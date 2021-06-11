Gordo on the NHL: Superstars go home while blue-collar teams play on

The Avalanche also face an interesting summer after their second-round exit. Coach Jared Bednar is feeling heat, Gabriel Landeskog is due for big money on his next contract and Erik Johnson (and his $6 million cap hit) could come off long-term injured reserve. Goaltender Philip Grubauer is due a raise, too, and defenseman Cale Makar could get gigantic dollars as a restricted free agent.

Given all of that, winger Brandon Saad could exit as an unrestricted free agent and No. 2 center Nazem Kadri (and his $4.5 million cap hit) could be a trade chip. Second-line winger Andre Burakovsky (and his $4.9 million cap hit) could also move into play.

This was Colorado’s peak year for talent under the salary cap and they whiffed on their Cup quest.

You will continue to hear Vladimir Tarasenko trade chatter for the obvious reasons. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong wants his team to a make another Cup run and he swings big. But what is the best outcome of a Tarasenko trade? Giving him away for a paltry return while also eating some of his $7.5 million cap hit?

It’s hard to imagine the Blues getting a good return AND moving all of that cap hit. But as we always say, never underestimate Armstrong – or the stupidity of some of his peers.