Gordo on the NHL: Signing Perunovich a top priority for Blues

Defenseman Scott Perunovich turned down a Blues offer to return to the University of Minnesota-Duluth this season to bid for a third straight national title.
But the pandemic shut down college hockey and denied him that opportunity, Now he appears to be leaving after his junior season to play in the NHL.
So the Blues, who draft him 45th overall in 2018, are on the clock. Perunovich will either sign with the Blues or test the free-agent marketplace after June 1 -- or perhaps later if the NHL changes its operational calendar due to the shutdown.
(Perunovich gained the free agency option because he entered college hockey as a 20-year-old. Normally a college player must play all four years before gaining that right.)
“Forever grateful for the boys, the city, and the program that made it possible to call this place home for the last 3 years,” Peronovich recently wrote on Instagram. “The memories will last a lifetime! Love you forever Duluth . . .”
Since the Blues have spent high draft picks and good prospects to build their Cup contender, securing Perunovich will be a top priority for general manager Doug Armstrong.
Perunovich scored six goals and earned 34 assists in 34 games this season. He is a small defender (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) who added strength and toughness to the defensive side of his game.
He sees the ice well, anticipates plays, makes good outlet passes and operates as a playmaker in the offensive zone. A good comparison would be pint-sized puck mover Samuel Girard, who produced 34 points in 70 games with the Colorado Avalanche this season.
Elsewhere on the college scene, top Montreal Canadiens forward prospect Cole Caufield will return for his sophomore season at Wisconsin to continue his physical maturation.
Also, the New York Rangers signed 2018 draft pick K'Andre Miller away from the Badgers. He is a sturdy two-way defenseman who, like Perunovich, is missing an opportunity to get a head start on his pro career due to the shutdown.
TIE DOMI TAKES DOWN SCOTT STEVENS
Shout out to former Blues winger Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland for getting good stuff from former NHL ruffian Tie “The Albanian Aggressor” Domi in their “Cam and Strick” podcast.
“Scott Stevens was the biggest phony I ever played against,” Domi told the podcast. “Honestly, I chased that guy for years. He was such a phony, it was a joke. Let me put that out there.”
Ouch. And there was more.
“That guy used to target all the best players on my teams and I always tried to fight him, and he would never fight. He never, ever, answered the bell.”
And . . .
“He was a good hitter, obviously, but he targeted the wrong guys at very vulnerable times and he never answered the bell.
“Scott Stevens, a tough guy? Give me a break.”
The undersized Domi was utterly fearless in his time, taking on the toughest fighters over and over and over again. Check out his wars with Bob Probert on You Tube to appreciate what enforcers were up against back in the day,
AROUND THE RINKS
There will be ample motivation for the owners and players to resume the NHL in some fashion this season. The players are fretful about the salary cap, which was projected to climb notably for 2020-21. But that number is tied to revenue, so the league shutout could actually lower the cap for the next season if the owners and players can’t find a resolution.
A lower cap would greatly reduce the earning power of free agents like Alex Pietrangelo and handcuff teams trying to get new contracts under the cap.
Teams with multiple high-salary players -- like the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs -- could face especially tough challenges next season. The Tampa Bay Lightning could also lose several veterans while trying to make the numbers work.