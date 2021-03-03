Gordo on the NHL: Pressure mounts on Canadiens, Jackets, Preds, Flames

“I think this next stretch of games playing against Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay really going to show us whether we’re one of the top teams in our division, whether we’re a playoff team or possibly that we’re not.”

The Calgary Flames are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. They just lost two of three games to the rebuilding Ottawa Senators. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury that is threatening to drag on for weeks.

“We’ve got to come up with the solutions ourselves,” Flames coach Geoff Ward said. “As a team, we’ve got to be more committed to playing the game the right way. We’ve got to make sure we don’t let things compound. When something happens that’s not the way we want it to be we can’t fall back — we have to get a push in the right direction. Right now, when things are rolling the way they are for us, I think the confidence gets a little fragile and things start to compound, and we’ve got to find a way to make it turn the corner the other way.”

The Anaheim Ducks are also mess. Their rebuild is taking too long, due to the failure of various young players to take the Next Step in their careers. Maybe top prospect Trevor Zegras will change that because he looks legit.