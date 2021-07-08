Gordo on the NHL: Tarasenko's demand creates big challenge for Armstrong

All those factors will make it hard to trade Tarasenko . . . but trade him the Blues must, because, again, the team does not want the distraction and odds are Vladimir has already checked out on this team.

Armstrong has worked some miracles before, such as getting the Philadelphia Flyers to take the Ghost of Jori Lehtera in the Brayden Schenn trade and exploiting a lapse by Patrik Berglund’s camp to shuffle him off to Buffalo in the Ryan O’Reilly trade.

But this may be his biggest test yet.

Can he offload Tarasenko without having to eat some of his contract?

Can get anything in return? Or will he have to pay another team to take him, by offering prospects and draft picks?

And with Tarasenko heading out the door, can he use the trade and/or cap space to add some goal-scoring punch?

The situation seems to help Jaden Schwartz, whose value to the Blues increases. Although he is not a consistent goal-scorer, Schwartz can at least fill a Top 6 forward role here.

Subtracting both Schwartz and Tarasenko from the Blues would create quite a scoring gap to fill.