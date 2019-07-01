The free agent marketplace opened for real today and some of the Blues' immediate rivals got busy.
Here's a look at the top players on the move:
Matt Duchene, C: He was the second-best forward to hit the market after scoring 31 goals and adding 39 assists in 73 games for Ottawa and Columbus last season. He struggled with the Blue Jackets, scoring just 10 points in his first 21 games for them after arriving before the trade deadline. And his earlier production with the Senators was inflated by his unsustainable 21.4 shooting percentage. Still, the Predators need his speed and skill in the middle and they made a big push for him -- spending $56 million over seven years. They got disappointing production from centers Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris last season.
Joe Pavelski, W-C: The Sharks are in "win now" mode, so it was surprising to see them let their captain hit the free-agent market. Pavelski scored 38 goals in 75 games last season. He turns 35 this month, but he can still finish. He scored 37 or more goals four times in last six seasons. The Dallas Stars dug deep ($21 million over three years) to get him. They also added long-time Ducks winger Corey Perry or former Oilers offensive defenseman Andrej Sekera.
Mats Zuccarello, W: Playing hurt for the Stars in the playoffs, he managed to produce 11 points in 13 games. Injuries derailed him last season in New York and Dallas, but he averaged 52 points in his previous three seasons with the Rangers. So the Minnesota Wild wooed him to join their rebuild with a five-year, $30 million contract.
Artemi Panarin, W: As the No. 1 available forward, he drew fierce bidding from the Islanders, Rangers, Panthers, Avalanche and last season's team, the Blue Jackets. And why not? The Bread Man might be the league's top playmaking winger. Panarin scored 29 goals and earned 59 assists in 79 games. He scored 320 points in his first NHL 322 games. New Rangers president John Davidson had him in Columbus and he really wants him in New York. Panarin was willing to take a bit less there ($81.5 million for seven years) than what the Islanders offered.
Sergei Bobrovsky, GT: The Florida Panthers flirted with him for months. The timely retirement of goaltender Roberto Luongo sealed the deal. Bobrovsky is the the only goalie to win at least 37 games over each of the last three seasons. He suffered regression on goals-against average (2:06 to 2:42 and 2:58) and save percentage (.931 to .921 and .913) the last three seasons, but playing for a Joel Quenneville-coached team could fix that. Bobrovsky got a seven-year, $70 million contract in South Florida.
Anders Lee, W: The Islanders held back their bargaining with their captain while unsuccessfully chasing Panarin. Once the Bread Man went off the board, the bidding on Lee picked up. He averaged 34 goals for the past three seasons as one of the game's better net front finishers.
Jake Gardiner, D: He is just a mid-level offensive defenseman, but puck-movers are in demand. Two seasons ago he scored 52 points (five goals, 47 assists) for the Maple Leafs and tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 37 even-strength points.
Tyler Myers, D: Some of the early salary projections for him were crazy. Sure he is big (6-foot-8 and 230 points) and he put up some points (nine goals, 22 assists in 80 games) in Winnipeg last season. But he is not great defensively. Nonetheless, Vancouver made a hard push to land him. His deal is reported to be worth $30 million over five years.
Robin Lehner, GT: While conquering his mental health issues last season he went 25-13-5 with 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage for the Islanders. He wanted to stay on Long Island, but he hit the market after failing to attract a suitable offer.
Wayne Simmonds, W: Until injuries derailed him last season, he scored at least 24 goals in five consecutive seasons. If Simmonds can get back to full strength, he can provide effective net front presence on the power play. He signed a one-year deal for $5 million with the Devils, who earlier added first overall pick Jack Hughes and defenseman P.K. Subban.
AROUND THE RINKS
The Coyotes shifted into win-now mode by trading for thirtysomething forwards Phil Kessel (from Pittsburgh) and Carl Soderberg (from Colorado). Arizona coach Rick Tocchet had a good relationship with Kessel when he was a Penguins assistant coach and the Coyotes will offer him the primary offensive role he was longing for. The Penguins got Alexander Galchenyuk back in that trade and will try to get him back on a 30-goal track . . .
On the down side, it appears the Coyotes will lose sturdy two-way winger Richard Panik to the Capitals in a free-agent signing. Panik will fill the third-line void left by Brett Connolly, who signed in Florida for $13 million over four years . . . With the Panthers missing out on Panarin, they had also money to secure free-agent defenseman Anton Stralman . . . After adding Olli Maatta from Pittsburgh to firm up their defense, the Blackhawks reacquired forward Andrew Shaw from Montreal to add some grit . . .
Looking to replace the veteran presence of Patrick Marleau, the Maple Leafs spent minimal coin to secure free-agent forward Jason Spezza, who departed the Stars . . . Toronto continued clearing cap space for restricted free agent Mitch Marner by sending defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Connor Brown to Ottawa for a package that included defenseman Cody Ceci . . .
The Senators are also adding forward Tyler Ennis and defenseman Ron Hainsey, two veterans exiting Toronto as free agents. They are building a veteran supporting case for their youngsters such as Our Town's Brady Tkachuk. . . . The Blue Jackets re-upped goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who will share netminding duties with the immortal Elvis Merzlikins next season . . . The Hurricanes don't appear to understand the market for elite forward Sebastien Aho, who could yet command a RFA offer sheet . . .
The Avalanche added Joonas Donskoi to their third line. He got $15.6 million over four years . . . Looking to free up salary cap space, the Rangers shipped disappointing young forward Jimmy Vesey to the Sabres for a third-round pick . . . Looking to add heft and depth scoring, the Wild landed winger Ryan Hartman on a two-year deal for nearly $4 million . . .
Goaltender Cam Talbot had a multi-year deal elsewhere, but he took a one-year contract in Calgary to compete for the starting job on a Cup contender. So Mike Smith moved from Calgary to Edmonton as expected . . . In the netminder roulette game, Keith Kinkaid left the Devils and landed in Montreal. Curtis McElhinney departed Carolina for Tampa Bay . . .
The depleted Blue Jackets added potential top 6 winger Gustav Nyquist, the long-time Red Wing who finished last season in San Jose. He got $22 million over four years . . . The cap-strapped Oilers managed to add winger Alex Chiasson to their supporting cast . . . The youthful Red Wings added venerable two-way forward Valtteri Filppula to help their kids.