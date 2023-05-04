While the Elite Eight proceed with the NHL playoffs, the first-round losers fell into the Pit of Misery with the teams that missed the playoffs.

As Blues general manager Doug Armstrong noted before the playoffs, the first-round outcomes could create more trade opportunity for him in this offseason.

Armstrong wants to add another young veteran and/or another mature prospect to his join the new team nucleus around Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.

A key team to watch is the New York Rangers. GM Chris Drury has done previous business with Armstrong and he might be ready to move one of his young forwards (Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko) while seeking the salary cap space needed to retool his roster.

Chytil carries a reasonable $4.4 million cap it through 2027. Kakko has a year left on his deal with a $2.1 million hit and Lafreniere will be a restricted free agent looking to get paid real money.

We’re guessing that both Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko would be open to re-upping with the Blue Shirts as free agents, but the Rangers are currently capped out.

Also, the Rangers could use more grit to blend with the high-end offensive players who will remain. Drury will need cap space to explore that market.

Armstrong wants to use his team’s own first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, but he could use the other first-rounders to build trade offers. You can bet he will stay in touch with Drury.

Meanwhile Drury will have lots on his plate, including what to do with coach Gerard Gallant after his team’s playoff demise. Members of the New York media are calling for Gallant’s head.

“Nobody from this organization told me anything,” Gallant said. “I'm coming in here after what I think were two successful years. We had one bad week and that cost us. If I can't stand by my record and what I've done -- and not just my record here -- I think there's something wrong. I think it's pretty good. But we're in New York and people put stuff out there, and that's fine.

“I can't believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting let go or getting fired, brought up by the media. Disappointing.”

Yeah, well, so was your team.

The Boston Bruins will be another fascinating first-round victim to watch. Coach Jim Montgomery and top team executives should be safe, but the roster could undergo major change as the team’s “all in” bid to win the Stanley Cup fell far, far, far short.

Center Patrice Bergeron, who played with a herniated disc in the playoffs, is once again pondering retirement. David Krejci, 37, could go back to Europe or retire altogether. Goaltender Linus Ullmark could get moved as a salary cap casualty. Winger Todd Bertuzzi could move on as a free agent.

The Bruins will have a busy summer.

Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness threw all of his top players under the proverbial buss as his team bowed out of the playoffs. So expect some change in the Great White North, despite GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s public support of his core group.

Center Pierre-Luc Dubois has a year left on his contract, but his eagerness to play elsewhere – especially Montreal – makes him a trade chip. Center Mark Scheifele is a year removed from free agency and he's another trade possibility, given the staleness of the current nucleus.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is also a year away and we assume Cheveldayoff will make securing him a top priority. But will Hellebuyck buy in?

“I’m not interested in a rebuild. I just want to compete,” Hellebuyck said. “I enjoyed myself more in five [playoff] games than I did all year. It’s like a high you’ve got to chase. You can’t replicate that anywhere else except in the playoffs.

“My main goal is to win a Stanley Cup and I’m starting to run out of time.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins will start over with a new hockey operation. Are they are still in it to win it with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang lingering from the glory days?

Perhaps, but change is needed. Goaltender Tristan Jarry’s future is among the hot topics. The goalie market this summer could include Antti Raanta, Laurent Brossoit, Adin Hill and Joonas Korpisalo. Or, of course, there could be bigger trade plays for Hellebuyck or Anaheim’s John Gibson.

The Calgary Flames may be the most fascinating franchise to follow after the team missed the bracket altogether. Their season went horribly wrong, prompting general manager Brad Treliving to take a hike.

Among his issues: His inability to co-exist with sourpuss coach Darryl Sutter. Many players expressed discontent during their exit interviews. Then tension between the Flames and their coach was palpable all season.

Belatedly, the Flames got around to firing Sutter and eating the remaining $8 million (oof!) on his contract. Flames president of hockey operation Don Maloney is looking for a new general manager, with former Blues forward Craig Conroy a strong internal candidate to consider.

Maloney said the next GM will then lead the coaching search. The next staff will inherit a big mess.

While the Flames have a lot of talent, Sutter beat down the key players last season and allowed the team spirit to evaporate. It became obvious why Johnny Gaudreau left the team in free agency and why Matthew Tkachuk forced his trade by rejecting contract extension offers.

The most outspoken player this year has been playmaking winger Jonathan Huberdeau, a 115-point scorer in Florida who produced just 55 points in his one season under Sutter.

“You’re supposed to put your players in a position to succeed and I think this season he didn’t do that,” Huberdeau told a Montreal radio station: “They gave me a big contract … Gave (Nazem) Kadri one too, but I was disappointed that I wasn’t put in situations where I could have as much success as possible.”

After producing 89 points in 71 games for Calgary, Kadri produced just 56 in 82 games for Calgary this season.

So it will be interesting to see if the Flames take one more run with the current roster while hoping that the coaching change pays off big. Key forwards Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Mikael Backlund are all a year way from unrestricted free agency.

So keep an eye on the Flames, too.