Gordo on the NHL: Several star players will miss time after major surgery

“We’re strong,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy insisted to reporters. “We’ve improved our forward group. People are talking about the surgeries and that’s legitimate, but from what I understand, those surgeries have been done to a lot of different players in the past and they’ve come out of it better. So the timeline, because they’re hard working guys, they’ll be on time or maybe a little early because they work so hard. And I like the Craig Smith addition a lot. I think he fills a void.”

The Stars also look diminished after winning the Western Conference and playing for the Stanley Cup.

Last month Our Town’s Bishop underwent knee surgery that could shelve him until late March. He had an earlier procedure in May. Bishop pushed himself to return during bubble hockey in Edmonton, but his leg did not cooperate.

Anton Khudobin starred in goal for the Stars in his place and he re-signed with the team as a free agent. He will open next season as the starting goaltender. Prospect Jake Oettinger will back him up benefiting from extra practice time in Edmonton.