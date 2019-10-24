For many years Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick ranked among the very best at his position.
He led his team to Stanley Cups with his aggressive work in and around the crease. He won the Conn Smythe Award as the playoff MVP in 2012. Twice he sent the Blues packing in postseason play with his acrobatic saves.
But injuries and advancing age took a toll. Last season Quick, 33, finished 16-23-7 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.
He was outperformed by the late-blooming Jack Campbell last season. So Quick opened this season in a time share with Campbell, who is 2-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and an .897 save percentage thus far.
But Quick stopped 49 of 52 shots in his last two starts heading into Thursday night's Kings-Blues game at Enterprise Center. Prior to that he struggled while allowing 19 goals in his first three starts.
Quick beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in his last start.
"We saw what we expect to see from him on a nightly basis," Kings coach Todd McLellan told reporters after the game. "I was asked a question the other day by somebody in the media group, and the insinuation of the question was ‘you’ve lost confidence in him’ and I think my answer was ‘no, we haven’t.’
"We believe in him, the team believes in him and he’s playing and practicing really well. If his practices had slipped and he wasn’t looking good there, then we’d be worried. But he was outstanding, and it’s showing up in the games now."
A resurgent Quick would make the aging Kings far more competitive as the franchise begins to map out its much-need overhaul.
The team could also use a return to form from captain Anze Kopitar, who scored a goal in each of the last two games. He leads his team with 10 points in nine games.
Kopitar didn't score his 10th point last season until his 21st game.
AROUND THE RINKS: Blues goaltender Ville Husso is off and running for the San Antonio Rampage. He is 3-1-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in the AHL this season. Defensive prospects Mitch Reinke and Niko Mikkola have combined for three goals and six assists in the first six games . . . Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen will be sidelined on a week-to-week basis after suffering an ominous-looking left leg injury Monday night against the Blues. For the moment the team is hopeful he dodged a long-term problem . . . Our Town's Logan Brown will get an extended look with the Senators now that forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov are on the injury shelf. Logan is the son of former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown. He spent some time playing with another Blues offspring, Brady Tkachuk, during Wednesday night's game against the Red Wings. Those two were teammates in youth hockey growing up in the STL . . . Former Senators, Blues and Oilers forward Magnus Paajarvi has landed in the KHL after failing to develop the offensive side of his game at the NHL level . . . The Sabres started fast last season, then collapsed under coach Phil Housley. Now the stately Ralph Krueger is coaching the team and the Sabres are trying to take their early success in stride. Former Blues goaltender Carter Hutton recently enjoyed a 134-minute shutout streak . . . Sharks forward Logan Couture called out teammates after San Jose fell to Buffalo 4-3 Tuesday night. The Sharks remain one of the NHL's early-season disappointments . . . Speaking of unhappy players, Wild winger Jason Zucker went off with a public rant, calling out his teammates and coach Bruce Boudreau after a 4-0 loss to Montreal. Minnesota won its next two games with improved effort.