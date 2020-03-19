Gordo on the NHL: Signing Perunovich a top priority for Blues

Defenseman Scott Perunovich turned down a Blues offer to return to the University of Minnesota-Duluth this season to bid for a third straight national title.

But the pandemic shut down college hockey and denied him that opportunity, Now he appears to be leaving after his junior season to play in the NHL.

So the Blues, who draft him 45th overall in 2018, are on the clock. Perunovich will either sign with the Blues or test the free-agent marketplace after June 1 -- or perhaps later if the NHL changes its operational calendar due to the shutdown.

(Perunovich gained the free agency option because he entered college hockey as a 20-year-old. Normally a college player must play all four years before gaining that right.)

“Forever grateful for the boys, the city, and the program that made it possible to call this place home for the last 3 years,” Peronovich recently wrote on Instagram. “The memories will last a lifetime! Love you forever Duluth . . .”

Since the Blues have spent high draft picks and good prospects to build their Cup contender, securing Perunovich will be a top priority for general manager Doug Armstrong.