Gordo on the NHL: Sinking teams look to sell, contenders prepare to buy

As the NHL resets during the All-Star break, the buyers are preparing to shop and the selling teams are setting prices.

Colorado, Carolina and Florida are in it to win it this season. Those franchises are looking to add talent for their Stanley Cup chase this season and they will worry about their salary cap crunch later.

Arizona, Montreal, Seattle and Chicago head the list of sellers, which has expanded to include Vancouver and Philadelphia as those teams fade from the playoff chase.

The Blues are in the mushy middle. General manager Doug Armstrong is monitoring the market for upgrades, but his current cap crunch will make shopping difficult.

Last week Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher gained the green light to reshape the team as sees fit, at whatever cost. Given the massive blunders Fletcher has already made since coming to that franchise, the ownership’s confidence seems misplaced.

He made a good move in acquiring Cam Atkinson from Columbus for Jakub Voracek. Atkinson is taking full advantage of playing with more skilled linemates.

Adding defenseman Ryan Ellis was also good move, but he has played just four games this season due to injury. Adding defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Keith Yandle – two huge liabilities in the defensive end of the ice – were disastrous decisions.

Yandle is minus-26 this season and Ristolainen is minus-10. Considering that the Flyers spent the No. 14 overall pick in 2021, defenseman Robert Hagg and another draft pick to get him, that swap was a fiasco.

Oh, and Ristolainen has an expiring contract, so he will be a rental player if the Flyers opt to trade him. It’s hard to imagine the team getting much back in a trade – and re-signing him would be stupid.

Another looming unrestricted free agent, Flyers mainstay Claude Giroux, could also move in a rental trade. Imagine what he could do for, say, the Minnesota Wild – a playoff-bound team that could a playmaker.

The Colorado Avalanche might bid on Giroux, which could make a great offensive team ridiculous. And NHL insiders are suggesting that cornerstone defender Ivan Provorov and winger Travis Konecny might also be available in a trade.

Many teams would be in on that bidding if he hits the trade block.

Outside of forward Joel Farabees and Sean Couturier and perhaps goaltender Carter Hart, the Flyers don’t have much in the way of young relent to rebuild upon.

There isn’t much appetite for a long-haul rebuild in hockey-crazed Philadelphia, so Fletcher faces a stiff challenge as he tries to clean up this mess.

Now that the Canucks have assembled their management team, folks around the NHL expect that Jim Rutherford-led operation to be active in the trade market. Job One is clearing more salary cap space, which is why winger Conor Garland is likely to be shopped.

Count the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins among the many teams interested in forward J.T. Miller if the Canucks decide that he can’t be re-signed to a new deal. If Miller stays, then perhaps goal scorer Brock Boeser will move instead.

Miller and Garland are under contract next seasons, too, so either could fetch multiple assets in a trade.

Now that the Canadiens front office is settled, defenseman Jeff Petry is drawing lots of attention. He’s been awful this season, but he was great last year.

But . . . he’s 34 and he is under contract through 2026 with an annual cap of $6.25 million. Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot and his expiring contract remain the top target of teams (like the Blues) looking to fortify their blue line.

AROUND THE RINKS

With Pat Verbeek heading to Anaheim as the new general manager, the Ducks’ ongoing rebuild will draw even more attention from other teams. The Ducks are still in this playoff chase, but the franchise has longer-term goals in play.

Several teams are curious to see of the Ducks move defensemen Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm or forward Rickard Rakell before the trade deadline.

With the Winnipeg Jets struggling to get liftoff seasons, folks in the Great White North wonder is more change is afoot. Dave Lowry replaced coach Paul Maurice on an interim basis and now the focus is on general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

The Jets have a talented and well-paid nucleus, like the Blues, but in their case the result are not following. That team will pay to buck up to keep feisty Pierre-Luc Dubois, so other notable players could move into play.

The Arizona Coyotes want to build a new arena, but their plan has yet to gain governmental approval. There are also questions about financing, since that ownership group has struggled to pay its bills and is getting booted from its current arena after this season.

The team’s proposal to play in a new Arizona State arena has drawn widespread criticism. That building would seat somewhere between 3,700 and 5,000 fans for NHL games and – so owners and players across the league will have problems with that loss of revenue.

The Coyotes hope to reload by dealing away Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel for future assets – and they will be willing to accept salary cap dumps, too, in exchange for future assets. GM Bill Armstrong could be the third-part facilitator to some big deals come March.

