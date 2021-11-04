Gordo on the NHL: Sabres trade Eichel to Vegas for middling return

The Buffalo Sabres did it again.
They traded an elite talent – center Jack Eichel this time – for an unremarkable return. Sabres fans must be suffering Ryan O’Reilly flashbacks today.
How good is Eichel? “There’s only a handful of guys in the world with game-breaking ability when a game gets tight they can make something out of nothing. Jack is one of them,” noted Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer.
The Sabres badly mishandled their franchise cornerstone. They refused to let Eichel get his preferred procedure to address is neck injury. They kept him in limbo month after month after month after month during the standoff over medical treatment.
Eichel decided that he wanted out. General manager Kevyn Adams waited and waited and waited and waited and waited to trade Eichel to a team willing to let him get disc replacement surgery.
Finally the Sabres sent him to the Vegas Golden Knights for injury-prone forward Alex Tuch, center prospect Peyton Krebs and a first-round pick – either in 2022 or, if the ’22 pick is in the Top 10, then in 2023.
Around the NHL, folks are scratching their head and asking “Is that is?”
There was speculation that the Calgary Flames were willing to trade Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk to get Eichel. While it seems unlikely that Tkachuk would have ever agreed to a long-term deal in Buffalo, he would have been a prime asset to flip to a contender.
There was also speculation (including some from the TNT crew Wednesday night) that the Blues were sniffing the Eichel trail until the very end. Blues GM Doug Armstrong is always willing to go big game hunting, so we don’t doubt those rumblings.
For the record, Adams shot down the Tkachuk report during his Thursday news conference which, by the way, he handled quite well.
“It's not accurate,” Adams said. “That was not correct in terms of players that were being tossed around. That's an unfortunate thing when those types of reports go out.”
Adams also dismissed the premise that the Sabres could have reaped a bigger return by agreeing to retain some of Eichel’s $10 million average annual value. By moving the contract and taking back much less salary in return -- Tuch carries a $4.75 million cap hit -- the Sabres will have the flexibility to do some shopping and lock in its next wave of nucleus players
Had the Sabres moved Eichel in the summer, the acquiring team could have gained some production for this season. Instead, the injury-battered Golden Knights will be lucky to get anything out of him during the regular season as they try to stay in the playoff chase.
The Golden Knights have projected a three- to five-month recovery/training period for Eichel after his procedure. Given Eichel’s inability to provide near-term help. Vegas only had to give Tuch, a former 20-goal scorer, and Krebs, the 17th overall pick in 2019.
Tuch, 25, is a solid power forward when healthy. He is also a Western New York guy who seems excited to play for the Sabres.
So maybe he could become a building block. But staying on the ice the last three years has proven difficult for Tuch. And how high is his ceiling?
Krebs put up numbers in the Western Hockey League, but he has one assist and no goals in 13 NHL games to date. He seems likely to earn a regular role in the NHL, but can he become a No. 1 center?
The Sabres are sending him to Rochester of the AHL to continue building his offensive game. That’s a smart play on multiple fronts. Why rush him into a competitive level he’s not quite ready for while also subjecting him to unrealistic expectations?
Let the pundits weigh in on the trade:
Dan Rosen, NHL.com: “The Jack Eichel trade has a chance to be one of the most scrutinized in NHL history. Will Eichel get healthy and be one of the best players in the again? Will he ever be the same? Is Krebs a 1C? A 2C? A 1st round bust? What if Tuch becomes a 1st line 40-goal scorer? Fascinating.”
Frank Servavelli, Daily Faceoff: “What remains unclear is whether the return now for Buffalo is any better than what was on the table in June or July as other teams circled around Eichel in the offseason. Sources say the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes were also in the hunt for Eichel. The Flames, off to a hot start, were believed to only offer futures-type assets in the transaction. St. Louis and Carolina never appeared to be as far down the track as Vegas, the Golden Knights franchise in desperate need of a true No. 1 center to help get them over the playoff hunt. With Tuch gone, the Golden Knights are left with just five players from their inaugural 2017-18 roster: William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Brayden McNabb, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore.”
Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: “The entire franchise is haunted by the Ryan O'Reilly trade, which was the last time a star center wanted out of Buffalo. Of the assets they acquired in 2018, only forward Tage Thompson and prospect Ryan Johnson are still in the mix. While the Sabres were left considering their whiff on the trade, O'Reilly was winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Stanley Cup champion Blues. It still stings. It's hard not to be moderately concerned that the same situation could play out with Jack Eichel and this trade, although the return is obviously more promising at first glance. In the end, the biggest knock on this trade for Buffalo is that it ever had to happen. That the feelings between a franchise player and his franchise became so bitter -- whether it was due to inept management that led to a career of team failure, or the refusal to allow Eichel the medical treatment he desired -- that a trade was necessitated.”
Matt Larkin, The Hockey News: “Sure, the Calgary Flames reportedly pursued Eichel hard with a series of offers that may or may or may not have been fictional, and the Carolina Hurricanes kicked the tires, but Vegas was always the logical landing spot. It had all the components necessary, the perfect synthesis of (a) desperate positional need, (b) available player-and-prospect capital and (c) an unrivalled willingness to gamble. Category (c) is what makes this franchise so interesting. The Golden Knights sure have injected the NHL with fun when it comes to player transactions. They behave like an NBA team. In Max Pacioretty, Eichel and Mark Stone, they will have crafted a fantasy-hockey first line exclusively via first-round-pick trades. How many more times can the Golden Knights scrape their future-assets barrel before there’s nothing left? Will we eventually start to see some diminishing returns on their gambles?”
Nick Cotsonika, NHL.com: “Eichel joins Stone, Pacioretty, (Alex) Pietrangelo and (Robin) Lehner as high-profile acquisitions by Vegas, but he is the most high risk, high reward. When does he come back from surgery? Is he the player he's expected to be? What other moves do they make to get under cap?”