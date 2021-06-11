Gordo on the NHL: Superstars go home while blue-collar teams play on

Yes, superstar players give their team a better shot at postseason success.
But, no, their presence does not guarantee anything. Of the NHL’s top 40 scorers during the regular season, just two are still playing.
Mark Stone (11th) and Max Pacioretty (24th) have advanced to the conference finals with the Vegas Golden Knights. Tampa Bay Lightning stars Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos also advanced to the Final Four– and they would have ranked among the top scorers had they been healthy this season.
Otherwise the NHL’s top guns are home watching the playoffs just like the rest of us.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews, Mikko Rantanen, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane, Sebastian Aho, Artemi Panarin, Mitch Marner, Mark Scheifele . . . the list of elite scorers and playmakers currently on summer vacation goes on and on.
The New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens offered further proof that the NHL playoffs are different from the NBA playoffs. Any NHL team that makes the bracket and builds momentum can advance.
The Islanders upset the Pittsburgh Penguins, then the Boston Bruins. The Canadiens upset the Toronto Maple Leafs, then the Winnipeg Jets.
The Golden Knights played their swarming, physical game and clipped the wings of the high-flying Colorado Avalanche.
“We beat a team that maybe has the best analytics in the past 10 years,” Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said. “A team people were handing the Stanley Cup to pre-season, all season, and for sure after they rolled through the first round.”
(Cue Ryan ‘O’Reilly wincing).
“We’re the sum of our parts,” said DeBoer. “We don’t have the superstar power that they do.”
Only one clear overdog, the Lightning, has advanced to the conference finals. That team found its Stanley Cup-winning formula by surrounding elite forwards and the league’s top goaltender with more grit and physicality.
That adjustment was made after the Lightning took a first-round powder against the underdog Columbus Blue Jackets a few years back.
Superstars sell tickets. Teams win playoff games. Teams with superstars can win the Cup, obviously, but so can teams without them.
The Blues proved that and now the Golden Knights, Canadiens and Islanders are trying to do the same.
AROUND THE RINKS
Has the competitive window closed on the Bruins? After shedding Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug after last season, the Bruins took another second-round exit. At 34 goaltender Tuukka Rask needs hip surgery and David Krejci needs a new contract at 35. Taylor Hall wants to stay, but will he accept second-line money in unrestricted free agency? That team faces a lot of hard questions in this offseason.
The Avalanche also face an interesting summer after their second-round exit. Coach Jared Bednar is feeling heat, Gabriel Landeskog is due for big money on his next contract and Erik Johnson (and his $6 million cap hit) could come off long-term injured reserve. Goaltender Philip Grubauer is due a raise, too, and defenseman Cale Makar could get gigantic dollars as a restricted free agent.
Given all of that, winger Brandon Saad could exit as an unrestricted free agent and No. 2 center Nazem Kadri (and his $4.5 million cap hit) could be a trade chip. Second-line winger Andre Burakovsky (and his $4.9 million cap hit) could also move into play.
This was Colorado’s peak year for talent under the salary cap and they whiffed on their Cup quest.
You will continue to hear Vladimir Tarasenko trade chatter for the obvious reasons. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong wants his team to a make another Cup run and he swings big. But what is the best outcome of a Tarasenko trade? Giving him away for a paltry return while also eating some of his $7.5 million cap hit?
It’s hard to imagine the Blues getting a good return AND moving all of that cap hit. But as we always say, never underestimate Armstrong – or the stupidity of some of his peers.
Armstrong did his part to boost Tarasenko’s value by talking up his character during his postseason Zoom call and by letting him play for Russia in the World Championships-- thus giving scouts from other teams a longer look at him.
The Columbus Blue Jackets passed on proven head coaches like Rick Tocchet and Gerard Gallant to promote assistant Brad Larsen as John Tortorella’s replacement. This could signal that the franchise is embarking on a long-haul rebuild. Either Gallant or Tocchet would be logical picks for the New York Rangers, who need some tough coaching to take their next step.
Former Blues assistant coach Kirk Muller has landed in Calgary as the associate head coach of the Flames under Darryl Sutter. Muller got canned along with head coach Claude Julien by the Canadiens in midseason. Previously he was head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes and it would not be shocking to see him succeed Sutter at some point down the road.