Gordo on the NHL: Teams clear salary cap space ahead of free agency

“But also we have to ice a team. We're trying to be competitive, we trying to improve at the same time. In this deal not only do we get a defenseman who'll go right into our lineup, that plugs a huge hole for us, but we add future assets as well."

AROUND THE RINKS

Winger Patrik Laine has explosive talent, which the Blues know all too well. But he has been a bit of an enigma in Winnipeg and the Jets might be willing to move him to fill other needs (No. 2 center, Top 4 defenseman) before he gets into his higher earning years.

Carolina has the trade pieces to make the deal, but the Hurricanes haven’t felt the urgency to go hard for him in trade talks. The Columbus Blue Jackets could certainly his skill up front but they don’t appear to have the trade pieces, since they seem unlikely to move Zach Werenski or Seth Jones off of their blue line.

Teams checking in with former Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien get the impression he is leaning toward retirement. Byfuglien, 35, walked away from the Jets last season while battling an ankle injury and he later terminated his contract.