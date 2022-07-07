Gordo on the NHL: Tarasenko trade speculation resurfaces ahead of draft

Hockey fans should have fun Thursday night during the first round of the NHL Draft. There is more uncertainty than usual over the projected top picks and several teams seem ready to make trades.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes got the attention of Blues fans with this tweet Tuesday: “Goal Scorer Vladi Tarasenko and St. Louis have been a good match for each other, but I’m hearing his name drawing interest in the marketplace from other clubs.”

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has consistently waved off trade speculation surrounding No. 91, but he is trying to re-sign David Perron, upgrade his defense and look ahead to next summer when both Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly could become unrestricted free agents.

Other teams size up that scenario and wonder if there is an opportunity to acquire Tarasenko and lock him into his next contract. Armstrong has never been afraid of making the big trade, so stay tuned.

That explains why Weekes -- who is quite often correct -- would raise the issue.

The Chicago Blackhawks are willing to move elite goal-scorer Alex DeBrincat for a big package of future assets. That franchise is projecting a rebuild so long and so painful that it’s willing to move on from a 24-year-old star rather than lock him onto a long-term extension carrying into his unrestricted free agency years.

That can’t be a positive for fans in the Windy City.

On the flip side of the equation, the New Jersey Devils (with the second overall pick) and Ottawa Senators (sitting at No. 7) seem prepared to trade those picks for proven talent. The same goes for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who seem willing to put the 12th overall pick into a package to get defensive help.

Hence the speculation about the Blue Jackets making a bid for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Reports that Karill Kaprizov is under duress in Russia has set off alarms for teams that own Russian players or have plans to draft Russian players during the next two days. Given its ongoing war with Ukraine, players with unfulfilled military obligation are in some peril.

Goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov was arrested and taken to a military camp for allegedly evading mandatory military service. As the story goes, Fedotov and some teammates on Salavat Yulaev Ufa purchased fake military IDs from a corrupt officer.

Kaprizov was on that team. His father denied that Karill did that and Wild general manager Bill Guerin is at least outwardly confident that the Russians will not detain his superstar.

On other fronts:

If Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper goes to market as unrestricted free agent, that will bump Blues goaltender Ville Husso down the shopping list for some teams. He and Jack Campbell of the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently the top UFAs heading to market, possibly to be joined by Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Calgary Flames have a standing eight-year offer on the table for potential unrestricted free agent Johnny Gaudreau. Meanwhile Matthew Tkachuk’s camp is waiting to see what happens with Johnny Hockey before mapping out its plan.

Tkachuk is a year away from unrestricted free agency. Does he insist on signing just a one-year contract to keep his UFA option open? And if he does, will Calgary decide to trade him rather than risk keeping him as a one-year rental?

As a UFA, Tkachuk would command crazy money. Calgary could pay that sort of money if Gaudreau leaves. If he stays, could the Flames afford two players making giant coin?

As for the Blues, Armstrong would have to blow up his current payroll structure to bring Matthew home to the STL. His philosophy has always been to collect a lot of very good players without spending top dollar on one or two guys.

The Dallas Stars made an offer to defenseman John Klingberg, but it wasn’t enough to keep him exercising his unrestricted free agency. Teams needing a power-play quarterback will check in on him.

Tony DeAngelo rebuilt his value on a low-salary contract with Carolina last season and now he wants to get paid with a new long-term deal. The Hurricanes don’t seem willing to buck up for him, so teams looking for an offensive defenseman should be doing their due diligence on him.

Teams with that need will also talk to the Edmonton Oilers about defenseman Tyson Barrie. Edmonton general manager Ken Holland is looking to remake his suspect supporting cast and he has made several players available.

Power forward Evander Kane’s status remains unresolved. He is trying to get his contract with the San Jose Sharks reinstated but the NHL has struggled to get his case into arbitration. Since the Sharks don’t want him and Kane doesn’t want to be there, the sensible solution would be for the two sides to settle.

If Kane gets clear of this scenario, he will be an interesting free agent. He flourished with the Oilers, but then again a lot of wingers would flourish with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Claude Giroux will have some interesting options as an unrestricted free agent. He could return home to Ottawa, he could jump into Kane’s old spot in Edmonton or he could hunt for a role on a Stanley Cup contender – such as the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils want to lock in winger Jesper Bratt, but this round of bargaining will be even harder than the last one. The Devils have made their qualifying offer and their current stances is that they will not trade him.

