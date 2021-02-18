Gordo on the NHL: Predators could face makeover if struggles persist

The team recently terminated assistant general manager Steve Sullivan, who was working on a four-year contract. The NHL will have to settle that dispute. It will be interesting to see if Gary Bettman subjects the Coyotes to a thorough review.

And . . . since the Coyotes are still stuck playing out in the fringe suburb of Glendale, the franchise’s long-term future remains uncertain. It desperately needs a more centrally located arena to prosper in the Valley of the Sun.

There’s hope for winger Klim Kostin after all. After an unproductive start in his KHL season, he’s up to six goals and 11 assists for Omsk Avangard. Meanwhile Alexei Toropchenko has seven goals and four assists in 40 games for Kunlun Red Star. Since the Blues don’t have their own AHL team this season – and that league is playing just a partial campaign – the Blues are glad to have these two taking regular shifts in a good league.

The Winnipeg Jets had to store Pierre-Luc Dubois for two weeks in quarantine after acquiring him from Columbus. So it’s not surprising that he got hurt during his second game back from inactivity. The quarantine issue will chill trade talks between teams on opposite sides of the border.