surprising that he got hurt during his second game back from inactivity. The quarantine issue will chill trade talks between teams on opposite sides of the border.
The rust factor is real for teams coming off pandemic pauses. The Minnesota Wild took two weeks off, then took a 4-0 powder against the Los Angeles Kings. The good news with their hiatus was the return of defenseman Matt Dumba, who missed just one game while recovering from his injury.
The post-COVID Buffalo Sabres looked flat again during their 3-0 loss to the Islanders Tuesday night. On the other hand, the New Jersey Devils quickly scraped off rust with a 5-2 rout of the enigmatic New York Rangers.
And speaking of the Blue Shirts, they have lost cornerstone defenseman Jacob Trouba for four to six weeks with a broken thumb. That stings with volatile defenseman Tony DeAngelo back home awaiting his trade. Former Blues president John Davidson has his hands full with that team.
And speaking of COVID, the Flyers returned to practice without several top forwards: Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny, Jakub Voracek, Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton. They’ll be back soon enough, but their absence reminds us how challenging coaching has become in 2021.
First the Dallas Stars got a delayed start to the season with their pandemic pause. Now power outages in Texas has forced them to postpone games. The Stars are up to six postponements this season, so the rest of their schedule could be crazy.