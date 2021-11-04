Gordo on the NHL: Sabres trade Eichel to Vegas for middling return

Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: “The entire franchise is haunted by the Ryan O'Reilly trade, which was the last time a star center wanted out of Buffalo. Of the assets they acquired in 2018, only forward Tage Thompson and prospect Ryan Johnson are still in the mix. While the Sabres were left considering their whiff on the trade, O'Reilly was winning the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Stanley Cup champion Blues. It still stings. It's hard not to be moderately concerned that the same situation could play out with Jack Eichel and this trade, although the return is obviously more promising at first glance. In the end, the biggest knock on this trade for Buffalo is that it ever had to happen. That the feelings between a franchise player and his franchise became so bitter -- whether it was due to inept management that led to a career of team failure, or the refusal to allow Eichel the medical treatment he desired -- that a trade was necessitated.”