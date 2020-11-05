Gordo on the NHL: Several star players will miss time after major surgery

Finishing the 2019-20 NHL season in the autumn has created serious injury complications for contending teams.
Even if this coming season is delayed until February – more than a month after the NBA’s projected start – key players will still be recovering from major offseason surgery.
The Blues are waiting and wondering about winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who is recovering from yet another shoulder operation. He will likely be sidelined into the seasons.
Other notable casualties include Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak (torn hip labrum) and Brad Marchand (sports hernia); Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (torn knee meniscus); Stars center Tyler Seguin (torn hip labrum); Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (core muscle surgery); Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (shoulder); and Columbus Blue Jackets winger Gustav Nyquist (shoulder).
Pastrnak is in the midst of a five-month recovery while Marchand could be sidelined for four months. The Bruins also lost free-agent defenseman Torey Krug to the Blues and the team is unsure whether 900-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara wants to play another year.
The addition of sturdy forward Craig Smith will help some, but the Bruins face many questions about their opening night lineup. They need to find a new power-play quarterback and two-thirds of their top forward line could miss serious time.
“We’re strong,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy insisted to reporters. “We’ve improved our forward group. People are talking about the surgeries and that’s legitimate, but from what I understand, those surgeries have been done to a lot of different players in the past and they’ve come out of it better. So the timeline, because they’re hard working guys, they’ll be on time or maybe a little early because they work so hard. And I like the Craig Smith addition a lot. I think he fills a void.”
The Stars also look diminished after winning the Western Conference and playing for the Stanley Cup.
Last month Our Town’s Bishop underwent knee surgery that could shelve him until late March. He had an earlier procedure in May. Bishop pushed himself to return during bubble hockey in Edmonton, but his leg did not cooperate.
Anton Khudobin starred in goal for the Stars in his place and he re-signed with the team as a free agent. He will open next season as the starting goaltender. Prospect Jake Oettinger will back him up benefiting from extra practice time in Edmonton.
“I think we’re in a good position now,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “Dobby’s shown that he’s a No. 1 goalie. He took us to the Stanley Cup Final. Jake, in the bubble going through what he went through with us has really sped up his development. Now, he’s got to get in games, get reps in. It’s a great opportunity for him.”
Seguin’s injury will be more costly. He played on a completely torn hip labrum, which explains why he struggled during the playoffs, producing just 13 points in 26 games. Seguin’s projected five-month recovering window could push his return into April.
This will compromise a Dallas offense that already lacked depth. Joe Pavelski will have to play a bigger role after his productive postseason and emerging scorer Roope Hintz may have to move to center.
Like the Blues, the Stars will gain some salary cap space with high-paid players on long-term injured reserve.
“We’re very comfortable with what our options are internally, and we also know there’s no secret there’s a lot of free agents out there and there’s teams that still have to move players,” Nill said. “We’ve got different options, let’s put it that way. We’ll wait and see where we’re at, where things are going, but there’s opportunity. Internal options, we’re very happy with and there’s options as far as free agency and trades down the road. We’ll keep open-minded to those.”
The Blue Jackets, they already had ample salary cap space to play with and Nyquist’s $5.5 million salary slot will move over to the long-term injured reserve list.
Winger Mike Hoffman is still on the free-agent market and the Blue Jackets could use a finisher. But then again, Hoffman is a power-play specialist with limited interest in checking.
He be a questionable fit for taskmaster coach John Tortorella, just as he would be for Blues coach Craig Berube.
Stamkos famously came back to play a few shifts and fire up his teammates during Tampa Bay's Cup chase. Then he needed more repairs which, the team hopes, will have him ready to play when the season begins.
As for the Oilers, they moved quickly to offset the loss of Klefbom, They signed free-agent defenseman Tyson Barrie to take over as quarterback of the power play.
But the Oilers will have to distribute Klefbom’s huge workload among several defensemen, just as the Blues will have to replace Alex Pietrangelo’s minutes by committee.
