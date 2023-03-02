Blues fans can quit thinking about defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

The Arizona Coyotes finally moved him to the Ottawa Senators for a first-round pick in this draft, a second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-round pick, and a second-round pick in 2026.

Sportsnet explained the draft pick conditions:

The conditional first-round pick acquired from Ottawa is top-five protected and would become an unprotected first-rounder in 2024. If the Senators reach the Eastern Conference final this spring, the conditional second-round selection next year becomes a top-10-protected first, which would then move to 2025 with no protection.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong waited and waited and waited and waited to trade Chychrun . . . and then he got a return that was just OK.

“We’re still in rebuild mode. And next year, we’re still in the mode,” he said. “This will give us a chance for two fairly high picks in the first round. And you can really make hay when you do that.”

One mitigating factor for the cash-strapped Coyotes in this trade was the franchise’s unwillingness to take back any money or keep any of Chychrun’s remaining dollars.

Writing for ESPN.com, Greg Wyshynski had this take:

Armstrong said there were about eight teams in discussions for Chychrun. The Boston Bruins were one of them, and they couldn't get Arizona to retain some salary from Chychrun's contract. The Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes were all rumored to be among them. It's probably no coincidence that they all opted for other defensemen at the deadline when a match with the Coyotes couldn't be made.

According to Armstrong, the problem with those suitors that are contending for the playoffs is that they're ‘pushing hard with the salary cap’ and were ‘pushing money’ back to the Coyotes to make these trades work. That was a non-starter for Arizona. They were sending money out and didn't want to take any back.

Let's talk about the Mullett in the room: The Coyotes are playing at Arizona State University for at least three seasons, and potentially a fourth in 2025-26, while (they hope) an arena in Tempe is completed. It's no secret that ownership wants a cost-effective roster in the near term, as the team's revenues are adjusted to campus life.

Meanwhile Blues general manager Doug Armstrong held on to his prospects and his stack of premium picks to either use or package in trades before this summer’s draft.

We’re presuming Doug Armstrong was unwilling to spend the team’s own ’23 first-round pick for Chychrun, since that pick has a chance to become a really, really valuable selection as the losses mount for his icemen.

Elsewhere on the trade front:

Earlier in the day the tanking Coyotes accepted a third-round pick in 2026 from the Carolina Hurricanes for offensive defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. The Coyotes are willing to take 2026 draft picks because they will be still be rebuilding then.

The injury-battered Colorado Avalanche added much-needed forward depth by spending a second-round pick to get former Blues prospect Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals.

The Nashville Predators remained in “sell” mode by getting a second-round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Mikael Granlund. While the Preds are set to retool under new GM Barry Trotz, the Flightless Fowl remain in “win now” mode. This should chill the chatter about the Penguins dealing for Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

The Detroit Red Wings shifted into sell mode by sending offensive defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks with a fourth-round pick for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a second-round ’23 pick. It was interesting to see Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman decide that Hronek, a skilled offensive defenseman with contract term left, did not fit into his long-term plans.

The Red Wings appeared to be on the brink of finally breaking out. Retaining Dylan Larkin with an eight-year extension ($8.75 million per) underscored that. But Yzerman traded a skilled young veteran for more picks.

And why would the Canucks pay a premium for Hronek when they have a young power-play quarterback in Quinn Hughes? Vancouver, like the Blues, needs to add defensive defensemen to improve. This trade seems like an odd use of an asset acquired in the Bo Horvat selloff.