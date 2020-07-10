Gordo on the NHL: Pronger exits Panthers, Ruff helms Devils as business resumes

But Subban and battered goaltender Cory Schneider count a combined $15 million against the salary cap for the next two seasons, so Fitzgerald will have to work around that dead money.

Fortunately the team created lots of salary cap space after offloading veterans this season and the Devils aren’t likely to go on a spending spree this early in the rebuild.

“Here’s the reality: We think that the core of our team is obviously very exciting for a very long period of time,” Blitzer said. “At the same time, there’s going to be some very different dynamics here in the coming season and future seasons obviously from what’s going on from the global pandemic standpoint.”

Fitzgerald will either have to give gifted winger Nikita Gusev a contract extension or deal him for future assets at some point next season to continue the overall. And he better make the most from all the draft picks already acquired in this season’s fire sale.

“I certainly think over a couple of years that we should be in a zone of contention,” Blitzer said. “When that first step to the playoffs is, it would be wonderful if it was next year. Is there a line in the sand that says we’re going to make the playoffs next year? Of course not.

“We would certainly be aiming for that in this coming season, but I think you continue to build, and the players are going to be telling us, to a large extent, when that moment is.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.