Apparently the Blues broke the San Jose Sharks last spring during the Western Conference Finals.
You will recall the Blues pounded them into submission during that series with their relentless forecheck and generally physical play. And the Sharks still looked dazed this season as they stumbled out of the gate with four consecutive losses. They never really got going.
Their current five-game winless streak was the last straw for general manager Doug Wilson, who cashiered coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday. Bob Boughner takes over as interim coach with a new set of assistant coaches while previous assistants Dave Barr, Steve Spott and Johan Hedberg also hit the bricks.
"When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed," Wilson said while announcing the change.
But Wilson may shoulder the larger blame for his team's 15-16-2 record. And here's why:
- Wilson let the Sharks get old. While he let aging captain Joe Pavelski leave as a free agent, he brought back 900-year-old forwards Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. They have combined for 21 points in 62 games played this season. Fans love nostalgia, but the Sharks need younger players in those spots.
- The Sharks doubled down on their puzzling acquisition of defenseman Erik Karlsson by re-upping him for $92 million for eight years. He is an old 29 due to his extensive injury history. He is a high-risk defenseman who delivers merely good reward. So he is a rich man's Kevin Shattenkirk, similar production at about 10 times the price. This team already had Brent Burns, so why pay another offensive defenseman deep into his 30s?
- Wilson did not fix his goaltending and that ultimately doomed DeBoer. Martin Jones (3.23 goals-against average, .891 save percentage) has been awful this season. Nobody is surprised, since Jones was a liability last season, too. Oh, and he carries a $5.75 million salary cap hit until 2024 -- adding to this team's roster inflexibility.
Writing for the San Jose Mercury News, Dieter Kurtenbach had this take:
DeBoer was a defense-first coach whose defense wasn’t executing. Blame injuries or absent/offensive-minded defensemen all you want, but the structure of the team’s defense has been shambolic all season.
And worse yet, DeBoer wasn’t doing was helping the Sharks realize their offensive potential.
DeBoer believed in puck possession — that the best defense is not letting the other team have it. He wanted the Sharks to play a controlled, physical game in a league that is increasingly about speed and skill.
That led to conflicted feelings and conflicted play from two of this era’s best offensive defensemen — Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns — who have not been anything close to forces this year (though Karlsson has been better as of late).
It led to offensive play that was compressed and oftentimes wrought — overly reliant on power-play opportunities to score. (The Sharks have converted on one of their last 30 power plays)
The truth is that you can’t play that style of hockey when you’re giving up 10 goals for every three games you play.
And when there’s no system that can even shave two, three, four goals off that weekly total, so all you can do is try to fight fire with fire.
Given the Sharks’ salary cap situation (it’s dire, with less than $340,000 in projected space, per CapFriendly), there’s almost no chance this team will be able to make any move for new goalies. General manager Doug Wilson already made its desperation skater signing too, bringing back Patrick Marleau earlier this season. There’s no young hot-shot prospect on the horizon or injured player that can come back and spark something special.
The Blues proved that teams can play the puck-control game and win a Cup. But that requires tight defensive zone play and good goaltending, two elements the Sharks lack.
AROUND THE RINKS
• Forward Alex Galchenyuk showed great promise in Montreal, then faded. The same thing happened in Arizona. Now he is disappointing the Penguins. This guy has 30-goal hands but he struggles to play with the necessary pace and intensity. So he could be on the move again.
• With the Devils in tank mode this season, it's a given that team will move winger Taylor Hall for a first-round pick, a high-end prospect, another decent young player plus a conditional high pick to be collected if Hall re-ups with his next team. Colorado, Arizona and the New York Islanders are the teams best positioned to make that move.
• Obviously the Flames were thrilled to shed coach Bill Peters who, as we have learned, can be a bit of a jerk. They look like a much different team under interim coach Geoff Ward. Their six-game winning streak put them right back into the playoff hunt after a strangely terrible start.
• From time to time, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has broken up one of the top lines in hockey to spread his offense. Most recently that meant having Nathan MacKinnon playing with Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky while Nazem Kadri centered Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. So which line do opponents focus on?